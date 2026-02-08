شهدت كواليس تصوير مسلسل «مناعة»، المقرر عرضه في رمضان القادم، انفصال الفنانة مها نصار عن زوجها المخرج حسين المنباوي، بعد زواج استمر 5 سنوات.

خلافات التصوير

وتم الطلاق رسمياً بين الثنائي أثناء انشغالهما بتصوير مسلسل «مناعة»، بطولة هند صبري. وكشفت مصادر من كواليس العمل أن خلافات نشبت بين الثنائي خلال فترة التصوير، تصاعدت تدريجياً إلى أن وصلت لطريق مسدود، وانتهت باتخاذ قرار الانفصال.

ورغم الطلاق، يلتزم كل من مها نصار وحسين المنباوي باستكمال تصوير مشاهد مسلسل «مناعة» بشكل احترافي، دون أن يؤثر الانفصال على سير العمل أو خطة التصوير، خصوصاً مع اقتراب موعد العرض في الموسم الرمضاني القادم.

كما يجمعهما عمل فني آخر وهو مسلسل «المتر»، بطولة عمرو سعد، حيث انتهت مها نصار من تصوير نحو أسبوعين من مشاهدها، على أن يُستأنف التصوير عقب انتهاء شهر رمضان.

قصة حب

وتزوجت الفنانة مها نصار المخرج حسين المنباوي في 2021 بعد قصة حب جمعتهما خلال تعاونهما الأول في مسلسل «الفتوة» بطولة ياسر جلال عام 2020، ثم اجتمعا بعد ذلك في العديد من الأعمال الفنية، أبرزها: «جزيرة غمام»، بطولة طارق لطفي، ومي عز الدين، وفتحي عبد الوهاب عام 2022، و«آخر دور» بطولة دينا الشربيني في العام نفسه، وبعد ذلك «سوق الكانتو» بطولة أمير كرارة، ومي عز الدين عام 2023.