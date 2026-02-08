The Egyptian director Mohamed Sami has returned to directing once again after announcing his retirement earlier, through the series "Qalb Shams," in which he collaborates for the first time with the artist Yousra.

Qalb Shams

Sami announced via his official Facebook page the start of filming for the series "Qalb Shams," where he collaborates for the first time with the artist Yousra, who will not participate in the upcoming Ramadan season. He returns to directing and writing after announcing his retirement, in addition to taking on a leading role as an actor, and it is produced by Maha Selim.

Sami shared a series of photos from the celebration of the start of filming with the cast at a location in Cairo, expressing his happiness with this experience as it is his first time acting alongside the artist Yousra. He commented on the photos: "The series Qalb Shams, for the great star Yousra, and I am honored to be acting with her for the first time. It is a privilege that my first lead role is alongside someone of such stature and history as Professor Yousra."

He added: "God willing, I promise you a work that respects every Arab home. There is a great effort in this project from Yango Play, my friend Joe Elkhound, and producer Maha Selim."

He continued: "The series is written and directed by me, featuring prominent actors all presenting very beautiful roles, including Dora, Engy El-Mokadam, Mahmoud Qabil, Entsar, Sawsan Badr, Basant Shawky, Edward, Mona Fadali, Ahmed Wafiq, Amr Wahba, Nour Ehab, Ashraf Zaki, Michel Masak, Suli, Aysel Ramzi, and Tawana El-Gohari. The series is a romantic social drama."

The series "Qalb Shams" belongs to the genre of romantic drama and is set to be exclusively aired on one of the digital platforms.