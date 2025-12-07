A survey conducted by Cooper Fitch has shown that the job market in Saudi Arabia is poised for recovery and growth, as more than 48% of Saudi companies intend to hire new employees during the year 2026.

The survey revealed strong economic growth that has led both Saudi and foreign companies operating in the Kingdom to make decisions to open new job opportunities. The CEO of the company, Trevor Murphy, stated that the survey included more than 1,000 Gulf companies, focusing on hiring activity, salary trends for 2025, and forecasts for 2026. He added that the sectors expected to see the largest expansion in the workforce include aviation, defense, and space fields. The company's report indicates that hiring could be strong enough to potentially double. He noted that public sector institutions, real estate companies, and construction will witness significant hiring. However, the report also mentioned that some companies do not intend to create new jobs, indicating that their situation is stable. He explained that 29% of companies said they expect to reduce their workforce, while 23% of companies stated they would not make any changes to their employment levels. He considered this to mean that the new year will witness job stability in those institutions.