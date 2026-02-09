دان وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والجمهورية التركية، بأشدّ العبارات القرارات والإجراءات الإسرائيلية غير القانونية الهادفة إلى فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية غير الشرعية، وترسيخ الاستيطان، وفرض واقع قانوني وإداري جديد في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، بما يسرّع محاولات ضمّها غير القانوني وتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني، وأكّدوا مجدداً أنّ لا سيادة لإسرائيل على الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وحذّروا من استمرار السياسات الإسرائيلية التوسّعية والإجراءات غير القانونية التي تنتهجها إسرائيل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة وتؤدّي إلى تأجيج العنف والصراع في المنطقة.

وأعرب الوزراء عن رفضهم المطلق لهذه الإجراءات غير القانونية، التي تشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي، وتقوّض حلّ الدولتين، وتمثّل اعتداءً على الحقّ غير القابل للتصرف للشعب الفلسطيني في إقامة دولته المستقلة ذات السيادة على حدود الـ4 من يونيو 1967م وعاصمتها القدس المحتلة، كما أن هذه الإجراءات تقوض الجهود الجارية لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأكّدوا أنّ هذه الإجراءات غير القانونية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة باطلة ولاغية، وتشكّل انتهاكاً واضحاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي، خصوصاً القرار 2334 الذي يدين جميع الإجراءات الإسرائيلية الرامية إلى تغيير التكوين الديموغرافي وطابع ووضع الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة منذ عام 1967م بما فيها القدس الشرقية، وكذلك الرأي الاستشاري الصادر عام 2024 عن محكمة العدل الدولية، الذي خلص إلى أن سياسات وممارسات إسرائيل في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، واستمرار وجودها فيها غير قانونية، وأكد ضرورة إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وبطلان ضم الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وجدّد الوزراء دعوتهم إلى المجتمع الدولي تحمّل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، وإلزام إسرائيل بوقف تصعيدها الخطير في الضفة الغربية المحتلة وتصريحات مسؤوليها التحريضية.

وشدّدوا على أنّ تلبية الحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني في تقرير المصير وإقامة دولته استناداً إلى حلّ الدولتين ووفقاً لقرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبادرة السلام العربية هو السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل الذي يضمن الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.