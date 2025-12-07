The Sudanese Prime Minister, Kamal Idris, condemned today (Sunday) the bombing by the Rapid Support Forces of a kindergarten and a hospital in the Kologi area of South Kordofan state last Thursday, affirming that it was a barbaric and savage act.



Idris stated in a phone call with the victims of the bombing and officials in the Kologi locality that the incident represents a complete war crime, indicating that the Rapid Support Forces have met all the criteria for being classified as a terrorist organization targeting civilians, according to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).



Call for International Condemnation



The Sudanese Prime Minister called on international and human rights organizations to condemn this heinous incident committed by the Rapid Support Forces, and those behind it in planning, financing, and training, vowing to provide full support to the victims and those affected, and to assist the state with all possible resources to achieve victory and stability.



At least 114 people were killed and 71 others injured in a bombing carried out by a drone belonging to the Rapid Support Forces and their allied forces last Thursday on civilian sites in Kologi.



The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his strong condemnation of the targeting of civilians in South Kordofan, which resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including women and children, stating in a statement that the targeting of civilians and medical personnel constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights.



African Call for a Ceasefire



The Chairperson of the African Union Commission called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians and allowing humanitarian aid to reach those in need, emphasizing the necessity of accountability and opening independent investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice. He reiterated the African Union's commitment to working with regional and international partners to prevent further atrocities and support the return to dialogue, peace, and stability.