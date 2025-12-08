The city of Sixth of October witnessed a tragic incident that shook the artistic community, after the artist Said Mokhtar was killed in front of Wadi Degla Club in a shocking event. The dispute between Mokhtar and his ex-wife's husband escalated into a violent brawl, during which the accused pulled out a knife and inflicted several fatal stab wounds on the victim, who breathed his last before reaching the hospital, while the security authorities opened an urgent investigation into the incident.

Details of the Incident

The details of the incident date back to the emergence of disputes between artist Said Mokhtar and his wife, which ended with him divorcing her, after which she married another person, who is the accused in the incident. Following her marriage, new disputes began between the victim and the accused, escalating to a brawl between them in front of Wadi Degla Club in the city of Sixth of October.

During the brawl, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed artist Said Mokhtar multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries, after which he breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

Legal Procedures

A report was filed regarding the incident immediately after it occurred, along with the necessary legal actions being taken, and the accused was presented to the investigative authorities to initiate investigations into the murder of artist Said Mokhtar.