أعرب المدير الفني لنادي الفتح جوزيه غوميز عن سعادته بالمستوى الذي قدمه لاعبوه، مؤكداً أن الروح القتالية العالية كان لها الدور الأبرز في تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.


وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب المباراة أن المواجهة كانت صعبة منذ بدايتها، مشيراً إلى أن كل مباراة لها ظروفها الخاصة، وأن نجاح المدرب أو إخفاقه مرتبط بقدرته على قراءة مجريات اللقاء، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن المدرب يتحمل مسؤولية الفوز والخسارة على حد سواء، مشدداً على أهمية الثقة في الجهاز الفني والاختيارات، مبيناً أن المدرب هو الأكثر قرباً من اللاعبين والأدرى بإمكاناتهم، مختتماً حديثه بالتأكيد على أن نادي الفتح يعتمد على الفئات السنية كجزء من إستراتيجية النادي، من خلال منح الفرصة للاعبين الشباب.


من جانبه، وصف المدير الفني للنادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله نتيجة المباراة بالقاسية، مؤكداً أن فريقه دخل اللقاء بهدف تحقيق النقاط الثلاث، إلا أن منافسات الدوري تتطلب تركيزاً عالياً واحتراماً لجميع المباريات.


وأشار إلى وجود بعض الملاحظات الفنية، أبرزها ضعف الدقة في تنفيذ رميات التماس والكرات الثابتة، موضحاً أن الفريق افتقد للاستحواذ بشكل أفضل في بعض فترات اللقاء.


وأضاف أن الأهلي ارتكب خطأ في التغطية خلال الشوط الثاني أدى إلى استقبال الهدف الثاني.


وبيّن يايسله أن الفريق عانى من سوء اتخاذ القرار في الثلث الأخير من الملعب، ما حال دون استثمار الفرص المتاحة وتحويلها إلى أهداف، مؤكداً ثقته بجميع اللاعبين.