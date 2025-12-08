Our Saudi national team is preparing to face its Moroccan counterpart on Tuesday evening in the third (final) round of the group stage of the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar. In terms of previous encounters before this match, the two teams have faced each other on 8 occasions in their history; the "Green" won twice, the "Atlas Lions" won 4 times, and two matches ended in a draw.



In the context of the Arab Cup, they have previously met in one match, which was won by the Moroccan team with a single goal scored by Karim El Berkaoui in the 2021 edition of the tournament.



It is worth mentioning that this match represents the third for coach Hervé Renard against Morocco in his coaching career, following a 0-3 friendly loss in 2008 and a 0-0 draw in 2013, both during his tenure coaching the Zambian national team.