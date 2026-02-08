عبّرت الإعلامية المصرية منى الشاذلي عن حزنها الشديد لغياب الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب عن الساحة الفنية في الفترة الأخيرة، في ظل الأزمات التي تمر بها، مؤكدة تأثرها العميق عند الاستماع إلى أغانيها، إلى حد البكاء، ومتمنية عودتها قريباً إلى جمهورها.

أنا موجوعة

وقالت الشاذلي خلال إحدى حلقات برنامجها «معكم»: «أي أغنية بسمعها لشيرين عبدالوهاب، حتى لو كانت مرحة، تقريباً ببكي، عندي إحساس بالحزن العميق على الظروف الصعبة اللي هي فيها، الصوت العظيم ده أنا موجوعة علشانه لأنها موجوعة، وبتمنى لها السعادة والاطمئنان والأمل، والقدرة على تجاوز أي ظروف بتمر بيها».

مشكلات شخصية

كما طالب السيناريست الشاعر الغنائي أيمن بهجت قمر بالفصل بين الحياة الشخصية للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب ومسيرتها الفنية، مؤكداً أن التركيز الحقيقي يجب أن يكون على ما تقدمه من فن ونجاحات متواصلة.

وتساءل خلال لقائه مع الإعلامية منى الشاذلي في برنامج «معكم»: «ليه نشغل بالنا بمشكلاتها الشخصية؟»، مشيراً إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب تحقق نجاحاً ملحوظاً مع كل عمل غنائي جديد تقدمه.

واستشهد بنفسه كمثال، موضحاً أن ظهوره في اللقاءات الإعلامية لا يعكس بالضرورة حالته النفسية الداخلية، سواء كان يمر بلحظات حزن أو ضيق، مؤكداً أن الجمهور يحاسبه في النهاية على أعماله الفنية فقط.

وأضاف: على الجمهور التركيز على الفن الذي يقدمه الفنان، حتى وإن ارتكب أخطاء أو كشف تفاصيل من حياته الشخصية، لافتاً إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب قدّمت أخيراً مجموعة من الأغاني بالتعاون مع عزيز الشافعي وتامر حسين ومدين وتوما، ورغم غياب شركة إنتاج، حققت هذه الأعمال نجاحاً واسعاً، قائلاً: «الأعمال دي كسرت الدنيا».