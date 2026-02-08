The artist Nashwa Mustafa tried to intervene to end the crisis between Hend Sabry and Maha Nassar, after the latter published a mysterious post attacking one of the artists without explicitly mentioning her name, before writing at the end of the post the name "Hend" only, which led the audience to speculate about a conflict between her and Hend Sabry while working together on the series "Immunity," set to be aired in the upcoming Ramadan.

"May God improve the situation"

Nashwa Mustafa praised the duo Hend Sabry and Maha Nassar, saying on her Facebook account: "In 2008, I worked with Hend Sabry in the series 'After Separation,' and she was a woman of utmost elegance. I hadn't seen her for 16 years except for once by chance at the airport, and she welcomed me with joy from a heart full of love."

Nashwa Mustafa recounted Hend Sabry's support after her husband's death: "After my husband's passing, Hend was almost the first month calling me every day to check on me and ask about my children, and she had no interest in me at all."

In contrast, Nashwa Mustafa talked about Maha Nassar and the first meeting that brought them together while working on the series "Oasis of Sunset" years ago, saying: "Also, the beautiful talented girl Maha Nassar, I met her once after I saw her in 'Oasis of Sunset,' and I was very, very happy for her. May God improve the situation; life is not worth disputes, and the best among you is the one who starts with peace."

The Crisis Between Maha and Hend

Maha Nassar did not reveal the crisis between her and the artist who launched an attack on her through a post on her personal Instagram account, before later deleting the post, which sparked a controversy.

Maha Nassar clarified that she had remained silent for two months, but the insults directed at her in front of everyone prompted her to speak, saying: "I might forgive your black heart, jealousy, and hatred, but for you to insult me in front of people and try to belittle me and break me and show your disrespect towards me, I can never forgive you for that, no matter the outcome."

She continued: "I have no interest in the saying 'live and act like you don’t care,' because living without dignity is worthless." She concluded her message in a controversial manner by addressing the artist, saying: "I wish, Hend, you would stop launching campaigns against me and Hoda, because Hoda is not a party to the problem."

The mention of the name "Hend" caused a stir among social media users who linked this message to Maha Nassar's current work with Hend Sabry in the series "Immunity," set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season, in addition to the rumors about Maha Nassar's separation from her husband, Hussein Al-Munbawi, the director of the series.

For her part, Hend Sabry ignored the crisis without responding to the matter, while Hoda El-Etriby made sure to confirm that there was no dispute between her and Hend Sabry by posting a series of photos of herself with the artist behind the scenes of "Immunity."