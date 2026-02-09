قال وزير الاستثمار السعودي خالد الفالح إن استضافة المملكة العربية السعودية لكأس العالم 2034 وإكسبو 2030 غيّرت من الأولويات الاستثمارية لمشاريع أخرى.

وأضاف خلال جلسة وزارية بمنتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص تحت عنوان «عندما تعمل الحكومة من أجل دعم الأعمال» أن المملكة حققت نصف المستهدف بمساهمة الاستثمارات بـ 30% من الاقتصاد بحلول 2030.

وأكد أن إعادة هيكلة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تضمنت قرارات جريئة وغير تقليدية، مشيراً إلى تأخير النظر ببعض المشاريع لحين اكتمال مراجعة الجدوى.

وقال إن توجه PIF لقطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي ضروري في المرحلة الحالية؛ لأن هذا المجال سيشهد ضخ استثمارات بمئات المليارات على مستوى العالم، موضحاً أن الاستثمارات في الذكاء الاصطناعي بالمملكة ستستفيد منها قطاعات متعددة.

وأكد الفالح أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يعمل وفق أفضل المعايير العالمية من ناحية الحوكمة والتوازن بين مجلس الإدارة والإدارة التنفيذية وفاعلية ومرونة الصندوق في التعامل مع التغييرات العالمية والإقليمية والمحلية والتقنية وتغير الجدوى وغير ذلك.

وأفاد بأن الخطط تتغير وفقًا للتغييرات التي تطرأ وفقًا لجدوى المشروعات بعد الدراسات التفصيلية للمشروعات، لأن كل جهة استثمارية لديها حدود لرأس المال المتاح.

وذكر أن الصندوق حقق نموًا متصاعدًا بشكل غير مسبوق وبدأ استثمارات بـ 600 مليار ريال ووصل إلى نحو 4 تريليونات ريال، ونسبة كبيرة من هذه الاستثمارات كانت موجهة لتحفيز القطاعات في المملكة، بما فيها مشاريع جريئة وغير مسبوقة مثل «نيوم» و«ذا لاين».

وتابع: خلال هذه الفترة جاءت أولويات لم تكن مخططًا لها مثل كأس العالم، والمملكة يجب أن تبني عددًا من المنشآت بجانب الملاعب ويرتبط بخدمات لوجستية، وقبل ذلك إكسبو 2030 أيضًا، وتكملة مشروع مطار الملك سلمان، وتوسعة مطار الملك خالد.