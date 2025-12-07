ندد رئيس الوزراء السوداني كامل إدريس، اليوم (الأحد)، بقصف قوات الدعم السريع لروضة أطفال ومستشفى في منطقة كلوقي التابعة لولاية جنوب كردفان، الخميس الماضي، مؤكداً أنه عمل بربري متوحش.


وقال إدريس في اتصال هاتفي بضحايا القصف والمسؤولين في محلية كوقلي، إن الحادثة تمثل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان، مبيناً أن قوات الدعم السريع قد استوفت كل قواعد تصنيفها تنظيماً إرهابياً يستهدف المدنيين، بحسب وكالة أنباء السودان (سونا).


مطالبة بإدانة دولية


ودعا رئيس الوزراء السوداني المنظمات الدولية والحقوقية، لإدانة هذه الحادثة البشعة التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع، ومن يقف وراءها بالتخطيط والتمويل والتدريب، متوعداً بتقديم الدعم الكامل للضحايا والمتضررين، ومساندة الولاية بكل المعينات الممكنة لتحقيق النصر والاستقرار.


وقتل 114 شخصاً وأصيب 71 آخرين في قصف نفذته طائرة مسيّرة تابعة لقوات الدعم السريع والقوات المتحالفة معها الخميس الماضي، على مواقع مدنية في كوقلي.


وأعرب رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي محمود علي يوسف، عن إدانته الشديدة لاستهداف مدنيين في جنوب كردفان، مما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 100 شخص، بينهم نساء وأطفال، موضحاً في بيان أن استهداف المدنيين والعاملين في الطواقم الطبية، يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني وحقوق الإنسان.


دعوة أفريقية لوقف إطلاق النار


ودعا رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي إلى وقف فوري وغير مشروط لإطلاق النار، وضمان حماية المدنيين والسماح بوصول المساعدات الإنسانية، مؤكداً ضرورة المساءلة وفتح تحقيقات مستقلة لتقديم المسؤولين إلى العدالة. وجدد التزام الاتحاد الأفريقي بالعمل مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين لمنع مزيد من الفظائع ودعم العودة إلى الحوار والسلام والاستقرار.