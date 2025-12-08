ضربات نيجيرية في قلب كوتونو.. طائرات مقاتلة تُسقط انقلاب بنين

Nigerian authorities announced the execution of precise airstrikes in the Beninese capital, Cotonou, along with the deployment of ground forces, at the request of the neighboring government of Benin, to counter a military coup attempt announced yesterday morning (Sunday), aimed at "protecting the constitutional order and territorial integrity."

The Nigerian presidency confirmed in an official statement that presidential orders included the entry of Nigerian fighter jets into Beninese airspace to "expel the coup plotters from the national television station and from a military base in Togbin where they had gathered," in addition to deploying ground forces to support loyal Beninese troops.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Major General Ehime Egudami, explained that "the Nigerian Air Force conducted operations in Benin in accordance with the protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the regional standby force," adding that this operation "affirms Nigeria's commitment to regional security and the defense of democracy in the region."

Nigerian security sources reported that the airstrikes resulted in the destruction of armored vehicles belonging to the fleeing conspirators and the elimination of several suspected individuals, while minimizing collateral damage thanks to careful coordination with Beninese authorities.

Local media reports also confirmed hearing massive explosions in the suburbs of Cotonou, accompanied by thick smoke, which caused panic among residents before Beninese President Patrice Talon announced in a televised speech that "the coup attempt has been completely thwarted, and those involved will be punished severely."

ECOWAS issued an urgent statement condemning the coup attempt, describing it as "a betrayal of the will of the Beninese people," and ordered the immediate deployment of elements from its standby force, including troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, to "maintain the constitutional order and the unity of Benin."

President Tinubu praised the Nigerian forces, commending their role in "restoring stability within a few hours," emphasizing that the intervention was "support for democracy and not foreign interference."

The coup attempt began yesterday morning when a group of Beninese soldiers, led by Sergeant Pascal Tigri, seized the national television station in Cotonou, announcing the dissolution of the government and the overthrow of President Patrice Talon (67 years old), who is nearing the end of his second term in April after 10 years of rule that saw strong economic growth (around 6% annually) but suffered from rising violence from militants in the north.

The coup announcement led to sporadic gunfire in the neighborhoods of Cotonou, with 13 suspected soldiers arrested so far, while the fate of the coup leader remains unknown.