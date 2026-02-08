The behind-the-scenes of the filming of the series "Immunity," set to air in the upcoming Ramadan, witnessed the separation of actress Maha Nassar from her husband, director Hussein Al-Munbawi, after a marriage that lasted 5 years.

Filming Disputes

The divorce was officially finalized between the couple while they were busy filming the series "Immunity," starring Hend Sabry. Sources from the set revealed that disputes arose between the couple during the filming period, gradually escalating until they reached an impasse, leading to the decision to separate.

Despite the divorce, both Maha Nassar and Hussein Al-Munbawi are committed to continuing the filming of the scenes for the series "Immunity" professionally, without the separation affecting the workflow or filming schedule, especially with the approaching air date in the upcoming Ramadan season.

They are also involved in another artistic project, which is the series "The Meter," starring Amr Saad, where Maha Nassar has completed about two weeks of her scenes, and filming will resume after the end of Ramadan.

Love Story

Actress Maha Nassar married director Hussein Al-Munbawi in 2021 after a love story that brought them together during their first collaboration in the series "The Fattah," starring Yasser Jalal in 2020. They then collaborated in several artistic works, most notably: "Island of Ghamam," starring Tarek Lotfy, Mai Ezz El-Din, and Fathy Abdel Wahab in 2022, and "Last Role," starring Dina El-Sherbiny in the same year, followed by "Kanto Market," starring Amir Karara and Mai Ezz El-Din in 2023.