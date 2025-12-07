سجلت البنوك التجارية في المملكة قفزة تاريخية في حجم موجوداتها بنهاية شهر أكتوبر الماضي، لتقترب أكثر من أي وقت مضى من حاجز 5 تريليونات ريال. وبحسب تقرير حكومي حديث، اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»، بلغ إجمالي الموجودات نحو 4.94 تريليون ريال، أي ما يفصلها فقط 56.61 مليار ريال عن بلوغ هذا الرقم القياسي غير المسبوق.
ويعكس النمو المتسارع في حجم موجودات القطاع المصرفي متانة الأداء المالي في المملكة، واستمرار الزخم الاقتصادي الناتج عن مشاريع رؤية السعودية 2030 وتوسع الأنشطة التمويلية والاستثمارية.
وكشف التقرير أن النقود المصنّفة «مطلوبات من القطاع الخاص» جاءت في صدارة مكونات الموجودات البنكية بقيمة بلغت 3.14 تريليون ريال، وهي الأعلى بين جميع البنود، ما يعكس زيادة الإقراض ونشاط التمويل الموجَّه للأفراد والشركات.
وارتفع حجم المطلوبات على الحكومة والجهات شبه الحكومية ليصل إلى 895.26 مليار ريال، في حين بلغت قيمة الموجودات الأجنبية لدى البنوك 433.03 مليار ريال، ما يؤكد استمرار تنوع المحافظ الاستثمارية وارتباطها بالأسواق العالمية.
الاحتياطياتوفي ما يتعلق بالاحتياطيات، أوضح التقرير أن الاحتياطيات المصرفية المصنّفة كودائع نظامية لدى البنك المركزي (ساما) بلغت 167.65 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى ودائع أخرى بقيمة 23.17 مليار ريال، بينما وصلت الودائع الجارية إلى 1.14 مليار ريال.
كما بيّن التقرير أن قيمة أذونات البنك المركزي بلغت 24.03 مليار ريال، وبلغت المطلوبات من البنوك نحو 49.61 مليار ريال، في حين وصلت قيمة الأصول الثابتة إلى 54.65 مليار ريال. أما الموجودات الأخرى فصُنّفت بقيمة 136.97 مليار ريال، أما النقد في الصندوق فبلغ 20.08 مليار ريال.
وتعكس هذه الأرقام مجتمعة حالة انتعاش غير مسبوقة في القطاع المصرفي السعودي، مدفوعة بالنمو الاقتصادي القوي وتوسع الاستثمارات الضخمة التي تشهدها المملكة في مختلف المجالات.
The commercial banks in the Kingdom recorded a historic leap in the size of their assets by the end of last October, coming closer than ever to the 5 trillion riyal mark. According to a recent government report that "Okaz" reviewed, the total assets reached approximately 4.94 trillion riyals, leaving only 56.61 billion riyals to reach this unprecedented record.
The accelerated growth in the size of banking sector assets reflects the robustness of financial performance in the Kingdom and the continued economic momentum resulting from the Saudi Vision 2030 projects and the expansion of financing and investment activities.
The report revealed that cash classified as "liabilities from the private sector" topped the components of banking assets with a value of 3.14 trillion riyals, the highest among all items, reflecting an increase in lending and directed financing activity for individuals and companies.
The volume of liabilities to the government and quasi-government entities rose to 895.26 billion riyals, while the value of foreign assets held by banks reached 433.03 billion riyals, confirming the continued diversification of investment portfolios and their connection to global markets.
Reserves
Regarding reserves, the report clarified that the banking reserves classified as statutory deposits with the central bank (SAMA) amounted to 167.65 billion riyals, in addition to other deposits valued at 23.17 billion riyals, while current deposits reached 1.14 billion riyals.
The report also indicated that the value of central bank bills amounted to 24.03 billion riyals, and liabilities from banks were approximately 49.61 billion riyals, while the value of fixed assets reached 54.65 billion riyals. Other assets were classified at a value of 136.97 billion riyals, while cash in hand amounted to 20.08 billion riyals.
These figures collectively reflect an unprecedented state of recovery in the Saudi banking sector, driven by strong economic growth and the expansion of massive investments taking place in the Kingdom across various fields.