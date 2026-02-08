The governor of Deir ez-Zor, Ghassan Al-Sayed Ahmad, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Interior's release of "those involved in crimes that affected many Syrians" during the era of former President Bashar al-Assad. He called on the Ministry of Interior to "deport these perpetrators outside the city at least after their release," as he put it.



Recently, the Ministry of Justice issued several decisions to release a number of individuals described as "the regime's thugs," including a person named "Madloul Al-Aziz," which prompted many residents in the province located in eastern Syria to express their discontent with what they called "leniency towards the thugs."



A number of residents gathered today (Sunday) in Deir ez-Zor, expressing their rejection of the leniency towards those involved in crimes during the time of the ousted regime, and demanding accountability.



Deir ez-Zor had witnessed a celebration for the release of Madloul Al-Aziz, organized by some of his relatives, supporters, and tribe members.



Some residents accuse Al-Aziz of being involved during the years of war in oil smuggling from the province for the benefit of the Assad regime, which has angered them and led to a torrent of criticism directed at the government and its representatives in Deir ez-Zor.



It is worth mentioning that internal security forces arrested Al-Aziz on June 25, 2025, in the capital Damascus on charges of security offenses and financial corruption.



This controversial man fled to Damascus with the entry of the ISIS terrorist organization into areas in eastern and northern Syria, and then reconciled with the air intelligence at that time, according to what Syrian media reported.