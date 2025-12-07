أكد خبراء اقتصاديون، أن السعودية تعكف على إصدار الموافقات اللازمة لتمكين أكثر من 30 شركة من طرح أسهمها للاكتتاب العام بحلول مطلع العام 2026.

وتقوم هيئة سوق المال السعودية بإصلاحات تهدف لتعميق البورصة المحلية، واستقطاب مزيد من المستثمرين الأجانب.

وأضاف الخبراء، أنه فيما ينظر بوجه عام إلى الاكتتابات باعتبارها مجرد نشاط لجمع الأموال، أو خفض النفقات؛ إلا أن المملكة ترغب في تعميق السوق، وإتاحة أكبر قدر ممكن من السيولة. ومن أجل ذلك، تعكف السعودية على إحداث خط أنابيب متوازٍ مع اللوائح لتمكين المتداولين من الاتجار بشكل أسهل، وتمكين المستثمرين الأجانب من المشاركة، بما يضمن نمو الشركات بشكل مستقر عقب انتهاء عمليات الاكتتاب.

وتشير تقارير متواترة إلى أن المملكة ستنظم خلال 2026 أكثر من 36 اكتتاباً عمومياً، لضمان زيادة حجم الاكتتابات، واستقطاب مزيد من السماسرة، والصناديق المالية الأجنبية. وهو ما سيؤدي إلى زيادة تعميق أسواق المال السعودية. وشملت الإصلاحات في سوق المال السعودية تسهيل ملكية الأجانب، وتحسين الشفافية. وهي إصلاحات تعني أن سوقاً ناشئة كالسوق السعودية ليست بحاجة إلى الانتظار عقوداً لبناء أنظمة رأسمالية تتسم بالمصداقية.