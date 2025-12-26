أعرب المدير الفني لنادي الفتح جوزيه غوميز عن سعادته بالمستوى الذي قدمه لاعبوه، مؤكداً أن الروح القتالية العالية كان لها الدور الأبرز في تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.
وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب المباراة أن المواجهة كانت صعبة منذ بدايتها، مشيراً إلى أن كل مباراة لها ظروفها الخاصة، وأن نجاح المدرب أو إخفاقه مرتبط بقدرته على قراءة مجريات اللقاء، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن المدرب يتحمل مسؤولية الفوز والخسارة على حد سواء، مشدداً على أهمية الثقة في الجهاز الفني والاختيارات، مبيناً أن المدرب هو الأكثر قرباً من اللاعبين والأدرى بإمكاناتهم، مختتماً حديثه بالتأكيد على أن نادي الفتح يعتمد على الفئات السنية كجزء من إستراتيجية النادي، من خلال منح الفرصة للاعبين الشباب.
من جانبه، وصف المدير الفني للنادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله نتيجة المباراة بالقاسية، مؤكداً أن فريقه دخل اللقاء بهدف تحقيق النقاط الثلاث، إلا أن منافسات الدوري تتطلب تركيزاً عالياً واحتراماً لجميع المباريات.
وأشار إلى وجود بعض الملاحظات الفنية، أبرزها ضعف الدقة في تنفيذ رميات التماس والكرات الثابتة، موضحاً أن الفريق افتقد للاستحواذ بشكل أفضل في بعض فترات اللقاء.
وأضاف أن الأهلي ارتكب خطأ في التغطية خلال الشوط الثاني أدى إلى استقبال الهدف الثاني.
وبيّن يايسله أن الفريق عانى من سوء اتخاذ القرار في الثلث الأخير من الملعب، ما حال دون استثمار الفرص المتاحة وتحويلها إلى أهداف، مؤكداً ثقته بجميع اللاعبين.
The head coach of Al-Fateh Club, José Gomes, expressed his happiness with the level his players displayed, confirming that their high fighting spirit played a significant role in achieving victory and securing the three points.
He explained during the press conference that followed the match that the encounter was difficult from the very beginning, noting that every match has its own circumstances, and that a coach's success or failure is linked to their ability to read the flow of the game. He emphasized at the same time that the coach bears responsibility for both victory and defeat, stressing the importance of trust in the coaching staff and their choices, indicating that the coach is the closest to the players and knows their capabilities best. He concluded his remarks by affirming that Al-Fateh Club relies on youth categories as part of the club's strategy by providing opportunities for young players.
For his part, the head coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, described the result of the match as harsh, confirming that his team entered the match with the goal of securing the three points. However, he noted that league competitions require high concentration and respect for all matches.
He pointed out some technical observations, the most notable being the lack of precision in executing throw-ins and set pieces, explaining that the team lacked better possession during certain periods of the match.
He added that Al-Ahli made a coverage mistake during the second half that led to conceding the second goal.
Jaissle indicated that the team suffered from poor decision-making in the final third of the field, which prevented them from capitalizing on available opportunities and converting them into goals, affirming his confidence in all the players.