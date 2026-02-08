The Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate, headed by artist Mostafa Kamel, has suspended popular artist Donia Al-Afifi from practicing her artistic activities and referred her for investigation.

Inappropriate Language

The syndicate suspended Donia after a video clip circulated showing her exchanging inappropriate language with one of the attendees during a wedding performance, before she spat at him, which was met with disapproval from several guests.

The incident occurred while Donia was on stage, where tension escalated between her and one of the guests, leading her to stop continuing the segments of the event amidst a state of confusion among the attendees.

The Musicians' Syndicate is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, in preparation for taking appropriate decisions according to the regulations governing member conduct.