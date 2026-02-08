توفي الصحفي في شبكة قناة «العربية» مطاوع بركات، بعد إصابته بمرض مفاجئ لم يمهله طويلاً.

نعي ومواساة

ونعى مدير عام قناتي «العربية» و«الحدث» ممدوح المهيني الراحل في منشور على منصة «إكس»، وكتب: «ببالغ الحزن والأسى، نتقدم بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة في وفاة زميلنا مطاوع بركات رحمه الله. كان مثالاً للأخلاق الطيبة، والالتزام المهني، وحسن المعشر، وترك أثراً طيباً في نفوس كل من عرفه وعمل معه».

وأضاف: «نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان».

كما نعى زملاء الراحل في القناة وعلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مسيرته المهنية وحضوره الإنساني، مستذكرين أخلاقه الرفيعة، وابتسامته الدائمة، وحسن معشره داخل غرف الأخبار، حيث كان مثالًا للالتزام المهني والعمل بروح الفريق.

وعكة مفاجئة

وأكد مقربون أن الراحل أصيب بوعكة صحية مفاجئة، قبل أن يرحل بعد فترة قصيرة، مخلفاً حزناً عميقاً في نفوس زملائه وكل من عرفه.

ومن المقرر أن يُوارى جثمان الفقيد الثرى في مسقط رأسه في مصر، وسط حالة من الحزن والأسى بين أسرته ومحبيه وزملائه في الوسط الإعلامي.