السجن عامين لمن يردد شعارات مؤيدة لفلسطين في أستراليا

تتجه ولاية كوينزلاند الأسترالية إلى حظر استخدام شعار مثير للجدل يدعو إلى «تحرير فلسطين»، في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها على مستوى الولايات الأسترالية، ضمن حزمة تشريعات واسعة تستهدف مكافحة خطاب الكراهية ومعاداة السامية.
حظر عبارة مؤيدة لفلسطين
وبموجب القوانين المقترحة، ستصبح كوينزلاند أول ولاية تحظر صراحة استخدام عبارة «من النهر إلى البحر»، التي تُستخدم على نطاق واسع في الفعاليات المؤيدة للفلسطينيين، إلى جانب شعار «عولمة الانتفاضة»، وسيتم تصنيف العبارتين كـ«شعارات محظورة»، ما قد يعرّض كل من يرددها أو يعرضها علناً لعقوبة تصل إلى السجن عامين.
وتنص التعديلات التشريعية أيضاً على تشديد العقوبات بحق من يعرضون رموز كراهية، أو يرددون شعارات مرتبطة بمنظمات إرهابية، أو يتورطون في أعمال ترهيب أو تخريب تستهدف دور العبادة، إذ قد تصل العقوبة في بعض الحالات إلى السجن 7 سنوات.
مشروع قانون أمام البرلمان
ومن المقرر عرض مشروع القانون على برلمان الولاية خلال الأسبوع المقبل، وذلك في أعقاب رفض كوينزلاند المشاركة في خطة اتحادية لإعادة شراء الأسلحة، طُرحت بعد الهجوم الإرهابي الذي وقع في منطقة بونداي في 14 ديسمبر، وأسفر عن مقتل 15 شخصاً إثر إطلاق نار استهدف تجمعات يهودية، في أعنف هجوم تشهده أستراليا منذ مجزرة بورت آرثر عام 1996.
وقال رئيس حكومة كوينزلاند، ديفيد كريساسفولي، إن التشريع يمثل «رداً قوياً ومدروساً» على تصاعد الكراهية، مضيفاً: «نحن نرسم خطاً واضحاً، ونسعى إلى إخماد جذوة الكراهية التي تُركت تتفاقم لفترة طويلة، لضمان حماية سكان كوينزلاند».
شعار من النهر إلى البحر
ويُشير الشعار الكامل «من النهر إلى البحر، فلسطين ستكون حرة» إلى المنطقة الممتدة بين نهر الأردن والبحر الأبيض المتوسط.
نشطاء مؤيدون للفلسطينيين
في المقابل، يؤكد نشطاء مؤيدون للفلسطينيين أن هذه الشعارات تعبّر عن مطالب بالحرية وحقوق الإنسان، ولا تدعو إلى العنف أو تدمير إسرائيل، مشيرين إلى أنها تُستخدم على نطاق واسع في مظاهرات سلمية داخل أستراليا وخارجها.
ورغم أن ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز تدرس بدورها تجريم شعار «الانتفاضة»، فإنها لم تُقر تشريعاً مماثلاً حتى الآن، فيما تبدو كوينزلاند متقدمة بخطوات واضحة في هذا المسار.
وقد كُشفت حزمة الإصلاحات الجديدة خلال فعالية أُقيمت في متحف الهولوكوست في كوينزلاند، إذ لاقت ترحيباً من قيادات الجالية اليهودية.
وقال رئيس مجلس نواب اليهود في كوينزلاند، جايسون شتاينبرغ، إن الجالية «عانت على مدى عامين ونصف من مستويات غير مسبوقة من الكراهية والترهيب والخوف»، معتبراً أن القوانين الجديدة «تبعث رسالة واضحة بأن معاداة السامية لا مكان لها في الولاية».
وأضاف أن هذه الخطوة «ضرورية ليس فقط لحماية المجتمع اليهودي، بل لإعادة بناء الثقة التي تآكلت مع تصاعد مظاهر الكراهية».
ومن جانبها، قالت المتحدثة باسم شؤون التعددية الثقافية في المعارضة، تشاريس مولن، إن حزب العمال يدعم «تشريعات مدروسة» لمواجهة معاداة السامية، مؤكداً أنه سيدرس المقترحات بعناية.
كما تنص التعديلات على توسيع الحظر القائم على عرض رموز معينة، مثل الصليب المعقوف، ليشمل شعارات ورموز النازية، وأعلام حماس وتنظيم «داعش» وحزب الله، مع رفع الحد الأقصى للعقوبة من السجن 6 أشهر إلى عامين، ومنح دور العبادة حماية قانونية إضافية.
The Australian state of Queensland is moving to ban the use of a controversial slogan calling for "Liberation of Palestine," in what is considered the first such step among Australian states, as part of a broad legislative package aimed at combating hate speech and anti-Semitism.
Ban on Pro-Palestinian Phrase
Under the proposed laws, Queensland will become the first state to explicitly ban the use of the phrase "from the river to the sea," which is widely used at pro-Palestinian events, along with the slogan "Globalize the Intifada." Both phrases will be classified as "prohibited slogans," which could expose anyone who chants or displays them publicly to a penalty of up to two years in prison.
The legislative amendments also stipulate harsher penalties for those who display hate symbols, chant slogans associated with terrorist organizations, or engage in acts of intimidation or vandalism targeting places of worship, with penalties in some cases reaching up to seven years in prison.
Bill Before Parliament
The bill is set to be presented to the state parliament next week, following Queensland's refusal to participate in a federal plan to buy back firearms, proposed after the terrorist attack that occurred in Bondi on December 14, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people due to gunfire targeting Jewish gatherings, marking the deadliest attack Australia has seen since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.
Queensland Premier David Crisafulli stated that the legislation represents a "strong and measured response" to the rise of hatred, adding: "We are drawing a clear line and seeking to extinguish the embers of hatred that have been allowed to fester for too long, to ensure the protection of Queenslanders."
Slogan "From the River to the Sea"
The full slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" refers to the area extending between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.
Pro-Palestinian Activists
In contrast, pro-Palestinian activists assert that these slogans express demands for freedom and human rights, and do not call for violence or the destruction of Israel, noting that they are widely used in peaceful demonstrations both within Australia and abroad.
While New South Wales is also considering criminalizing the "Intifada" slogan, it has not yet enacted similar legislation, whereas Queensland appears to be taking clear steps in this direction.
The new reform package was unveiled during an event held at the Holocaust Museum in Queensland, where it was welcomed by leaders of the Jewish community.
Jason Steinberg, President of the Jewish Board of Deputies in Queensland, stated that the community "has suffered for two and a half years from unprecedented levels of hatred, intimidation, and fear," considering that the new laws "send a clear message that anti-Semitism has no place in the state."
He added that this step is "necessary not only to protect the Jewish community but to rebuild the trust that has eroded with the rise of manifestations of hatred."
For her part, the opposition spokesperson for multicultural affairs, Charis Mullen, stated that the Labor Party supports "thoughtful legislation" to combat anti-Semitism, affirming that it will carefully consider the proposals.
The amendments also expand the existing ban on displaying certain symbols, such as the swastika, to include Nazi slogans and symbols, as well as flags of Hamas, ISIS, and Hezbollah, raising the maximum penalty from six months in prison to two years, and providing additional legal protection for places of worship.