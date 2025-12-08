أعلنت السلطات النيجيرية، تنفيذ ضربات جوية دقيقة في العاصمة البنينية كوتونو، مع نشر قوات برية، بناءً على طلب حكومة بنين المجاورة، للتصدي لمحاولة انقلاب عسكري أُعلن عنها صباح أمس (الأحد)، بهدف «حماية النظام الدستوري والسلامة الإقليمية».

وأكدت الرئاسة النيجيرية في بيان رسمي أن الأوامر الرئاسية شملت دخول طائرات مقاتلة نيجيرية إلى المجال الجوي البنيني لـ«طرد الانقلابيين من محطة التلفزيون الوطنية ومن قاعدة عسكرية في توغبين حيث تجمعوا»، إضافة إلى نشر قوات برية لدعم القوات البنينية الموالية.

ضربات نيجيرية في قلب كوتونو.. طائرات مقاتلة تُسقط انقلاب بنين

وأوضح المتحدث باسم القوات الجوية النيجيرية، اللواء إيهيمن إيجودامي، أن «القوات الجوية النيجيرية نفذت عمليات في بنين بما يتماشى مع بروتوكولات الجماعة الاقتصادية لدول غرب أفريقيا (إيكواس) والقوة الاحتياطية الإقليمية»، مضيفاً أن هذه العملية «تؤكد التزام نيجيريا بالأمن الإقليمي والدفاع عن الديمقراطية في المنطقة».

وأفادت مصادر أمنية نيجيرية بأن الضربات الجوية أسفرت عن تدمير مركبات مدرعة للمتآمرين الفارين، وإبادة عدة عناصر مشتبه بها، مع تقليل الخسائر الجانبية بفضل التنسيق الدقيق مع السلطات البنينية.

كما أكدت تقارير إعلامية محلية سماع انفجارات هائلة في ضواحي كوتونو، مصحوبة بدخان كثيف، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان قبل أن يعلن الرئيس البنيني باتيس تالون في خطاب تلفزيوني أن «المحاولة الانقلابية قد أُجهضت تماماً، وسيُعاقب المتورطون بكل شدة».

ضربات نيجيرية في قلب كوتونو.. طائرات مقاتلة تُسقط انقلاب بنين

وأعلنت «إيكواس»، في بيان عاجل، إدانتها القاطعة للمحاولة الانقلابية التي وصفتها بـ«الخيانة لإرادة الشعب البنيني»، وأمرت بنشر فوري لعناصر قوتها الاحتياطية، تشمل قوات من نيجيريا وسيراليون وساحل العاج وغانا، لـ«الحفاظ على النظام الدستوري ووحدة بنين».

وأشاد الرئيس تينوبو بالقوات النيجيرية، مشيداً بدورها في «إعادة الاستقرار خلال ساعات قليلة»، مع التأكيد على أن المداخلة كانت «دعماً للديمقراطية وليس تدخلاً خارجياً».

وبدأت محاولة الانقلاب صباح أمس عندما سيطر مجموعة من الجنود البنينيين، بقيادة الرقيب الأول باسكال تيغري، على محطة التلفزيون الوطنية في كوتونو، معلنين حل الحكومة وإسقاط الرئيس باتيس تالون (67 عاماً)، الذي يقترب من نهاية ولايته الثانية في أبريل القادم بعد 10 سنوات من الحكم شهدت نمواً اقتصادياً قوياً (حوالى 6% سنوياً) لكنها عانت من تصاعد عنف المتشددين في الشمال.

وأدى الإعلان الانقلابي إلى إطلاق نار متفرق في أحياء كوتونو، مع اعتقال 13 جندياً مشتبهاً بهم حتى الآن، بينما يظل مصير قائد الانقلاب مجهولاً.