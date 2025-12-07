أظهر استطلاع أجرته شركة كوبر فيتش أن سوق العمل في السعودية مقبلة على انتعاش وازدهار، إذ إن أكثر من 48% من الشركات السعودية تعتزم تعيين موظفين جدد خلال العام 2026.

وأظهر الاستطلاع نمواً قوياً للاقتصاد أدى إلى اتخاذ الشركات السعودية والأجنبية العاملة في المملكة قرارات بفتح فرص جديدة للتوظيف. وقال الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة تريفور ميرفي إن الاستطلاع شمل أكثر من 1,000 شركة خليجية، وإنه تركّز على نشاط التوظيف، واتجاهات الرواتب خلال 2025، والتوقعات المتعلقة بالعام 2026. وزاد أن القطاعات التي ستشهد أكبر توسع في القوى العاملة تشمل الطيران، والدفاع، والمجالات الفضائية. ويشير تقرير الشركة بهذا الشأن إلى أن التوظيف قد يكون قوياً الى درجة أنه قد ينمو بشكل مضاعف. وذكر أن مؤسسات القطاع العام، وشركات العقار، والتشييد ستشهد توظيفاً كبيراً. غير أن التقرير أضاف أيضاً أن بعض الشركات لا تنوي طرح وظائف جديدة، ما يدل على أن وضعها مستقر. وأوضح أن 29% من الشركات قالت إنها تتوقع تخفيض عدد موظفيها؛ فيما تقول 23% من الشركات إنها لن تحدث أي تغييرات في مستوى عمالتها. واعتبر أن ذلك يعني أن العام الجديد سيشهد استقراراً وظيفياً في تلك المؤسسات.