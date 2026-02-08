The journalist from Al Arabiya network, Motawe Barakat, passed away after being struck by a sudden illness that did not give him much time.

Condolences and Sympathy

The General Manager of Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels, Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, mourned the deceased in a post on the "X" platform, writing: "With deep sadness and sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on the passing of our colleague Motawe Barakat, may God have mercy on him. He was an example of good morals, professional commitment, and pleasant company, leaving a positive impact on the hearts of all who knew him and worked with him."

He added: "We ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family, relatives, and loved ones with patience and solace."

Colleagues of the deceased at the channel and on social media also mourned his professional journey and human presence, recalling his high morals, constant smile, and good demeanor in the newsrooms, where he was a model of professional commitment and teamwork.

Sudden Illness

Close associates confirmed that the deceased suffered from a sudden health crisis before passing away shortly after, leaving a deep sorrow in the hearts of his colleagues and everyone who knew him.

The body of the deceased is set to be buried in his hometown in Egypt, amidst a state of grief and sorrow among his family, loved ones, and colleagues in the media field.