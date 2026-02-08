شهدت منصة «بيثامب»، إحدى أكبر بورصات العملات المشفرة في كوريا الجنوبية، حادثة غير مسبوقة مساء الجمعة، حينما تسبب خطأ تشغيلي بسيط في توزيع نحو 620 ألف بيتكوين، بقيمة تقارب 44 مليار دولار، على مئات المستخدمين بدلاً من مبالغ نقدية زهيدة ضمن حملة ترويجية.
وكان من المفترض أن توزّع المنصة مكافآت مالية صغيرة تتراوح بين 2,000 وون (نحو 1.4 دولار)، و50 ألف وون على الفائزين في فعالية «Random Box» الترويجية، لكن موظفاً أدخل الوحدة النقدية بشكل خاطئ على أنها بيتكوين بدلاً من الوون الكوري، فتمت إضافة كميات ضخمة من العملة الرقمية إلى حسابات 695 مستخدماً بمتوسط يتجاوز 2,000 بيتكوين لكل حساب.
اكتشفت المنصة الخطأ خلال نحو 20 دقيقة فقط، وبدأت فوراً في اتخاذ إجراءات طارئة: تم تقييد التداول والسحب على الحسابات المتضررة خلال 35 دقيقة، ثم توقفت العمليات كلياً بعد دقائق معدودة.
عمليات بيع واسعة وانهيار حاد
ونتيجة لعمليات البيع السريعة بدافع الذعر أو الاستغلال من قبل بعض المستخدمين، شهد سعر البيتكوين داخل المنصة انهياراً حاداً بنسبة تصل إلى 17% خلال دقائق، حيث هبط من نحو 98.3 مليون وون إلى 81.1 مليون وون، مع ارتفاع هائل في حجم التداول.
وأعلنت بيثامب لاحقاً أنها تمكنت من استعادة 99.7% من الكمية الموزعة بالخطأ، أي نحو 618,212 بيتكوين، كما استعادت 93% من الكميات التي تم بيعها فعلياً (1,788 بيتكوين). وأكدت الشركة أنه لم يتم نقل أي بيتكوين إلى محافظ خارجية، وأن الحادثة غير مرتبطة بأي اختراق أو ثغرة أمنية.
مكافأة فوق التعويض
وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لي جاي وون في بيان رسمي: «نعتذر بشدة عن هذا الإخفاق التشغيلي الجسيم، سنتحمل كامل فروق الخسائر التي تكبدها العملاء نتيجة عمليات البيع المتسرعة، وسنمنحهم مكافأة إضافية بنسبة 10% فوق التعويض. هذه الحادثة تمثل درساً قاسياً سنعمل على تطوير إجراءاتنا لمنع تكراره».
وتقدر المنصة إجمالي الخسائر التي تكبدها العملاء بنحو مليار وون حتى الآن، وتعهدت بتغطيتها من أصولها الخاصة دون المساس بأرصدة المستخدمين الآخرين. وفي غضون ذلك، دعت لجنة الخدمات المالية الكورية إلى اجتماع طارئ لمراجعة الحادثة، وسط مخاوف من تأثيرها على ثقة المستثمرين في سوق العملات الرقمية المحلية.
أكبر أسواق العملات المشفرة في العالم
وتُعد كوريا الجنوبية من أكبر أسواق تداول العملات المشفرة في العالم، حيث ينشط ملايين المستثمرين على منصات محلية كبرى، وتخضع هذه المنصات لرقابة مشددة من لجنة الخدمات المالية، ووحدة الاستخبارات المالية، خصوصاً بعد سلسلة من الحوادث والتقلبات الحادة في السوق خلال 2024 و2025.
وتأتي هذه الواقعة في وقت تشهد فيه سوق البيتكوين تقلبات مستمرة، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ أخيراً نحو مستويات 68–71 ألف دولار، بعد موجة تصفية مراكز رافعة مالية قوية في أكتوبر 2025.
The "Bithumb" platform, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, witnessed an unprecedented incident on Friday evening when a simple operational error led to the distribution of nearly 620,000 Bitcoin, worth approximately $44 billion, to hundreds of users instead of small cash amounts as part of a promotional campaign.
The platform was supposed to distribute small financial rewards ranging from 2,000 won (about $1.4) to 50,000 won to the winners of the promotional "Random Box" event, but an employee mistakenly entered the currency unit as Bitcoin instead of Korean won, resulting in massive amounts of the digital currency being added to the accounts of 695 users with an average exceeding 2,000 Bitcoin per account.
The platform discovered the error in just about 20 minutes and immediately began taking emergency measures: trading and withdrawals on the affected accounts were restricted within 35 minutes, and then operations were completely halted after just a few minutes.
Widespread Selling and Sharp Collapse
As a result of rapid selling driven by panic or exploitation by some users, the price of Bitcoin on the platform experienced a sharp collapse of up to 17% within minutes, dropping from about 98.3 million won to 81.1 million won, with a massive increase in trading volume.
Bithumb later announced that it managed to recover 99.7% of the erroneously distributed amount, which is about 618,212 Bitcoin, and also recovered 93% of the quantities that were actually sold (1,788 Bitcoin). The company confirmed that no Bitcoin was transferred to external wallets and that the incident was not related to any hacking or security breach.
Bonus Above Compensation
CEO Lee Jae-won stated in an official statement: "We sincerely apologize for this serious operational failure. We will bear the full difference in losses incurred by customers due to the hasty sales, and we will grant them an additional 10% bonus on top of the compensation. This incident represents a harsh lesson, and we will work on improving our procedures to prevent its recurrence."
The platform estimates the total losses incurred by customers at about 1 billion won so far, and it pledged to cover them from its own assets without affecting the balances of other users. Meanwhile, the Financial Services Commission of Korea called for an emergency meeting to review the incident amid concerns about its impact on investor confidence in the local cryptocurrency market.
One of the Largest Cryptocurrency Markets in the World
South Korea is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading markets in the world, with millions of investors active on major local platforms. These platforms are subject to strict oversight by the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Intelligence Unit, especially after a series of incidents and sharp fluctuations in the market during 2024 and 2025.
This incident comes at a time when the Bitcoin market is experiencing ongoing volatility, with a noticeable recent rise towards levels of $68,000–$71,000, following a wave of liquidation of strong leveraged positions in October 2025.