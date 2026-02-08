The "Bithumb" platform, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, witnessed an unprecedented incident on Friday evening when a simple operational error led to the distribution of nearly 620,000 Bitcoin, worth approximately $44 billion, to hundreds of users instead of small cash amounts as part of a promotional campaign.

The platform was supposed to distribute small financial rewards ranging from 2,000 won (about $1.4) to 50,000 won to the winners of the promotional "Random Box" event, but an employee mistakenly entered the currency unit as Bitcoin instead of Korean won, resulting in massive amounts of the digital currency being added to the accounts of 695 users with an average exceeding 2,000 Bitcoin per account.

The platform discovered the error in just about 20 minutes and immediately began taking emergency measures: trading and withdrawals on the affected accounts were restricted within 35 minutes, and then operations were completely halted after just a few minutes.

Widespread Selling and Sharp Collapse

As a result of rapid selling driven by panic or exploitation by some users, the price of Bitcoin on the platform experienced a sharp collapse of up to 17% within minutes, dropping from about 98.3 million won to 81.1 million won, with a massive increase in trading volume.

Bithumb later announced that it managed to recover 99.7% of the erroneously distributed amount, which is about 618,212 Bitcoin, and also recovered 93% of the quantities that were actually sold (1,788 Bitcoin). The company confirmed that no Bitcoin was transferred to external wallets and that the incident was not related to any hacking or security breach.

Bonus Above Compensation

CEO Lee Jae-won stated in an official statement: "We sincerely apologize for this serious operational failure. We will bear the full difference in losses incurred by customers due to the hasty sales, and we will grant them an additional 10% bonus on top of the compensation. This incident represents a harsh lesson, and we will work on improving our procedures to prevent its recurrence."

The platform estimates the total losses incurred by customers at about 1 billion won so far, and it pledged to cover them from its own assets without affecting the balances of other users. Meanwhile, the Financial Services Commission of Korea called for an emergency meeting to review the incident amid concerns about its impact on investor confidence in the local cryptocurrency market.

One of the Largest Cryptocurrency Markets in the World

South Korea is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading markets in the world, with millions of investors active on major local platforms. These platforms are subject to strict oversight by the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Intelligence Unit, especially after a series of incidents and sharp fluctuations in the market during 2024 and 2025.

This incident comes at a time when the Bitcoin market is experiencing ongoing volatility, with a noticeable recent rise towards levels of $68,000–$71,000, following a wave of liquidation of strong leveraged positions in October 2025.