وثيقة فدرالية تكشف لغزاً جديداً.. إعلان وفاة إبستين قبل العثور عليه ميتاً بيوم

Newly released documents by the U.S. Department of Justice reveal a federal statement announcing the death of American businessman Jeffrey Epstein, dated before the official time he was found dead in his cell at a federal prison in New York, reopening questions and doubts about the circumstances of his death.

Statement Before Death

The statement, issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, is dated Friday, August 9, 2019, a full day before the official announcement of Epstein being found unresponsive on the morning of August 10 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The statement, signed by then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, stated that Epstein "was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter," which contradicts official records confirming that a corrections officer discovered him the following morning while distributing breakfast.

Berman added in the statement: "Today's events are extremely concerning, and we fully understand that they may pose an additional obstacle to providing Epstein's many victims their opportunity to appear in court," reaffirming the prosecution's commitment to continue supporting the victims and pursuing investigations related to the charges against him.

Charges of Sex Trafficking of Minors

Epstein, 66 years old, had been detained since July 6, 2019, after being charged federally with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial when he died just over a month after his detention.

According to the official narrative, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell after 6:30 a.m. on August 10, with medical staff attempting to revive him in vain before his death was later announced. The New York City Medical Examiner's Office later concluded that the death was a result of suicide by hanging.

Security Failures

Epstein's death came amid a series of security failures at one of the most fortified federal detention centers, with prison records showing that the guards assigned to monitor him did not adhere to mandatory rounds during the night, as rounds at 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. were not conducted.

Malfunctioning Cameras

It was also revealed that the surveillance cameras near his cell were not functioning properly that night, as investigations later confirmed that at least two cameras were down, leading to significant gaps in the video recordings and preventing investigators from reconstructing an accurate timeline of his final moments. To this day, no official precise time of death has been established.

The new files released by the Department of Justice include additional details reviewed by investigators from the FBI and the Office of the Inspector General, including surveillance footage showing what was described as an "undefined shape" moving towards the floor where Epstein was being held during the night hours.

Reports indicated the appearance of an orange-colored object ascending stairs near Epstein's holding unit around 10:40 p.m. on the night before his death, but investigators could not definitively establish a direct link between this movement and Epstein's death due to the limitations of the surveillance system and technical malfunctions.

Epstein's death ended one of the most controversial federal criminal cases in recent years, as prosecutors accused him of running a sex trafficking network involving minors for years, with testimonies from alleged victims describing abuses that occurred in several states and countries.

His arrest in July 2019 brought renewed attention to the controversial plea deal he struck in Florida in 2008, which allowed him to avoid federal prosecution at that time. The new charges in New York could have exposed him to decades in prison if convicted.

Although his death closed the criminal case against him, it did not end federal investigations into the potential involvement of other associates.