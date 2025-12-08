The Saudi champion Fawaz Al-Fuwaiz (player of the Saudi Arabia national team and the Disabled Sports Club in Al-Qassim) achieved an Arab and continental accomplishment by winning the gold medal and standing on the podium in first place at the 2025 Asian Championship, hosted in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.



The Asian victory crowned Al-Fuwaiz's exceptional performance during the championship competitions, surpassing the strongest competitors in his category, and adds a new gold achievement to his record and to the portfolio of Saudi Paralympic sports.



For his part, the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Dhubayb, congratulated champion Al-Fuwaiz on this significant national achievement, affirming that the victory is the result of continuous effort, training, and the unlimited support from the wise leadership, the Ministry of Sports, and the support of His Highness the Emir of Al-Qassim Region, praising the player's high spirit and determination that embody the values of authentic Saudi sports.