شهدت منصة «بيثامب»، إحدى أكبر بورصات العملات المشفرة في كوريا الجنوبية، حادثة غير مسبوقة مساء الجمعة، حينما تسبب خطأ تشغيلي بسيط في توزيع نحو 620 ألف بيتكوين، بقيمة تقارب 44 مليار دولار، على مئات المستخدمين بدلاً من مبالغ نقدية زهيدة ضمن حملة ترويجية.

وكان من المفترض أن توزّع المنصة مكافآت مالية صغيرة تتراوح بين 2,000 وون (نحو 1.4 دولار)، و50 ألف وون على الفائزين في فعالية «Random Box» الترويجية، لكن موظفاً أدخل الوحدة النقدية بشكل خاطئ على أنها بيتكوين بدلاً من الوون الكوري، فتمت إضافة كميات ضخمة من العملة الرقمية إلى حسابات 695 مستخدماً بمتوسط يتجاوز 2,000 بيتكوين لكل حساب.

اكتشفت المنصة الخطأ خلال نحو 20 دقيقة فقط، وبدأت فوراً في اتخاذ إجراءات طارئة: تم تقييد التداول والسحب على الحسابات المتضررة خلال 35 دقيقة، ثم توقفت العمليات كلياً بعد دقائق معدودة.

عمليات بيع واسعة وانهيار حاد

ونتيجة لعمليات البيع السريعة بدافع الذعر أو الاستغلال من قبل بعض المستخدمين، شهد سعر البيتكوين داخل المنصة انهياراً حاداً بنسبة تصل إلى 17% خلال دقائق، حيث هبط من نحو 98.3 مليون وون إلى 81.1 مليون وون، مع ارتفاع هائل في حجم التداول.

وأعلنت بيثامب لاحقاً أنها تمكنت من استعادة 99.7% من الكمية الموزعة بالخطأ، أي نحو 618,212 بيتكوين، كما استعادت 93% من الكميات التي تم بيعها فعلياً (1,788 بيتكوين). وأكدت الشركة أنه لم يتم نقل أي بيتكوين إلى محافظ خارجية، وأن الحادثة غير مرتبطة بأي اختراق أو ثغرة أمنية.

مكافأة فوق التعويض

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لي جاي وون في بيان رسمي: «نعتذر بشدة عن هذا الإخفاق التشغيلي الجسيم، سنتحمل كامل فروق الخسائر التي تكبدها العملاء نتيجة عمليات البيع المتسرعة، وسنمنحهم مكافأة إضافية بنسبة 10% فوق التعويض. هذه الحادثة تمثل درساً قاسياً سنعمل على تطوير إجراءاتنا لمنع تكراره».

وتقدر المنصة إجمالي الخسائر التي تكبدها العملاء بنحو مليار وون حتى الآن، وتعهدت بتغطيتها من أصولها الخاصة دون المساس بأرصدة المستخدمين الآخرين. وفي غضون ذلك، دعت لجنة الخدمات المالية الكورية إلى اجتماع طارئ لمراجعة الحادثة، وسط مخاوف من تأثيرها على ثقة المستثمرين في سوق العملات الرقمية المحلية.

أكبر أسواق العملات المشفرة في العالم

وتُعد كوريا الجنوبية من أكبر أسواق تداول العملات المشفرة في العالم، حيث ينشط ملايين المستثمرين على منصات محلية كبرى، وتخضع هذه المنصات لرقابة مشددة من لجنة الخدمات المالية، ووحدة الاستخبارات المالية، خصوصاً بعد سلسلة من الحوادث والتقلبات الحادة في السوق خلال 2024 و2025.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة في وقت تشهد فيه سوق البيتكوين تقلبات مستمرة، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ أخيراً نحو مستويات 68–71 ألف دولار، بعد موجة تصفية مراكز رافعة مالية قوية في أكتوبر 2025.