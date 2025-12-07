The Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, confirmed today (Sunday) that his country cannot proceed with a security agreement with Israel while new parts of it are occupied, emphasizing the necessity of restoring the situation on the map to what it was before December 8, 2024.



Al-Shibani stated during a dialogue session at the Doha Forum: “A fair bilateral approach must be adopted that takes into account the security concerns of both Syria and Israel,” indicating that the security process is bilateral and integrative, and cannot be one-sided.



He pointed out that the Israeli side has been the disturbing factor for stability in Syria since day one, noting that Israel always seeks to destabilize the situation.



The Syrian Foreign Minister called on the Israeli occupation to cease its interference in Syrian affairs and to stop betting on stirring up certain segments of Syrian society.



Al-Shibani affirmed his country's commitment to the 1974 agreement and to American mediation, indicating that Damascus has succeeded in gaining many supporters for a Syrian approach towards Israel, most notably the United States, which supports the conclusion of a military agreement with Israel.



The Syrian Foreign Minister clarified that his country wants to rebuild itself without being part of any alignment, adding: “Within these criteria, we believe we have succeeded so far.”



He pointed out that his country “has suffered from war for 14 years and needs all friends, and there is no need to choose or want or not want, or the traditional alignments that may hinder the reconstruction phase,” stressing that “a government of reconstruction needs security stability at home, linked to regional security.”



He noted that Syria today enjoys diverse and multiple relations and aspires to be an inspiring and unique experience in the region, expressing his belief that Damascus will succeed in this endeavor due to the existence of international will to make the experience successful.