ضربات نيجيرية في قلب كوتونو.. طائرات مقاتلة تُسقط انقلاب بنين

أعلنت السلطات النيجيرية، تنفيذ ضربات جوية دقيقة في العاصمة البنينية كوتونو، مع نشر قوات برية، بناءً على طلب حكومة بنين المجاورة، للتصدي لمحاولة انقلاب عسكري أُعلن عنها صباح أمس (الأحد)، بهدف «حماية النظام الدستوري والسلامة الإقليمية».
وأكدت الرئاسة النيجيرية في بيان رسمي أن الأوامر الرئاسية شملت دخول طائرات مقاتلة نيجيرية إلى المجال الجوي البنيني لـ«طرد الانقلابيين من محطة التلفزيون الوطنية ومن قاعدة عسكرية في توغبين حيث تجمعوا»، إضافة إلى نشر قوات برية لدعم القوات البنينية الموالية.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم القوات الجوية النيجيرية، اللواء إيهيمن إيجودامي، أن «القوات الجوية النيجيرية نفذت عمليات في بنين بما يتماشى مع بروتوكولات الجماعة الاقتصادية لدول غرب أفريقيا (إيكواس) والقوة الاحتياطية الإقليمية»، مضيفاً أن هذه العملية «تؤكد التزام نيجيريا بالأمن الإقليمي والدفاع عن الديمقراطية في المنطقة».
وأفادت مصادر أمنية نيجيرية بأن الضربات الجوية أسفرت عن تدمير مركبات مدرعة للمتآمرين الفارين، وإبادة عدة عناصر مشتبه بها، مع تقليل الخسائر الجانبية بفضل التنسيق الدقيق مع السلطات البنينية.
كما أكدت تقارير إعلامية محلية سماع انفجارات هائلة في ضواحي كوتونو، مصحوبة بدخان كثيف، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان قبل أن يعلن الرئيس البنيني باتيس تالون في خطاب تلفزيوني أن «المحاولة الانقلابية قد أُجهضت تماماً، وسيُعاقب المتورطون بكل شدة».
وأعلنت «إيكواس»، في بيان عاجل، إدانتها القاطعة للمحاولة الانقلابية التي وصفتها بـ«الخيانة لإرادة الشعب البنيني»، وأمرت بنشر فوري لعناصر قوتها الاحتياطية، تشمل قوات من نيجيريا وسيراليون وساحل العاج وغانا، لـ«الحفاظ على النظام الدستوري ووحدة بنين».
وأشاد الرئيس تينوبو بالقوات النيجيرية، مشيداً بدورها في «إعادة الاستقرار خلال ساعات قليلة»، مع التأكيد على أن المداخلة كانت «دعماً للديمقراطية وليس تدخلاً خارجياً».
وبدأت محاولة الانقلاب صباح أمس عندما سيطر مجموعة من الجنود البنينيين، بقيادة الرقيب الأول باسكال تيغري، على محطة التلفزيون الوطنية في كوتونو، معلنين حل الحكومة وإسقاط الرئيس باتيس تالون (67 عاماً)، الذي يقترب من نهاية ولايته الثانية في أبريل القادم بعد 10 سنوات من الحكم شهدت نمواً اقتصادياً قوياً (حوالى 6% سنوياً) لكنها عانت من تصاعد عنف المتشددين في الشمال.
وأدى الإعلان الانقلابي إلى إطلاق نار متفرق في أحياء كوتونو، مع اعتقال 13 جندياً مشتبهاً بهم حتى الآن، بينما يظل مصير قائد الانقلاب مجهولاً.
Nigerian authorities announced the execution of precise airstrikes in the Beninese capital, Cotonou, along with the deployment of ground forces, at the request of the neighboring government of Benin, to counter a military coup attempt announced yesterday morning (Sunday), aimed at "protecting the constitutional order and territorial integrity."
The Nigerian presidency confirmed in an official statement that presidential orders included the entry of Nigerian fighter jets into Beninese airspace to "expel the coup plotters from the national television station and from a military base in Togbin where they had gathered," in addition to deploying ground forces to support loyal Beninese troops.
The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Major General Ehime Egudami, explained that "the Nigerian Air Force conducted operations in Benin in accordance with the protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the regional standby force," adding that this operation "affirms Nigeria's commitment to regional security and the defense of democracy in the region."
Nigerian security sources reported that the airstrikes resulted in the destruction of armored vehicles belonging to the fleeing conspirators and the elimination of several suspected individuals, while minimizing collateral damage thanks to careful coordination with Beninese authorities.
Local media reports also confirmed hearing massive explosions in the suburbs of Cotonou, accompanied by thick smoke, which caused panic among residents before Beninese President Patrice Talon announced in a televised speech that "the coup attempt has been completely thwarted, and those involved will be punished severely."
ECOWAS issued an urgent statement condemning the coup attempt, describing it as "a betrayal of the will of the Beninese people," and ordered the immediate deployment of elements from its standby force, including troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, to "maintain the constitutional order and the unity of Benin."
President Tinubu praised the Nigerian forces, commending their role in "restoring stability within a few hours," emphasizing that the intervention was "support for democracy and not foreign interference."
The coup attempt began yesterday morning when a group of Beninese soldiers, led by Sergeant Pascal Tigri, seized the national television station in Cotonou, announcing the dissolution of the government and the overthrow of President Patrice Talon (67 years old), who is nearing the end of his second term in April after 10 years of rule that saw strong economic growth (around 6% annually) but suffered from rising violence from militants in the north.
The coup announcement led to sporadic gunfire in the neighborhoods of Cotonou, with 13 suspected soldiers arrested so far, while the fate of the coup leader remains unknown.