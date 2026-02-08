أوقفت نقابة المهن الموسيقية المصرية برئاسة الفنان مصطفى كامل، الفنانة الشعبية دنيا الألفي عن مزاولة نشاطها الفني، وإحالتها للتحقيق.

ألفاظ نابية

وأوقفت النقابة دنيا بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو تظهر خلاله تتراشق بألفاظ نابية مع أحد الحضور أثناء إحيائها حفل زفاف، قبل أن تقوم بالبصق عليه، وهو ما قوبل باستياء عدد من المدعوين.

ووقعت المشكلة أثناء وقوف دنيا على خشبة المسرح، حيث تصاعد التوتر بينها وبين أحد المعازيم، ما أدى إلى توقفها عن استكمال فقرات الحفل، في ظل حالة من الارتباك بين الحضور.

وتباشر نقابة المهن الموسيقية التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة، تمهيدا لاتخاذ ما تراه مناسبا من قرارات وفقاً للوائح المنظمة لسلوك الأعضاء.