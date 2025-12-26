تغلَّب فريق التعاون على مضيفه الخلود بهدفين دون مقابل في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وسجَّل التعاون هدفه الأول في الدقيقة (22) عن طريق لاعبه زامبرانو، فيما أضاف الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (75) بعد أن أحرز لاعب الخلود إيكونغ هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه، لتنتهي المباراة بفوز التعاون بهدفين دون مقابل.