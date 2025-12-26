The Al-Taawoun team defeated its host Al-Khulood with two goals to none in the match that took place this evening at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



Al-Taawoun scored its first goal in the 22nd minute through its player Zambrano, while the second goal was added in the 75th minute after Al-Khulood player Ikong accidentally scored an own goal, ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning by two goals to none.