كشفت وثائق جديدة أفرجت عنها وزارة العدل الأمريكية عن بيان فيدرالي يعلن وفاة رجل الأعمال الأمريكي جيفري إبستين، يحمل تاريخاً يسبق رسمياً موعد العثور عليه ميتاً داخل زنزانته في أحد السجون الفدرالية بنيويورك، ما أعاد فتح باب التساؤلات والشكوك حول ملابسات وفاته.

وثيقة فدرالية تكشف لغزاً جديداً.. إعلان وفاة إبستين قبل العثور عليه ميتاً بيوم

بيان قبل الوفاة

ويعود تاريخ البيان، الصادر عن مكتب الادعاء العام للمنطقة الجنوبية من نيويورك، إلى يوم الجمعة 9 أغسطس 2019، أي قبل يوم كامل من الإعلان الرسمي عن العثور على إبستين فاقداً للوعي صباح 10 أغسطس داخل مركز الاحتجاز المتروبوليتاني في مانهاتن.

وجاء في البيان، الذي وقّعه المدعي العام الأمريكي آنذاك جيفري إس. بيرمان، أن إبستين «عُثر عليه غير مستجيب داخل زنزانته وتم إعلان وفاته بعد ذلك بوقت قصير»، وهو ما يتعارض مع السجلات الرسمية التي تؤكد أن ضابط إصلاحيات اكتشفه صباح اليوم التالي أثناء توزيع وجبة الإفطار.

وأضاف بيرمان في البيان: «إن أحداث اليوم مقلقة للغاية، ونحن ندرك تماماً أنها قد تشكل عقبة إضافية أمام منح ضحايا إبستين الكثيرين فرصتهم في المثول أمام المحكمة»، مؤكداً التزام الادعاء العام بمواصلة دعم الضحايا ومتابعة التحقيقات المتعلقة بالقضايا المنسوبة إليه.

اتهامات بالاتجار الجنسي بقاصرات

وكان إبستين، البالغ من العمر 66 عاماً، محتجزاً منذ 6 يوليو 2019 بعد توجيه اتهامات فيدرالية له بالاتجار الجنسي بقاصرات والتآمر، وقد دفع ببراءته وكان بانتظار المحاكمة حين توفي بعد أكثر من شهر بقليل من احتجازه.

ووفق الرواية الرسمية، تم العثور على إبستين غير مستجيب داخل زنزانته بعد الساعة 6:30 صباحاً يوم 10 أغسطس، إذ حاول الطاقم الطبي إنعاشه دون جدوى، قبل أن يُعلن وفاته لاحقاً، وقد خلص مكتب الطب الشرعي في مدينة نيويورك لاحقاً إلى أن الوفاة كانت نتيجة انتحار شنقاً.

إخفاقات أمنية

وجاءت وفاة إبستين وسط سلسلة إخفاقات أمنية داخل أحد أكثر مراكز الاحتجاز الفدرالية تحصيناً، وأظهرت سجلات السجن أن الحراس المكلفين بمراقبته لم يلتزموا بإجراء الجولات التفقدية الإلزامية خلال ساعات الليل، إذ لم تُنفذ جولات الساعة الثالثة والخامسة فجراً.

كاميرات معطلة

كما تبيّن أن كاميرات المراقبة القريبة من زنزانته لم تكن تعمل بشكل سليم في تلك الليلة، إذ أكدت التحقيقات لاحقاً تعطل ما لا يقل عن كاميرتين، ما أدى إلى فجوات كبيرة في التسجيلات المصورة ومنع المحققين من إعادة بناء تسلسل زمني دقيق للحظاته الأخيرة. وحتى اليوم، لم يتم تحديد وقت رسمي دقيق لوفاته.

وتتضمن الملفات الجديدة التي أفرجت عنها وزارة العدل تفاصيل إضافية راجعها محققو مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي (FBI) ومكتب المفتش العام، من بينها لقطات مراقبة أظهرت ما وُصف بـ«شكل غير محدد» يتحرك باتجاه الطابق الذي كان يحتجز فيه إبستين خلال ساعات الليل.

وأشارت التقارير إلى ظهور جسم ذي لون برتقالي يصعد درجاً بالقرب من وحدة احتجاز إبستين حوالى الساعة 10:40 مساءً في الليلة السابقة على وفاته، دون أن يتمكن المحققون من الجزم بوجود صلة مباشرة بين هذا التحرك ووفاة إبستين، بسبب محدودية نظام المراقبة والأعطال التقنية.

وقد أدت وفاة إبستين إلى إنهاء واحدة من أكثر القضايا الجنائية الفدرالية إثارة للجدل في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ كان الادعاء يتهمه بإدارة شبكة اتجار جنسي بالقاصرات على مدى سنوات، مع ورود شهادات لضحايا مزعومات تحدثن عن انتهاكات وقعت في ولايات ودول عدة.

وكان اعتقاله في يوليو 2019 قد أعاد تسليط الضوء على اتفاق الإقرار بالذنب المثير للجدل الذي أبرمه في فلوريدا عام 2008، والذي سمح له حينها بتجنب الملاحقة الفدرالية، أما التهم الجديدة في نيويورك، فكانت قد عرّضته لاحتمال السجن لعقود طويلة في حال إدانته.

ورغم أن وفاته أغلقت الملف الجنائي بحقه، فإنها لم تُنهِ التحقيقات الفدرالية المتعلقة بإمكانية تورط شركاء آخرين.