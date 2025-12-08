يستعد منتخبنا الوطني السعودي لمواجهة نظيره المغربي مساء الثلاثاء ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثالثة (الأخيرة) من دور المجموعات لبطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر. وعلى صعيد المواجهات السابقة قبل هذا اللقاء، فقد تواجه المنتخبان في 8 مناسبات في تاريخهما؛ فاز «الأخضر» في مناسبتين، وفاز «أسود الأطلس» في 4 منها، وانتهت مباراتان بالتعادل.


وعلى مستوى بطولة كأس العرب، فقد سبق أن تواجها في مباراة واحدة، فاز بها المنتخب المغربي بهدف وحيد سجله كريم البركاوي في نسخة 2021 من البطولة.


يُذكر أن هذه المواجهة تمثل الثالثة للمدرب هيرفي رينارد ضد المغرب في مسيرته التدريبية، بعد خسارته الودية 0-3 في 2008، والتعادل 0-0 في 2013، وكلتاهما أثناء فترة تدريبه منتخب زامبيا.