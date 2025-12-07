أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن استنكار دول مجلس التعاون وإدانتها للتصريحات الإعلامية الصادرة عن مسؤولين إيرانيين تجاه دول مجلس التعاون، التي تمس سيادة مملكة البحرين، وحقوق دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في جزرها الثلاث طنب الكبرى وطنب الصغرى وأبو موسى المحتلة من قبل إيران، وسيادة حقل الدرة النفطي العائدة ملكيته بالشراكة بين دولة الكويت والمملكة العربية السعودية.

وقال الأمين العام إن تلك التصريحات تضمنت مغالطات وادعاءات باطلة ومزاعم مرفوضة تتعارض مع مبادئ عدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، وحسن الجوار الذي انتهكته إيران باعتدائها على سيادة واستقلال دولة قطر، إضافة إلى أنها تتعارض مع مساعي دول مجلس التعاون المستمرة لتعزيز العلاقات مع الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية وتنميتها على المستويات كافة، مشدداً على أن دول مجلس التعاون دأبت على تأكيد أهمية الالتزام بالأسس والمبادئ المنصوص عليها في ميثاق الأمم المتحدة والقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك مبادئ حسن الجوار، واحترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، وحل الخلافات بالطرق السلمية، وتجنب استخدام القوة أو التهديد بها.

وأضاف الأمين العام، أن دول مجلس التعاون أبدت دائماً حسن نيتها تجاه إيران، وحرصها على أمن واستقرار إيران بما يحفظ مصالح الشعب الإيراني، ويجنب المنطقة تداعيات التوتر والتصعيد، وقد تم تأكيد هذا الالتزام خلال الاجتماعات المشتركة بين وزراء الخارجية في دول مجلس التعاون ووزير الخارجية الإيراني الدكتور عباس عراقجي، وكذلك على أهمية استمرار التواصل الثنائي بين دول المجلس والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية لتعزيز المصالح المشتركة وحفظ الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.

وأكد التزام دول مجلس التعاون بالسلام والتعايش وانتهاج الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية في العلاقات الدولية، وتدعو إيران إلى الكف عن نشر الادعاءات الباطلة التي من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى زعزعة الثقة وإعاقة التواصل والتفاهم، في وقت تحتاج دول المنطقة إلى التقارب والتعاون لحفظ مصالحها وتحقيق تطلعات شعوبها للأمن والاستقرار والنماء والازدهار.