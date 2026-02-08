حاولت الفنانة نشوى مصطفى التدخل لإنهاء الأزمة بين هند صبري ومها نصار، بعد أن نشرت الأخيرة منشوراً غامضاً هاجمت فيه إحدى الفنانات دون ذكر اسمها صراحة، قبل أن تكتب في نهاية المنشور اسم «هند» فقط، ما دفع الجمهور للتكهن باندلاع خلاف بينها وبين هند صبري خلال العمل معاً على مسلسل «مناعة»، المقرر عرضه في رمضان القادم.

«ربنا يصلح الأحوال»

وأشادت نشوى مصطفى بالثنائي هند صبري ومها نصار، وقالت عبر حسابها على «فيس بوك»: «سنة 2008 اشتغلت مع هند صبري في مسلسل بعد الفراق، وكانت ست في منتهى الرقي. قعدت 16 سنة مشوفتهاش فيهم غير مرة واحدة صدفة في المطار، واستقبلتني بفرحة من قلب فيه محبة».

وروت نشوى مصطفى موقف هند صبري معها بعد وفاة زوجها: «بعد وفاة زوجي، هند تقريباً أول شهر كانت بتكلمني كل يوم تطمن عليا وتسأل على ولادي، وهي ملهاش عندي أدنى مصلحة».

وفي المقابل، تحدثت نشوى مصطفى عن مها نصار واللقاء الأول الذي جمعهما خلال العمل في مسلسل «واحة الغروب» قبل سنوات، قائلة: «كمان البنوتة الجميلة الموهوبة مها نصار قابلتها مرة بعد ما شوفتها في واحة الغروب، وكنت فرحانة بيها أوي أوي. ربنا يصلح الأحوال، الدنيا مش مستاهلة مشاحنات، وخيركم من بدأ بالسلام».

أزمة مها وهند

ولم تكشف مها نصار عن الأزمة بينها وبين الفنانة التي شنت هجوماً عليها عبر منشور على حسابها الشخصي على «إنستغرام»، قبل أن تقوم بحذف المنشور لاحقاً، وهو ما أثار حالة من الجدل.

وأوضحت مها نصار أنها التزمت الصمت على مدار شهرين، إلا أن التطاول عليها أمام الجميع دفعها للحديث قائلة: «ممكن أسامح على قلبك الأسود وغيرتك وحقدك، لكن تتطاولي عليَّ قدام الناس وتحاولي تقللي مني وتكسريني وتقلّلي أدبك عليَّ، مستحيل أسامحك عليه أبداً مهما كانت النتيجة».

وتابعت: «أنا ماليش في كلمة كل عيش واعمل نفسك مش واخد بالك، لأن العيش من غير كرامة ده قلة قيمة». وذلك قبل أن تنهي رسالتها بطريقة مثيرة للجدل بالإشارة إلى الفنانة قائلة: «يا ريت يا هند تبطلي تعملي حملات عليّ أنا وهدى، لأن هدى مش طرف في المشكلة».

وتسبب ذكر اسم «هند» في حالة من الجدل بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الذين ربطوا بين تلك الرسالة وعمل مها نصار مع هند صبري في الوقت الحالي في مسلسل «مناعة» المقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان، إضافة إلى الأنباء التي ترددت حول انفصال مها نصار عن زوجها حسين المنباوي مخرج المسلسل.

من جهتها، تجاهلت هند صبري الأزمة دون الرد على الأمر، فيما حرصت هدى الإتربي على التأكيد على عدم وجود خلاف بينها وبين هند صبري من خلال نشر مجموعة من الصور تجمع بينها وبين الفنانة في كواليس تصوير «مناعة».