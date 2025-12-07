سجلت البنوك التجارية في المملكة قفزة تاريخية في حجم موجوداتها بنهاية شهر أكتوبر الماضي، لتقترب أكثر من أي وقت مضى من حاجز 5 تريليونات ريال. وبحسب تقرير حكومي حديث، اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»، بلغ إجمالي الموجودات نحو 4.94 تريليون ريال، أي ما يفصلها فقط 56.61 مليار ريال عن بلوغ هذا الرقم القياسي غير المسبوق.


ويعكس النمو المتسارع في حجم موجودات القطاع المصرفي متانة الأداء المالي في المملكة، واستمرار الزخم الاقتصادي الناتج عن مشاريع رؤية السعودية 2030 وتوسع الأنشطة التمويلية والاستثمارية.


وكشف التقرير أن النقود المصنّفة «مطلوبات من القطاع الخاص» جاءت في صدارة مكونات الموجودات البنكية بقيمة بلغت 3.14 تريليون ريال، وهي الأعلى بين جميع البنود، ما يعكس زيادة الإقراض ونشاط التمويل الموجَّه للأفراد والشركات.


وارتفع حجم المطلوبات على الحكومة والجهات شبه الحكومية ليصل إلى 895.26 مليار ريال، في حين بلغت قيمة الموجودات الأجنبية لدى البنوك 433.03 مليار ريال، ما يؤكد استمرار تنوع المحافظ الاستثمارية وارتباطها بالأسواق العالمية.

الاحتياطياتوفي ما يتعلق بالاحتياطيات، أوضح التقرير أن الاحتياطيات المصرفية المصنّفة كودائع نظامية لدى البنك المركزي (ساما) بلغت 167.65 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى ودائع أخرى بقيمة 23.17 مليار ريال، بينما وصلت الودائع الجارية إلى 1.14 مليار ريال.


كما بيّن التقرير أن قيمة أذونات البنك المركزي بلغت 24.03 مليار ريال، وبلغت المطلوبات من البنوك نحو 49.61 مليار ريال، في حين وصلت قيمة الأصول الثابتة إلى 54.65 مليار ريال. أما الموجودات الأخرى فصُنّفت بقيمة 136.97 مليار ريال، أما النقد في الصندوق فبلغ 20.08 مليار ريال.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام مجتمعة حالة انتعاش غير مسبوقة في القطاع المصرفي السعودي، مدفوعة بالنمو الاقتصادي القوي وتوسع الاستثمارات الضخمة التي تشهدها المملكة في مختلف المجالات.