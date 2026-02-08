السجن عامين لمن يردد شعارات مؤيدة لفلسطين في أستراليا

The Australian state of Queensland is moving to ban the use of a controversial slogan calling for "Liberation of Palestine," in what is considered the first such step among Australian states, as part of a broad legislative package aimed at combating hate speech and anti-Semitism.

Ban on Pro-Palestinian Phrase

Under the proposed laws, Queensland will become the first state to explicitly ban the use of the phrase "from the river to the sea," which is widely used at pro-Palestinian events, along with the slogan "Globalize the Intifada." Both phrases will be classified as "prohibited slogans," which could expose anyone who chants or displays them publicly to a penalty of up to two years in prison.

The legislative amendments also stipulate harsher penalties for those who display hate symbols, chant slogans associated with terrorist organizations, or engage in acts of intimidation or vandalism targeting places of worship, with penalties in some cases reaching up to seven years in prison.

Bill Before Parliament

The bill is set to be presented to the state parliament next week, following Queensland's refusal to participate in a federal plan to buy back firearms, proposed after the terrorist attack that occurred in Bondi on December 14, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people due to gunfire targeting Jewish gatherings, marking the deadliest attack Australia has seen since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli stated that the legislation represents a "strong and measured response" to the rise of hatred, adding: "We are drawing a clear line and seeking to extinguish the embers of hatred that have been allowed to fester for too long, to ensure the protection of Queenslanders."

Slogan "From the River to the Sea"

The full slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" refers to the area extending between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Pro-Palestinian Activists

In contrast, pro-Palestinian activists assert that these slogans express demands for freedom and human rights, and do not call for violence or the destruction of Israel, noting that they are widely used in peaceful demonstrations both within Australia and abroad.

While New South Wales is also considering criminalizing the "Intifada" slogan, it has not yet enacted similar legislation, whereas Queensland appears to be taking clear steps in this direction.

The new reform package was unveiled during an event held at the Holocaust Museum in Queensland, where it was welcomed by leaders of the Jewish community.

Jason Steinberg, President of the Jewish Board of Deputies in Queensland, stated that the community "has suffered for two and a half years from unprecedented levels of hatred, intimidation, and fear," considering that the new laws "send a clear message that anti-Semitism has no place in the state."

He added that this step is "necessary not only to protect the Jewish community but to rebuild the trust that has eroded with the rise of manifestations of hatred."

For her part, the opposition spokesperson for multicultural affairs, Charis Mullen, stated that the Labor Party supports "thoughtful legislation" to combat anti-Semitism, affirming that it will carefully consider the proposals.

The amendments also expand the existing ban on displaying certain symbols, such as the swastika, to include Nazi slogans and symbols, as well as flags of Hamas, ISIS, and Hezbollah, raising the maximum penalty from six months in prison to two years, and providing additional legal protection for places of worship.