The Ministry of Education will close the reception of early retirement applications for educational job holders on the 10th of the upcoming month of Rajab for the current academic year 1447 AH, through the electronic Fares system.



The ministry clarified that this procedure comes in the interest of maintaining the stability of the educational process during the academic year, and a desire to organize its services for educational job holders regarding early retirement.



The ministry indicated that the application for service termination (early retirement) is available if the net service is 25 years or more, provided that the work is left at the end of the current first semester on the date of 1447/7/21 AH, and that the work is left for teachers in specialties with a need at the end of the current academic year.



Required Documents



It was clarified that applications are submitted through the Fares system, as there is no reception for paper applications, and it is necessary to attach all required documents, which are: a copy of the national ID, a bank IBAN certificate, a clearance from the Real Estate Development Fund, a clearance from the Agricultural Development Fund, a clearance from the Social Development Bank, and a statement of the employee's services detailing exceptional leaves and deductions. It was noted that the early retirement request becomes effective after approval by the authorized person, and it cannot be revoked.