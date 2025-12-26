تغلَّب فريق التعاون على مضيفه الخلود بهدفين دون مقابل في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).
وسجَّل التعاون هدفه الأول في الدقيقة (22) عن طريق لاعبه زامبرانو، فيما أضاف الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (75) بعد أن أحرز لاعب الخلود إيكونغ هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه، لتنتهي المباراة بفوز التعاون بهدفين دون مقابل.
The Al-Taawoun team defeated its host Al-Khulood with two goals to none in the match that took place this evening at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).
Al-Taawoun scored its first goal in the 22nd minute through its player Zambrano, while the second goal was added in the 75th minute after Al-Khulood player Ikong accidentally scored an own goal, ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning by two goals to none.