أكد محافظ البنك المركزي المصري حسن عبدالله أن محافظ البنك المركزي لا يُعد مسؤولًا عن قوة العملة أو تحديد سعر صرفها، مؤكدًا أن الدور الأساسي للبنك المركزي يتركز في وضع الإطار التنظيمي ورسم السياسات النقدية الهادفة إلى ضبط الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وفي مقدمتها السيطرة على معدلات التضخم.
وأوضح عبدالله، خلال مشاركته في النسخة الثانية من مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة 2026، أن الهدف الجوهري من عمل البنوك المركزية لا يتمثل في تحديد سعر صرف العملة، وإنما في التحكم بمعدلات التضخم والحفاظ على الاستقرار النقدي، مشددًا على أن التركيز على هذه الأولويات يعزز كفاءة السياسات الاقتصادية على المدى المتوسط والطويل.
وأشار إلى أن الاقتصاد المصري مرّ بمرحلة كبيرة من التحولات، لاسيما بعد فترة من عدم الاستقرار شهدت تقييدًا للتجارة الخارجية، بهدف الحفاظ على العملة الأجنبية، مبينًا أن تلك المرحلة فرضت تحديات استثنائية على الأداء الاقتصادي.
الأزمات في مصر
ولفت محافظ البنك المركزي إلى أن الأزمات التي تعرض لها الاقتصاد المصري أسهمت في تراجع التصنيف الائتماني، قبل الدخول لاحقًا في مرحلة الإصلاح الاقتصادي، التي استهدفت معالجة الاختلالات الهيكلية وتحسين مؤشرات الاستقرار المالي.
وأكد عبدالله أن الإصلاحات الاقتصادية ركزت بشكل أساسي على مواجهة الارتفاع في معدلات التضخم، إلى جانب تطبيق سياسات أكثر مرونة، خصوصًا في ما يتعلق بسعر صرف العملة، والعمل على تحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، بما يضمن كفاءة السوق ويحد من التقلبات الحادة.
وأضاف أن تراجع معدلات التضخم في مصر أسهم في رفع مستويات الثقة بالاقتصاد المصري، مشيرًا إلى أن مكافحة التضخم تُعد أحد أبرز الأهداف التي تسعى البنوك المركزية حول العالم إلى تحقيقها في المرحلة الحالية.
وبيّن أن إيرادات قناة السويس تسير في اتجاه التحسن، بالتزامن مع تحسن مؤشرات الاقتصاد الكلي، وازدياد دور القطاع الخاص في النشاط الاقتصادي، ما يعكس تطورًا إيجابيًا في بنية الاقتصاد المصري.
وختم محافظ البنك المركزي المصري بالتأكيد على أن الاقتصاد المصري يمتلك الإمكانيات اللازمة لتحقيق النمو، فضلًا عن تعزيز قدرته على تحمل الصدمات ومواجهة التحديات المستقبلية.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdullah, confirmed that the Governor of the Central Bank is not responsible for the strength of the currency or determining its exchange rate, emphasizing that the primary role of the Central Bank is to establish the regulatory framework and formulate monetary policies aimed at ensuring economic stability, foremost among them controlling inflation rates.
Abdullah explained, during his participation in the second edition of the Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026, that the core objective of central banks is not to determine the currency exchange rate, but rather to control inflation rates and maintain monetary stability, stressing that focusing on these priorities enhances the efficiency of economic policies in the medium and long term.
He pointed out that the Egyptian economy has undergone a significant phase of transformations, especially after a period of instability that witnessed restrictions on foreign trade, aimed at preserving foreign currency, indicating that this phase imposed exceptional challenges on economic performance.
Crises in Egypt
The Central Bank Governor noted that the crises faced by the Egyptian economy contributed to a decline in the credit rating, before later entering a phase of economic reform aimed at addressing structural imbalances and improving financial stability indicators.
Abdullah confirmed that the economic reforms primarily focused on addressing the rise in inflation rates, alongside implementing more flexible policies, particularly regarding the currency exchange rate, and working to achieve a balance between supply and demand, ensuring market efficiency and limiting sharp fluctuations.
He added that the decline in inflation rates in Egypt has contributed to raising levels of confidence in the Egyptian economy, pointing out that combating inflation is one of the most prominent goals that central banks around the world seek to achieve at this stage.
He indicated that the revenues from the Suez Canal are showing signs of improvement, coinciding with the improvement of macroeconomic indicators, and the increasing role of the private sector in economic activity, reflecting a positive development in the structure of the Egyptian economy.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt concluded by affirming that the Egyptian economy possesses the necessary capabilities to achieve growth, in addition to enhancing its ability to withstand shocks and face future challenges.