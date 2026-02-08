أعلن برنامج «الدحيح» انتهاء رحلته مع شركة «نيوميديا» بعد 5 سنوات من العرض حققت خلالها حلقاته مليارات المشاهدات عبر المنصات الرقمية المختلفة.

4.7 مليار مشاهدة

ونشر البرنامج منشوراً على «فيس بوك» جاء فيه: «بعد ما يقارب خمس سنوات من العرض، يصل الدحيح إلى نهاية رحلته مع نيوميديا. بالفعل، بدأنا بفكرة بسيطة: أن تكون المعرفة أكثر قرباً، وأن يصبح العالم أقل رتابة. تحولت هذه الفكرة إلى مجتمع من المشاهدين الأعزاء الذين كبروا معنا وكبرنا معهم، فتعلمنا سوياً وتشاركنا الفضول».

وأشار إلى أن حلقات البرنامج حققت خلال هذه السنوات أكثر من 4.7 مليار مشاهدة عبر المنصات المختلفة، مضيفاً: «خلف كل رقم على الشاشة، هناك إنسان منحنا من وقته وطاقته ما يكفي لنحكي له قصة عن العالم».

لقاء قريب

وتابع: «دخل الدحيح المدارس والجامعات والميكروباصات، وكان رفيق المشاوير وصاحبنا في الغربة. في القطارات والمطارات، في الانتظار الطويل، كان الصاحب خفيف الحضور الذي نشاركه الطعام.. وكان سبباً في نوم هادئ لكثيرين».

واختتم المنشور بالقول: «شكراً لكل أفراد فريق العمل أصحاب هذه التجربة وشركاء الرحلة، وشكراً للمنصة التي دعمتها واحتضنتها، وشكراً عزيزي وعزيزتي.. وإلى لقاء قريب ومصادر جديدة».