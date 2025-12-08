شهدت مدينة السادس من أكتوبر حادثة مأساوية هزّت الوسط الفني، بعد أن قُتل الفنان سعيد مختار أمام نادي وادي دجلة في واقعة صادمة. الخلاف بين مختار وزوج طليقته تصاعد إلى مشاجرة عنيفة، استل خلالها المتهم سلاحاً أبيض ووجه عدة طعنات قاتلة للمجني عليه، الذي لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة قبل الوصول إلى المستشفى، فيما فتحت الأجهزة الأمنية تحقيقاً عاجلاً في الحادث.

بداية الواقعة

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى نشوب خلافات بين الفنان سعيد مختار وزوجته، انتهت بإقدامه على تطليقها، ثم زواجها من شخص آخر، وهو المتهم في الحادث. وبعد زواجها، بدأت خلافات جديدة بين المجني عليه والمتهم، لتتصاعد الأمور حتى وقوع مشاجرة بينهما أمام نادي وادي دجلة بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر.

وأثناء المشاجرة، استخرج المتهم سلاحاً أبيض وطعن الفنان سعيد مختار عدة مرات، ما تسبب في إصابته إصابات قاتلة، لفظ على إثرها أنفاسه الأخيرة قبل وصوله إلى المستشفى.

نهاية مأساوية

تصاعد الخلاف وتحول إلى اشتباك باستخدام سلاح أبيض، ما أسفر عن إصابة الفنان بجروح قاتلة توفي على إثرها قبل وصوله إلى المستشفى، بينما نقل زوج طليقته لتلقي العلاج بعد إصابته بجروح خطيرة تحت حراسة أمنية.

تفاصيل التحقيقات

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن سعيد مختار علم خلال المواجهة بأن طليقته متزوجة عرفيًا من الشخص الذي كان يرافقها، وهو ما تسبب في انفجار التوتر بينهما وتصاعد الاحتكاك بشكل سريع.

وتواصل الأجهزة الأمنية جمع الإفادات وفحص كاميرات المراقبة في محيط النادي للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة وتحديدالظروف الكاملة التي أدت إلى وقوعها.