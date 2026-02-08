أعلنت وزارة الخارجية السودانية أنها لن تقبل أن يكون داعمو مرتكبي الجرائم والصامتون عنها شركاء في أي مشروع لإنهاء الحرب.


وجددت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، تأكيد حرصها على إنهاء الحرب وإيقاف تدمير الدولة وتجويع الشعب، مشددة على أن ذلك لا يتم بحلول تفرض من الخارج.

ودانت «الصمت الدولي تجاه جرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية» التي ترتكبها قوات الدعم السريع في إقليمي دارفور وكردفان. وأكدت أن مصداقية مجلس الأمن الدولي على المحك بسبب مخالفة حظر دخول الأسلحة لدارفور. وشددت على ضرورة تفكيك مصادر وآليات ووسائل ارتكاب الجرائم في دارفور، ومحاسبة مخالفي قرارات مجلس الأمن.


في غضون ذلك، أفادت مصادر محلية في ولاية شمال كردفان، باستهداف طائرة مسيّرة تابعة لقوات الدعم السريع، قرية «الله كريم»، بالقرب من مدينة الرهد في ولاية شمال كردفان، ما أدى إلى مقتل شخص على الأقل.


وكانت قوات الدعم استهدفت مركبة تحمل نازحين بالقرب من مدينة الرهد بمسيّرة، ما أسفر عن مقتل 24 شخصاً، بينهم 8 أطفال، أمس (السبت)، وفق ما أعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان. وأضافت الشبكة أن المركبة كانت تقل نازحين فروا من القتال في منطقة دبيكر في ولاية شمال كردفان، مؤكدة أن من بين الأطفال القتلى رضيعين.


فيما تم نقل عدة مصابين آخرين لتلقي العلاج في الرهد، التي تعاني من نقص شديد في المعدات الطبية، مثل كثير من مناطق إقليم كردفان.


ودعت شبكة أطباء السودان، المجتمع الدولي ومنظمات حقوق الإنسان إلى «اتخاذ إجراء فوري لحماية المدنيين ومحاسبة قيادة قوات الدعم السريع بشكل مباشر عن تلك الانتهاكات».


يأتي الهجوم ضمن سلسلة ضربات جوية شبه يومية بالمسيّرات تشهدها ولايات كردفان منذ مطلع فبراير، أسفرت عن سقوط أكثر من 60 قتيلاً خلال الأيام الماضية.


وتخوض قوات الدعم السريع حرباً مع الجيش السوداني منذ نحو 3 سنوات، وفيما تسيطر الأولى على إقليم دارفور في الغرب وأجزاء من جنوب البلاد، يسيطر الجيش على مناطق الشمال والشرق.


ويتنازع الطرفان السيطرة على مدن كردفان الغنية بالموارد والتي تعتبر نقطة عبور حيوية بين دارفور في الغرب ومناطق سيطرة الجيش في الشرق.