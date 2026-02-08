عبَّر محافظ دير الزور غسان السيد أحمد عن استيائه من إفراج وزارة الداخلية عن «متورطين بجرائم طالت العديد من السوريين» خلال عهد الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد. وطالب وزارة الداخلية بـ«نفي هؤلاء المتورطين إلى خارج المدينة على الأقل بعد إطلاق سراحهم»، وفق تعبيره.


وكانت وزارة العدل أصدرت أخيراً عدة قرارات بالإفراج عن عدد ممن وصفوا بـ«شبيحة النظام السابق»، وبينهم شخص يدعى «مدلول العزيز»، ما دفع العديد من الأهالي في المحافظة الواقعة شرق سورية للتعبير عن استيائهم مما قالوا إنه «تساهل مع الشبيحة».


واجتمع عدد من الأهالي، اليوم (الأحد)، في دير الزور، معبرين عن رفضهم التراخي مع المتورطين بجرائم في زمن النظام المخلوع، ومطالبين بمحاسبتهم.


وكانت دير الزور قد شهدت احتفالاً بإطلاق سراح مدلول العزيز، أقامه عدد من أقاربه وأنصاره وعشيرته.


ويتهم بعض الأهالي العزيز بالتورط خلال سنوات الحرب في مسألة تهريب النفط من المحافظة لصالح نظام الأسد، ما أثار غضبهم ووجهوا سيلاً من الانتقادات إلى الحكومة وممثليها في دير الزور.


يذكر أن قوات الأمن الداخلي كانت قد قبضت على العزيز يوم 25 يونيو 2025 في العاصمة دمشق بتهم أمنية وفساد مالي.


وهرب هذا الرجل المثير للجدل إلى دمشق مع دخول تنظيم داعش الإرهابي إلى مناطق في الشرق والشمال السوري، ثم أجرى مصالحة مع المخابرات الجوية حينها، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام سورية.