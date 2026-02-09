The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey condemned in the strongest terms the illegal Israeli decisions and actions aimed at imposing illegal Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement, and establishing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank, which accelerates attempts to illegally annex it and displace the Palestinian people. They reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian land.

They warned against the continuation of Israel's expansionist policies and illegal actions in the occupied West Bank, which lead to escalating violence and conflict in the region.

The ministers expressed their absolute rejection of these illegal actions, which constitute a blatant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and represent an assault on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital. These actions also undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

They affirmed that these illegal actions in the occupied West Bank are null and void, and constitute a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli actions aimed at changing the demographic composition and character and status of the occupied Palestinian land since 1967, including East Jerusalem. They also referenced the advisory opinion issued in 2024 by the International Court of Justice, which concluded that Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian land, and its continued presence there, are illegal, and emphasized the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation and the invalidity of annexing the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministers renewed their call to the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to compel Israel to stop its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the incitement statements of its officials.

They stressed that fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in self-determination and establishing their state based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.