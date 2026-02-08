توفي الصحفي في شبكة قناة «العربية» مطاوع بركات، بعد إصابته بمرض مفاجئ لم يمهله طويلاً.
نعي ومواساة
ونعى مدير عام قناتي «العربية» و«الحدث» ممدوح المهيني الراحل في منشور على منصة «إكس»، وكتب: «ببالغ الحزن والأسى، نتقدم بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة في وفاة زميلنا مطاوع بركات رحمه الله. كان مثالاً للأخلاق الطيبة، والالتزام المهني، وحسن المعشر، وترك أثراً طيباً في نفوس كل من عرفه وعمل معه».
وأضاف: «نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان».
كما نعى زملاء الراحل في القناة وعلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مسيرته المهنية وحضوره الإنساني، مستذكرين أخلاقه الرفيعة، وابتسامته الدائمة، وحسن معشره داخل غرف الأخبار، حيث كان مثالًا للالتزام المهني والعمل بروح الفريق.
وعكة مفاجئة
وأكد مقربون أن الراحل أصيب بوعكة صحية مفاجئة، قبل أن يرحل بعد فترة قصيرة، مخلفاً حزناً عميقاً في نفوس زملائه وكل من عرفه.
ومن المقرر أن يُوارى جثمان الفقيد الثرى في مسقط رأسه في مصر، وسط حالة من الحزن والأسى بين أسرته ومحبيه وزملائه في الوسط الإعلامي.
The journalist from Al Arabiya network, Motawe Barakat, passed away after being struck by a sudden illness that did not give him much time.
Condolences and Sympathy
The General Manager of Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels, Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, mourned the deceased in a post on the "X" platform, writing: "With deep sadness and sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on the passing of our colleague Motawe Barakat, may God have mercy on him. He was an example of good morals, professional commitment, and pleasant company, leaving a positive impact on the hearts of all who knew him and worked with him."
He added: "We ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family, relatives, and loved ones with patience and solace."
Colleagues of the deceased at the channel and on social media also mourned his professional journey and human presence, recalling his high morals, constant smile, and good demeanor in the newsrooms, where he was a model of professional commitment and teamwork.
Sudden Illness
Close associates confirmed that the deceased suffered from a sudden health crisis before passing away shortly after, leaving a deep sorrow in the hearts of his colleagues and everyone who knew him.
The body of the deceased is set to be buried in his hometown in Egypt, amidst a state of grief and sorrow among his family, loved ones, and colleagues in the media field.