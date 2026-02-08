The Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdullah, confirmed that the Governor of the Central Bank is not responsible for the strength of the currency or determining its exchange rate, emphasizing that the primary role of the Central Bank is to establish the regulatory framework and formulate monetary policies aimed at ensuring economic stability, foremost among them controlling inflation rates.



Abdullah explained, during his participation in the second edition of the Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026, that the core objective of central banks is not to determine the currency exchange rate, but rather to control inflation rates and maintain monetary stability, stressing that focusing on these priorities enhances the efficiency of economic policies in the medium and long term.



He pointed out that the Egyptian economy has undergone a significant phase of transformations, especially after a period of instability that witnessed restrictions on foreign trade, aimed at preserving foreign currency, indicating that this phase imposed exceptional challenges on economic performance.

Crises in Egypt

The Central Bank Governor noted that the crises faced by the Egyptian economy contributed to a decline in the credit rating, before later entering a phase of economic reform aimed at addressing structural imbalances and improving financial stability indicators.

Abdullah confirmed that the economic reforms primarily focused on addressing the rise in inflation rates, alongside implementing more flexible policies, particularly regarding the currency exchange rate, and working to achieve a balance between supply and demand, ensuring market efficiency and limiting sharp fluctuations.



He added that the decline in inflation rates in Egypt has contributed to raising levels of confidence in the Egyptian economy, pointing out that combating inflation is one of the most prominent goals that central banks around the world seek to achieve at this stage.



He indicated that the revenues from the Suez Canal are showing signs of improvement, coinciding with the improvement of macroeconomic indicators, and the increasing role of the private sector in economic activity, reflecting a positive development in the structure of the Egyptian economy.



The Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt concluded by affirming that the Egyptian economy possesses the necessary capabilities to achieve growth, in addition to enhancing its ability to withstand shocks and face future challenges.