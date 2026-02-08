عبّرت الإعلامية المصرية منى الشاذلي عن حزنها الشديد لغياب الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب عن الساحة الفنية في الفترة الأخيرة، في ظل الأزمات التي تمر بها، مؤكدة تأثرها العميق عند الاستماع إلى أغانيها، إلى حد البكاء، ومتمنية عودتها قريباً إلى جمهورها.
أنا موجوعة
وقالت الشاذلي خلال إحدى حلقات برنامجها «معكم»: «أي أغنية بسمعها لشيرين عبدالوهاب، حتى لو كانت مرحة، تقريباً ببكي، عندي إحساس بالحزن العميق على الظروف الصعبة اللي هي فيها، الصوت العظيم ده أنا موجوعة علشانه لأنها موجوعة، وبتمنى لها السعادة والاطمئنان والأمل، والقدرة على تجاوز أي ظروف بتمر بيها».
مشكلات شخصية
كما طالب السيناريست الشاعر الغنائي أيمن بهجت قمر بالفصل بين الحياة الشخصية للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب ومسيرتها الفنية، مؤكداً أن التركيز الحقيقي يجب أن يكون على ما تقدمه من فن ونجاحات متواصلة.
وتساءل خلال لقائه مع الإعلامية منى الشاذلي في برنامج «معكم»: «ليه نشغل بالنا بمشكلاتها الشخصية؟»، مشيراً إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب تحقق نجاحاً ملحوظاً مع كل عمل غنائي جديد تقدمه.
واستشهد بنفسه كمثال، موضحاً أن ظهوره في اللقاءات الإعلامية لا يعكس بالضرورة حالته النفسية الداخلية، سواء كان يمر بلحظات حزن أو ضيق، مؤكداً أن الجمهور يحاسبه في النهاية على أعماله الفنية فقط.
وأضاف: على الجمهور التركيز على الفن الذي يقدمه الفنان، حتى وإن ارتكب أخطاء أو كشف تفاصيل من حياته الشخصية، لافتاً إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب قدّمت أخيراً مجموعة من الأغاني بالتعاون مع عزيز الشافعي وتامر حسين ومدين وتوما، ورغم غياب شركة إنتاج، حققت هذه الأعمال نجاحاً واسعاً، قائلاً: «الأعمال دي كسرت الدنيا».
The Egyptian media personality Mona El Shazly expressed her deep sadness over the absence of the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab from the artistic scene recently, amidst the crises she is going through, confirming her profound emotional impact when listening to her songs, to the point of tears, and wishing for her return to her audience soon.
I Am in Pain
El Shazly said during one of the episodes of her program "With You": "Any song I hear from Sherine Abdel Wahab, even if it’s cheerful, I almost cry. I have a deep feeling of sadness for the difficult circumstances she is in. This great voice makes me ache because she is in pain, and I wish her happiness, reassurance, hope, and the ability to overcome any challenges she faces."
Personal Issues
The lyricist and screenwriter Ayman Bahgat Qamar also called for separating Sherine Abdel Wahab's personal life from her artistic career, emphasizing that the real focus should be on what she offers in terms of art and continuous successes.
He questioned during his interview with media personality Mona El Shazly on the program "With You": "Why should we concern ourselves with her personal problems?" pointing out that Sherine Abdel Wahab achieves remarkable success with every new musical work she presents.
He cited himself as an example, explaining that his appearances in media interviews do not necessarily reflect his internal emotional state, whether he is going through moments of sadness or distress, affirming that the audience ultimately judges him based solely on his artistic works.
He added: The audience should focus on the art that the artist presents, even if they make mistakes or reveal details of their personal lives, noting that Sherine Abdel Wahab recently released a series of songs in collaboration with Aziz El Shafie, Tamer Hussein, Madin, and Touma, and despite the absence of a production company, these works achieved widespread success, saying: "These works have broken records."