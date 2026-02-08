تتجه ولاية كوينزلاند الأسترالية إلى حظر استخدام شعار مثير للجدل يدعو إلى «تحرير فلسطين»، في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها على مستوى الولايات الأسترالية، ضمن حزمة تشريعات واسعة تستهدف مكافحة خطاب الكراهية ومعاداة السامية.

حظر عبارة مؤيدة لفلسطين

وبموجب القوانين المقترحة، ستصبح كوينزلاند أول ولاية تحظر صراحة استخدام عبارة «من النهر إلى البحر»، التي تُستخدم على نطاق واسع في الفعاليات المؤيدة للفلسطينيين، إلى جانب شعار «عولمة الانتفاضة»، وسيتم تصنيف العبارتين كـ«شعارات محظورة»، ما قد يعرّض كل من يرددها أو يعرضها علناً لعقوبة تصل إلى السجن عامين.

وتنص التعديلات التشريعية أيضاً على تشديد العقوبات بحق من يعرضون رموز كراهية، أو يرددون شعارات مرتبطة بمنظمات إرهابية، أو يتورطون في أعمال ترهيب أو تخريب تستهدف دور العبادة، إذ قد تصل العقوبة في بعض الحالات إلى السجن 7 سنوات.

السجن عامين لمن يردد شعارات مؤيدة لفلسطين في أستراليا

مشروع قانون أمام البرلمان

ومن المقرر عرض مشروع القانون على برلمان الولاية خلال الأسبوع المقبل، وذلك في أعقاب رفض كوينزلاند المشاركة في خطة اتحادية لإعادة شراء الأسلحة، طُرحت بعد الهجوم الإرهابي الذي وقع في منطقة بونداي في 14 ديسمبر، وأسفر عن مقتل 15 شخصاً إثر إطلاق نار استهدف تجمعات يهودية، في أعنف هجوم تشهده أستراليا منذ مجزرة بورت آرثر عام 1996.

وقال رئيس حكومة كوينزلاند، ديفيد كريساسفولي، إن التشريع يمثل «رداً قوياً ومدروساً» على تصاعد الكراهية، مضيفاً: «نحن نرسم خطاً واضحاً، ونسعى إلى إخماد جذوة الكراهية التي تُركت تتفاقم لفترة طويلة، لضمان حماية سكان كوينزلاند».

شعار من النهر إلى البحر

ويُشير الشعار الكامل «من النهر إلى البحر، فلسطين ستكون حرة» إلى المنطقة الممتدة بين نهر الأردن والبحر الأبيض المتوسط.

نشطاء مؤيدون للفلسطينيين

في المقابل، يؤكد نشطاء مؤيدون للفلسطينيين أن هذه الشعارات تعبّر عن مطالب بالحرية وحقوق الإنسان، ولا تدعو إلى العنف أو تدمير إسرائيل، مشيرين إلى أنها تُستخدم على نطاق واسع في مظاهرات سلمية داخل أستراليا وخارجها.

ورغم أن ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز تدرس بدورها تجريم شعار «الانتفاضة»، فإنها لم تُقر تشريعاً مماثلاً حتى الآن، فيما تبدو كوينزلاند متقدمة بخطوات واضحة في هذا المسار.

وقد كُشفت حزمة الإصلاحات الجديدة خلال فعالية أُقيمت في متحف الهولوكوست في كوينزلاند، إذ لاقت ترحيباً من قيادات الجالية اليهودية.

وقال رئيس مجلس نواب اليهود في كوينزلاند، جايسون شتاينبرغ، إن الجالية «عانت على مدى عامين ونصف من مستويات غير مسبوقة من الكراهية والترهيب والخوف»، معتبراً أن القوانين الجديدة «تبعث رسالة واضحة بأن معاداة السامية لا مكان لها في الولاية».

وأضاف أن هذه الخطوة «ضرورية ليس فقط لحماية المجتمع اليهودي، بل لإعادة بناء الثقة التي تآكلت مع تصاعد مظاهر الكراهية».

ومن جانبها، قالت المتحدثة باسم شؤون التعددية الثقافية في المعارضة، تشاريس مولن، إن حزب العمال يدعم «تشريعات مدروسة» لمواجهة معاداة السامية، مؤكداً أنه سيدرس المقترحات بعناية.

كما تنص التعديلات على توسيع الحظر القائم على عرض رموز معينة، مثل الصليب المعقوف، ليشمل شعارات ورموز النازية، وأعلام حماس وتنظيم «داعش» وحزب الله، مع رفع الحد الأقصى للعقوبة من السجن 6 أشهر إلى عامين، ومنح دور العبادة حماية قانونية إضافية.