The Egyptian media personality Mona El Shazly expressed her deep sadness over the absence of the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab from the artistic scene recently, amidst the crises she is going through, confirming her profound emotional impact when listening to her songs, to the point of tears, and wishing for her return to her audience soon.

I Am in Pain

El Shazly said during one of the episodes of her program "With You": "Any song I hear from Sherine Abdel Wahab, even if it’s cheerful, I almost cry. I have a deep feeling of sadness for the difficult circumstances she is in. This great voice makes me ache because she is in pain, and I wish her happiness, reassurance, hope, and the ability to overcome any challenges she faces."

Personal Issues

The lyricist and screenwriter Ayman Bahgat Qamar also called for separating Sherine Abdel Wahab's personal life from her artistic career, emphasizing that the real focus should be on what she offers in terms of art and continuous successes.

He questioned during his interview with media personality Mona El Shazly on the program "With You": "Why should we concern ourselves with her personal problems?" pointing out that Sherine Abdel Wahab achieves remarkable success with every new musical work she presents.

He cited himself as an example, explaining that his appearances in media interviews do not necessarily reflect his internal emotional state, whether he is going through moments of sadness or distress, affirming that the audience ultimately judges him based solely on his artistic works.

He added: The audience should focus on the art that the artist presents, even if they make mistakes or reveal details of their personal lives, noting that Sherine Abdel Wahab recently released a series of songs in collaboration with Aziz El Shafie, Tamer Hussein, Madin, and Touma, and despite the absence of a production company, these works achieved widespread success, saying: "These works have broken records."