أكد محافظ البنك المركزي المصري حسن عبدالله أن محافظ البنك المركزي لا يُعد مسؤولًا عن قوة العملة أو تحديد سعر صرفها، مؤكدًا أن الدور الأساسي للبنك المركزي يتركز في وضع الإطار التنظيمي ورسم السياسات النقدية الهادفة إلى ضبط الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وفي مقدمتها السيطرة على معدلات التضخم.


وأوضح عبدالله، خلال مشاركته في النسخة الثانية من مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة 2026، أن الهدف الجوهري من عمل البنوك المركزية لا يتمثل في تحديد سعر صرف العملة، وإنما في التحكم بمعدلات التضخم والحفاظ على الاستقرار النقدي، مشددًا على أن التركيز على هذه الأولويات يعزز كفاءة السياسات الاقتصادية على المدى المتوسط والطويل.


وأشار إلى أن الاقتصاد المصري مرّ بمرحلة كبيرة من التحولات، لاسيما بعد فترة من عدم الاستقرار شهدت تقييدًا للتجارة الخارجية، بهدف الحفاظ على العملة الأجنبية، مبينًا أن تلك المرحلة فرضت تحديات استثنائية على الأداء الاقتصادي.

الأزمات في مصر

ولفت محافظ البنك المركزي إلى أن الأزمات التي تعرض لها الاقتصاد المصري أسهمت في تراجع التصنيف الائتماني، قبل الدخول لاحقًا في مرحلة الإصلاح الاقتصادي، التي استهدفت معالجة الاختلالات الهيكلية وتحسين مؤشرات الاستقرار المالي.

وأكد عبدالله أن الإصلاحات الاقتصادية ركزت بشكل أساسي على مواجهة الارتفاع في معدلات التضخم، إلى جانب تطبيق سياسات أكثر مرونة، خصوصًا في ما يتعلق بسعر صرف العملة، والعمل على تحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، بما يضمن كفاءة السوق ويحد من التقلبات الحادة.


وأضاف أن تراجع معدلات التضخم في مصر أسهم في رفع مستويات الثقة بالاقتصاد المصري، مشيرًا إلى أن مكافحة التضخم تُعد أحد أبرز الأهداف التي تسعى البنوك المركزية حول العالم إلى تحقيقها في المرحلة الحالية.


وبيّن أن إيرادات قناة السويس تسير في اتجاه التحسن، بالتزامن مع تحسن مؤشرات الاقتصاد الكلي، وازدياد دور القطاع الخاص في النشاط الاقتصادي، ما يعكس تطورًا إيجابيًا في بنية الاقتصاد المصري.


وختم محافظ البنك المركزي المصري بالتأكيد على أن الاقتصاد المصري يمتلك الإمكانيات اللازمة لتحقيق النمو، فضلًا عن تعزيز قدرته على تحمل الصدمات ومواجهة التحديات المستقبلية.