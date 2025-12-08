حقق البطل السعودي فواز الفويز (لاعب منتخب المملكة العربية السعودية ونادي ذوي الإعاقة بالقصيم) إنجازاً عربياً وقارياً، بتتويجه بالميدالية الذهبية واعتلاء منصة المركز الأول في بطولة آسيا 2025، التي تستضيفها مدينة ناخون راتشاسيما التايلندية.


وجاء الفوز الآسيوي تتويجاً لأداء الفويز الاستثنائي خلال منافسات البطولة، متفوقاً على أقوى المنافسين في فئته، ويضيف إنجازاً ذهبياً جديداً إلى سجله وإلى رصيد الرياضة البارالمبية السعودية.


من جهته هنأ رئيس مجلس الإدارة الدكتور إبراهيم الضبيب، البطل الفويز على الإنجاز الوطني الكبير، مؤكداً أن الفوز ثمرة الجهد والتدريب المستمر والدعم غير المحدود من القيادة الرشيدة ووزارة الرياضة ودعم سمو أمير منطقة القصيم، مشيداً بروح اللاعب العالية والعزيمة التي تجسد قيم الرياضة السعودية الأصيلة.