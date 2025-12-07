شهدت مناطق عده في المملكة أمطاراً متفاوتة الغزارة، إذ هطلت أمطار رعدية على محافظة حقل بمنطقة تبوك، شملت عدداً من المراكز والقرى، مثل: منفذ الدرة، وادي مبرك، الزيتة، رأس الزيتة، الخرج، الوادي الأبيض، المجيفل، وشريف معطية.


وشهدت مراكز علو القصير وعلقان أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة مصحوبة بتساقط البرد، ما أدى إلى جريان الأودية والشعاب، ولا تزال السماء ملبدة بالغيوم مع استمرار فرصة هطول الأمطار.


وهطلت على محافظة أملج أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، شملت مركزي الحرة الشمالية، وعمق، كما شهدت منطقة تبوك، هطول أمطار غزيرة تسببت في جريان سيول قوية في أماكن عدة بالمنطقة.


وهطلت، أمس، أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على محافظة طريف وضواحيها بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية.


ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، شملت جدة، والكامل، وأضم، ورابغ، وخليص، وبحرة، من يوم غدٍ حتى يوم الأربعاء القادم.


من جهتها، دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر أثناء هطول الأمطار، واتباع الإرشادات والابتعاد عن تجمعات المياه وبطون الأودية والسدود.


أمير تبوك يحث على تكثيف الجهود


تابع أمير منطقة تبوك رئيس لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ما شهدته العديد من محافظات ومراكز المنطقة من أمطار خير وبركة راوحت ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، سالت على إثرها العديد من الأودية والشعاب.


واطمأن أمير تبوك، على الجهود المبذولة من جميع الإدارات ذات العلاقة، والإجراءات التي تم اتخاذها بهذا الخصوص، وحث الجميع على تكثيف الجهود بما يضمن السلامة للجميع، سائلاً المولى القدير أن يجعلها أمطار خيرٍ وبركةٍ وأن يعم نفعها البلاد والعباد.


وجاء ذلك بالتزامن مع تنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد التي أشارت إلى أن المنطقة تشهد أمطاراً غزيرة يصاحبها رياح شديدة السرعة، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.


الدراسة عن بُعد في المدينة

أمطار على منطقة العلا. (واس).

وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، حولت إدارة تعليم المدينة الدراسة، أمس (الأحد)، لتكون عن بُعد عبر منصة مدرستي، في مدارس محافظات ينبع، بدر، العيص، العلا، ووادي الفرع، بناءً على التقارير والتنبيهات الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات.


وأعلن التدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، تحويل التدريب، أمس، إلى التدريب عن بُعد في عدد من محافظات المنطقة، مع تعليق التدريب الحضوري في المنشآت المتأثرة بالحالة الجوية.


وشمل القرار الكلية التقنية بالعيص والكلية التقنية للبنات بينبع والكلية التقنية والمعهد الصناعي بالعُلا، وكذلك الكلية التقنية التطبيقية بينبع والكلية التقنية والمعهد الصناعي ببدر.


وأعلنت الكلية التقنية والمعهد الصناعي بمحافظة العُلا تعليق الدراسة الحضورية أمس؛ وذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، التي أشارت إلى هطول أمطارٍ متوسطة إلى غزيرة، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.