شهدت مناطق عده في المملكة أمطاراً متفاوتة الغزارة، إذ هطلت أمطار رعدية على محافظة حقل بمنطقة تبوك، شملت عدداً من المراكز والقرى، مثل: منفذ الدرة، وادي مبرك، الزيتة، رأس الزيتة، الخرج، الوادي الأبيض، المجيفل، وشريف معطية.
وشهدت مراكز علو القصير وعلقان أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة مصحوبة بتساقط البرد، ما أدى إلى جريان الأودية والشعاب، ولا تزال السماء ملبدة بالغيوم مع استمرار فرصة هطول الأمطار.
وهطلت على محافظة أملج أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، شملت مركزي الحرة الشمالية، وعمق، كما شهدت منطقة تبوك، هطول أمطار غزيرة تسببت في جريان سيول قوية في أماكن عدة بالمنطقة.
وهطلت، أمس، أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على محافظة طريف وضواحيها بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية.
ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، شملت جدة، والكامل، وأضم، ورابغ، وخليص، وبحرة، من يوم غدٍ حتى يوم الأربعاء القادم.
من جهتها، دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر أثناء هطول الأمطار، واتباع الإرشادات والابتعاد عن تجمعات المياه وبطون الأودية والسدود.
أمير تبوك يحث على تكثيف الجهود
تابع أمير منطقة تبوك رئيس لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ما شهدته العديد من محافظات ومراكز المنطقة من أمطار خير وبركة راوحت ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، سالت على إثرها العديد من الأودية والشعاب.
واطمأن أمير تبوك، على الجهود المبذولة من جميع الإدارات ذات العلاقة، والإجراءات التي تم اتخاذها بهذا الخصوص، وحث الجميع على تكثيف الجهود بما يضمن السلامة للجميع، سائلاً المولى القدير أن يجعلها أمطار خيرٍ وبركةٍ وأن يعم نفعها البلاد والعباد.
وجاء ذلك بالتزامن مع تنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد التي أشارت إلى أن المنطقة تشهد أمطاراً غزيرة يصاحبها رياح شديدة السرعة، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
الدراسة عن بُعد في المدينة
أمطار على منطقة العلا. (واس).
وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، حولت إدارة تعليم المدينة الدراسة، أمس (الأحد)، لتكون عن بُعد عبر منصة مدرستي، في مدارس محافظات ينبع، بدر، العيص، العلا، ووادي الفرع، بناءً على التقارير والتنبيهات الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات.
وأعلن التدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، تحويل التدريب، أمس، إلى التدريب عن بُعد في عدد من محافظات المنطقة، مع تعليق التدريب الحضوري في المنشآت المتأثرة بالحالة الجوية.
وشمل القرار الكلية التقنية بالعيص والكلية التقنية للبنات بينبع والكلية التقنية والمعهد الصناعي بالعُلا، وكذلك الكلية التقنية التطبيقية بينبع والكلية التقنية والمعهد الصناعي ببدر.
وأعلنت الكلية التقنية والمعهد الصناعي بمحافظة العُلا تعليق الدراسة الحضورية أمس؛ وذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، التي أشارت إلى هطول أمطارٍ متوسطة إلى غزيرة، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
Several regions in the Kingdom witnessed varying intensities of rain, with thunderstorm rains falling on the Hekal Governorate in the Tabuk region, covering several centers and villages, such as: Durra Border Crossing, Wadi Mabrak, Al-Zeita, Ras Al-Zeita, Al-Kharj, Al-Wadi Al-Abyad, Al-Mujayfil, and Sharif Ma'tiya.
Centers like Al-Qusair and Al-Alaqaan experienced moderate to heavy rains accompanied by hail, leading to the flow of valleys and streams, and the sky remains overcast with continued chances of rain.
In the Amlaj Governorate, moderate to heavy rains fell, covering the northern Al-Hurra and Al-‘Umq centers, while the Tabuk region also experienced heavy rains that caused strong floods in several areas.
Yesterday, moderate to heavy rains fell on the Turaif Governorate and its suburbs in the Northern Borders region.
The National Center of Meteorology warned of moderate to heavy rains in several governorates of the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Al-Kamil, Al-‘Udhm, Rabigh, Khulais, and Bahra, from tomorrow until next Wednesday.
For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Defense urged caution during the rainfall, following guidelines, and staying away from water gatherings, valley bottoms, and dams.
The Prince of Tabuk urges intensified efforts
The Prince of Tabuk, Chairman of the Main Civil Defense Committee in the region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, followed up on the rainfall that many governorates and centers in the region experienced, which ranged from moderate to heavy, resulting in the flow of many valleys and streams.
The Prince of Tabuk reassured himself about the efforts made by all relevant departments and the measures taken in this regard, urging everyone to intensify efforts to ensure safety for all, asking the Almighty to make it rain of goodness and blessings and for its benefits to reach the country and its people.
This coincided with alerts from the National Center of Meteorology, which indicated that the region is experiencing heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, hail, flowing floods, and thunderbolts.
Distance learning in the city
In the Medina region, the Education Administration converted classes to distance learning yesterday (Sunday) via the Madrasati platform in schools in the governorates of Yanbu, Badr, Al-‘Ays, Al-Ula, and Wadi Al-Far’a, based on reports and alerts from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure the safety of students.
The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation in the Medina region announced the conversion of training to distance learning yesterday in several governorates of the region, with in-person training suspended in facilities affected by the weather conditions.
The decision included the Technical College in Al-‘Ays, the Technical College for Girls in Yanbu, the Technical College and the Industrial Institute in Al-Ula, as well as the Applied Technical College in Yanbu and the Technical College and the Industrial Institute in Badr.
The Technical College and the Industrial Institute in Al-Ula announced the suspension of in-person classes yesterday; based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, which indicated moderate to heavy rains, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.