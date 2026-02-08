The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will not accept supporters of the perpetrators of crimes and those who remain silent about them as partners in any project to end the war.



The ministry reiterated in a statement today (Sunday) its commitment to ending the war and stopping the destruction of the state and the starvation of the people, emphasizing that this cannot be achieved through solutions imposed from abroad.

It condemned the "international silence regarding the war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed by the Rapid Support Forces in the Darfur and Kordofan regions. It affirmed that the credibility of the United Nations Security Council is at stake due to the violation of the arms embargo on Darfur. It stressed the necessity of dismantling the sources, mechanisms, and means of committing crimes in Darfur, and holding violators of Security Council resolutions accountable.



Meanwhile, local sources in North Kordofan reported that a drone belonging to the Rapid Support Forces targeted the village of "Allah Karim," near the city of Al-Rahad in North Kordofan, resulting in the death of at least one person.



The Rapid Support Forces had previously targeted a vehicle carrying displaced persons near the city of Al-Rahad with a drone, resulting in the deaths of 24 people, including 8 children, yesterday (Saturday), according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The network added that the vehicle was carrying displaced individuals who had fled the fighting in the Dubekar area of North Kordofan, confirming that among the deceased children were two infants.



Several other injured individuals were transported for treatment in Al-Rahad, which suffers from a severe shortage of medical supplies, like many areas in the Kordofan region.



The Sudan Doctors Network called on the international community and human rights organizations to "take immediate action to protect civilians and hold the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces directly accountable for those violations."



This attack is part of a series of almost daily airstrikes by drones that have been witnessed in the Kordofan states since early February, resulting in over 60 deaths in recent days.



The Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in a war with the Sudanese army for nearly three years, while the former controls the Darfur region in the west and parts of the south, the army controls areas in the north and east.



The two sides are vying for control of the resource-rich cities of Kordofan, which are considered a vital transit point between Darfur in the west and the army-controlled areas in the east.