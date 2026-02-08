عبَّر محافظ دير الزور غسان السيد أحمد عن استيائه من إفراج وزارة الداخلية عن «متورطين بجرائم طالت العديد من السوريين» خلال عهد الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد. وطالب وزارة الداخلية بـ«نفي هؤلاء المتورطين إلى خارج المدينة على الأقل بعد إطلاق سراحهم»، وفق تعبيره.
وكانت وزارة العدل أصدرت أخيراً عدة قرارات بالإفراج عن عدد ممن وصفوا بـ«شبيحة النظام السابق»، وبينهم شخص يدعى «مدلول العزيز»، ما دفع العديد من الأهالي في المحافظة الواقعة شرق سورية للتعبير عن استيائهم مما قالوا إنه «تساهل مع الشبيحة».
واجتمع عدد من الأهالي، اليوم (الأحد)، في دير الزور، معبرين عن رفضهم التراخي مع المتورطين بجرائم في زمن النظام المخلوع، ومطالبين بمحاسبتهم.
وكانت دير الزور قد شهدت احتفالاً بإطلاق سراح مدلول العزيز، أقامه عدد من أقاربه وأنصاره وعشيرته.
ويتهم بعض الأهالي العزيز بالتورط خلال سنوات الحرب في مسألة تهريب النفط من المحافظة لصالح نظام الأسد، ما أثار غضبهم ووجهوا سيلاً من الانتقادات إلى الحكومة وممثليها في دير الزور.
يذكر أن قوات الأمن الداخلي كانت قد قبضت على العزيز يوم 25 يونيو 2025 في العاصمة دمشق بتهم أمنية وفساد مالي.
وهرب هذا الرجل المثير للجدل إلى دمشق مع دخول تنظيم داعش الإرهابي إلى مناطق في الشرق والشمال السوري، ثم أجرى مصالحة مع المخابرات الجوية حينها، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام سورية.
The governor of Deir ez-Zor, Ghassan Al-Sayed Ahmad, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Interior's release of "those involved in crimes that affected many Syrians" during the era of former President Bashar al-Assad. He called on the Ministry of Interior to "deport these perpetrators outside the city at least after their release," as he put it.
Recently, the Ministry of Justice issued several decisions to release a number of individuals described as "the regime's thugs," including a person named "Madloul Al-Aziz," which prompted many residents in the province located in eastern Syria to express their discontent with what they called "leniency towards the thugs."
A number of residents gathered today (Sunday) in Deir ez-Zor, expressing their rejection of the leniency towards those involved in crimes during the time of the ousted regime, and demanding accountability.
Deir ez-Zor had witnessed a celebration for the release of Madloul Al-Aziz, organized by some of his relatives, supporters, and tribe members.
Some residents accuse Al-Aziz of being involved during the years of war in oil smuggling from the province for the benefit of the Assad regime, which has angered them and led to a torrent of criticism directed at the government and its representatives in Deir ez-Zor.
It is worth mentioning that internal security forces arrested Al-Aziz on June 25, 2025, in the capital Damascus on charges of security offenses and financial corruption.
This controversial man fled to Damascus with the entry of the ISIS terrorist organization into areas in eastern and northern Syria, and then reconciled with the air intelligence at that time, according to what Syrian media reported.