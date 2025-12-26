The head coach of Al-Fateh Club, José Gomes, expressed his happiness with the level his players displayed, confirming that their high fighting spirit played a significant role in achieving victory and securing the three points.



He explained during the press conference that followed the match that the encounter was difficult from the very beginning, noting that every match has its own circumstances, and that a coach's success or failure is linked to their ability to read the flow of the game. He emphasized at the same time that the coach bears responsibility for both victory and defeat, stressing the importance of trust in the coaching staff and their choices, indicating that the coach is the closest to the players and knows their capabilities best. He concluded his remarks by affirming that Al-Fateh Club relies on youth categories as part of the club's strategy by providing opportunities for young players.



For his part, the head coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, described the result of the match as harsh, confirming that his team entered the match with the goal of securing the three points. However, he noted that league competitions require high concentration and respect for all matches.



He pointed out some technical observations, the most notable being the lack of precision in executing throw-ins and set pieces, explaining that the team lacked better possession during certain periods of the match.



He added that Al-Ahli made a coverage mistake during the second half that led to conceding the second goal.



Jaissle indicated that the team suffered from poor decision-making in the final third of the field, which prevented them from capitalizing on available opportunities and converting them into goals, affirming his confidence in all the players.