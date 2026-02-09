أكد وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، أن المملكة تمتلك مقومات نوعية تمكّنها من بناء قطاع سياحي قادر على المنافسة على المستوى العالمي، يشمل السياحة الدينية وسياحة الأعمال إلى جانب أنماط سياحية أخرى.

وأوضح الخطيب، خلال جلسة حوارية ضمن منتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص، أن قطاع السياحة كان يُسهم بنحو 3.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في عام 2019، وارتفعت مساهمته إلى 5% خلال العام الماضي.

وأشار إلى أن قطاع السياحة يُعد من أكثر القطاعات توليداً للوظائف عالمياً، مبيناً أن المملكة تجاوزت حاجز المليون وظيفة في هذا القطاع.

وبيّن أن حجم الاستثمارات الملتزم بها في قطاع السياحة خلال الفترة من 2020 حتى 2030 يُقدّر بنحو 450 مليار ريال، تتوزع بالتساوي بين استثمارات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة واستثمارات القطاع الخاص.

وأضاف أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة اضطلع خلال السنوات الماضية بدور محوري في تطوير وجهات سياحية كبرى كان من الصعب على القطاع الخاص تنفيذها بمفرده، نظراً لضخامة رؤوس الأموال المطلوبة والحاجة إلى إنشاء بنية تحتية متكاملة، مشيراً إلى مشاريع نوعية مثل جزر البحر الأحمر ومشروع القدية.

وأوضح أن اكتمال البنية التحتية في هذه المشاريع يفتح المجال أمام القطاع الخاص للاستفادة من الفرص الاستثمارية، وبناء الفنادق والمراكز التجارية وتقديم تجارب سياحية تلبي تطلعات الزوار والمقيمين.