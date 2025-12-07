أكد وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، اليوم (الأحد)، أن بلاده لا يمكن أن تمضي في اتفاق أمني مع إسرائيل بينما تحتل أجزاء جديدة منها، مشدداً على ضرورة عودة الأوضاع على الخريطة إلى ما كانت عليه قبل من الثامن من ديسمبر 2024.
وقال الشيباني، خلال جلسة حوارية في منتدى الدوحة: «يجب اعتماد مقاربة ثنائية عادلة تأخذ بعين الاعتبار الهواجس الأمنية لكل من سورية وإسرائيل»، مبيناً أن العملية الأمنية ثنائية وتكاملية، ولا يمكن أن تكون من طرف واحد.
وأشار إلى أن الجانب الإسرائيلي كان منذ اليوم الأول الجانب المقلق للاستقرار في سورية، لافتاً إلى أن إسرائيل تحاول دائماً زعزعة الاستقرار.
وطالب وزير الخارجية السوري الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بالكفّ عن التدخل في الشؤون السورية والمراهنة على تحريك بعض الفئات من المجتمع السوري.
وأكد الشيباني التزام بلاده باتفاق 1974 وبالوساطة الأمريكية، مبيناً أن دمشق نجحت في كسب الكثير من الداعمين لمقاربة سورية تجاه إسرائيل، أبرزها الولايات المتحدة التي تدعم إبرام اتفاق عسكري مع إسرائيل.
وأوضح وزير الخارجية السوري أن بلاده تريد إعادة بناء نفسها، دون أن تكون ضمن أي اصطفاف، مضيفاً: «ضمن هذه المعايير، نعتقد أننا نجحنا حتى الآن».
وأشار إلى أن بلاده «عانت من الحرب 14 عاماً وتحتاج لكل الأصدقاء، ولا يحتاج إلى أن نختار أو نريد أو ما لا نريد، أو الاصطفافات التقليدية، التي قد تعرقل مرحلة البناء»، مشدداً بالقول: «حكومة البناء تحتاج إلى استقرار أمني في الداخل، وربط مع الأمن الإقليمي».
ولفت إلى أن سورية تتمتع اليوم بعلاقات متنوعة ومتعددة، وتطمح لأن تكون تجربة ملهمة وفريدة في المنطقة، معبراً عن اعتقاده أن دمشق ستنجح في هذا المسعى بسبب وجود إرادة دولية لإنجاح التجربة.
