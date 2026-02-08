The "Al-Dahiḥ" program announced the end of its journey with "New Media" after 5 years of broadcasting during which its episodes achieved billions of views across various digital platforms.

4.7 Billion Views

The program published a post on "Facebook" stating: "After nearly five years of broadcasting, Al-Dahiḥ reaches the end of its journey with New Media. Indeed, we started with a simple idea: to make knowledge more accessible and to make the world less monotonous. This idea transformed into a community of dear viewers who grew with us, and we grew with them, learning together and sharing curiosity."

It was noted that the program's episodes achieved more than 4.7 billion views across different platforms during these years, adding: "Behind every number on the screen, there is a person who gave us their time and energy enough for us to tell them a story about the world."

A Soon-to-Come Meeting

He continued: "Al-Dahiḥ entered schools, universities, and microbuses, being a companion on journeys and a friend in foreign lands. In trains and airports, during long waits, it was the light-hearted companion with whom we shared food... and it was the reason for many to have a peaceful sleep."

The post concluded with: "Thank you to all the team members who are the owners of this experience and partners in the journey, and thank you to the platform that supported and embraced it, and thank you dear friend... Until we meet again soon with new sources."