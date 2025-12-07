The commercial banks in the Kingdom recorded a historic leap in the size of their assets by the end of last October, coming closer than ever to the 5 trillion riyal mark. According to a recent government report that "Okaz" reviewed, the total assets reached approximately 4.94 trillion riyals, leaving only 56.61 billion riyals to reach this unprecedented record.



The accelerated growth in the size of banking sector assets reflects the robustness of financial performance in the Kingdom and the continued economic momentum resulting from the Saudi Vision 2030 projects and the expansion of financing and investment activities.



The report revealed that cash classified as "liabilities from the private sector" topped the components of banking assets with a value of 3.14 trillion riyals, the highest among all items, reflecting an increase in lending and directed financing activity for individuals and companies.



The volume of liabilities to the government and quasi-government entities rose to 895.26 billion riyals, while the value of foreign assets held by banks reached 433.03 billion riyals, confirming the continued diversification of investment portfolios and their connection to global markets.

Reserves

Regarding reserves, the report clarified that the banking reserves classified as statutory deposits with the central bank (SAMA) amounted to 167.65 billion riyals, in addition to other deposits valued at 23.17 billion riyals, while current deposits reached 1.14 billion riyals.



The report also indicated that the value of central bank bills amounted to 24.03 billion riyals, and liabilities from banks were approximately 49.61 billion riyals, while the value of fixed assets reached 54.65 billion riyals. Other assets were classified at a value of 136.97 billion riyals, while cash in hand amounted to 20.08 billion riyals.



These figures collectively reflect an unprecedented state of recovery in the Saudi banking sector, driven by strong economic growth and the expansion of massive investments taking place in the Kingdom across various fields.