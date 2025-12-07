Economic experts have confirmed that Saudi Arabia is working on issuing the necessary approvals to enable more than 30 companies to offer their shares for public subscription by the beginning of 2026.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority is implementing reforms aimed at deepening the local stock market and attracting more foreign investors.

Experts added that while public offerings are generally viewed as merely a means of raising funds or reducing expenses, the Kingdom aims to deepen the market and provide as much liquidity as possible. To achieve this, Saudi Arabia is working on creating a parallel pipeline with regulations to enable traders to trade more easily and allow foreign investors to participate, ensuring stable growth for companies after the subscription processes are completed.

Reports indicate that the Kingdom will organize more than 36 public offerings in 2026 to ensure an increase in the volume of subscriptions and attract more brokers and foreign financial funds. This will lead to a deeper Saudi financial market. The reforms in the Saudi capital market have included facilitating foreign ownership and improving transparency. These reforms mean that an emerging market like the Saudi market does not need to wait decades to build credible capital systems.