عاد المخرج المصري محمد سامي إلى الإخراج مجدداً بعد إعلان الاعتزال في وقت سابق من خلال مسلسل «قلب شمس»، الذي يتعاون فيه للمرة الأولى مع الفنانة يسرا.

قلب شمس

أعلن سامي عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك» انطلاق تصوير مسلسل «قلب شمس»، الذي يتعاون فيه للمرة الأولى مع الفنانة يسرا التي لا تشارك في الموسم الرمضاني القادم، ويعود به للإخراج والتأليف بعد إعلان اعتزاله، بجانب خوضه بطولة العمل كممثل، وهو من إنتاج مها سليم.

ونشر سامي مجموعة صور من الاحتفال ببدء التصوير بحضور طاقم العمل بأحد الأماكن في القاهرة، وعبَّر عن سعادته بتلك التجربة كأول مرة له في التمثيل مع الفنانة يسرا، حيث كتب معلقاً على الصور: «مسلسل قلب شمس، للنجمة الكبيرة يسرا والعبد لله معاها كممثل لأول مرة، لي الشرف إن أول بطولة تكون بالمشاركة مع قامة وتاريخ كبير زي أستاذة يسرا».

وأضاف: «إن شاء الله أعدكم بعمل يحترم كل بيت عربي، مجهود كبير في المشروع ده من يانجو بلاي وصديقي جو الخوند والمنتجة مها سليم».

وتابع: «المسلسل من تأليفي وإخراجي، وبطولة ممثلين كبار وكلهم مقدمين أدوار جميلة جداً، وهم درة، إنجي المقدم، محمود قابيل، انتصار، سوسن بدر، بسنت شوقي، إدوارد، منة فضالي، أحمد وفيق، عمرو وهبة، نور إيهاب، أشرف زكي، ميشيل مساك، سولي، أيسل رمزي، وتوانا الجوهري، والمسلسل دراما اجتماعية رومانسية».

مسلسل «قلب شمس» ينتمي لنوعية الأعمال الدرامية الرومانسية، ومن المقرر عرضه حصرياً عبر إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية.