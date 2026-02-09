Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih stated that hosting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup and Expo 2030 has changed the investment priorities for other projects.

He added during a ministerial session at the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum titled "When the Government Works to Support Business" that the Kingdom has achieved half of its target for investments contributing 30% to the economy by 2030.

He confirmed that the restructuring of the Public Investment Fund included bold and unconventional decisions, noting that some projects have been postponed until the feasibility review is completed.

He stated that the PIF's focus on the artificial intelligence sector is essential at this stage; as this field will witness investments amounting to hundreds of billions globally, explaining that investments in artificial intelligence in the Kingdom will benefit multiple sectors.

Al-Falih emphasized that the Public Investment Fund operates according to the best global standards in terms of governance, the balance between the board of directors and executive management, and the fund's effectiveness and flexibility in dealing with global, regional, local, and technological changes, as well as changes in feasibility and more.

He indicated that plans change according to the developments that arise based on the feasibility of projects after detailed studies, as each investment entity has limits on the available capital.

He mentioned that the fund has achieved unprecedented growth and started investments of 600 billion riyals, reaching nearly 4 trillion riyals, with a significant portion of these investments directed towards stimulating sectors in the Kingdom, including bold and unprecedented projects like "NEOM" and "The Line."

He continued: During this period, priorities emerged that were not planned for, such as the World Cup, and the Kingdom must build a number of facilities alongside the stadiums, which are linked to logistical services, and before that, Expo 2030 as well, and the completion of King Salman Airport project, and the expansion of King Khalid Airport.