تغلق وزارة التعليم يوم الـ10 من شهر رجب القادم استقبال طلبات التقاعد المبكر لشاغلي الوظائف التعليمية خلال العام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ، وذلك عبر نظام فارس الإلكتروني.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي حرصاً من الوزارة على استقرار العملية التعليمية أثناء العام الدراسي، ورغبة في تنظيم إجراءات خدماتها لشاغلي الوظائف التعليمية فيما يتعلق بالتقاعد المبكر.


وبينت الوزارة أنه تم إتاحة تقديم طلب إنهاء الخدمة (التقاعد المبكر) في حال كان صافي الخدمة 25 سنة فأعلى، على أن يكون ترك العمل بنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول الحالي بتاريخ 1447/7/21هـ ويكون ترك العمل لمعلمي التخصصات ذات الاحتياج بنهاية العام الدراسي الحالي.


مسوغات مطلوبة


وأوضحت أن التقديم يتم عبر نظام فارس، إذ لا يوجد استقبال للطلبات الورقية مع ضرورة إرفاق جميع المسوغات المطلوبة، وهي: صورة من الهوية الوطنية وشهادة الآيبان البنكي وإخلاء من صندوق التنمية العقارية وإخلاء من صندوق التنمية الزراعية وإخلاء من بنك التنمية الاجتماعية وبيان بخدمات الموظف موضح فيه الإجازات الاستثنائية والحسميات، مشيرة إلى أن طلب التقاعد المبكر يعتبر نافذاً بعد اعتماد صاحب الصلاحية، ولا يمكن العدول عن ذلك.