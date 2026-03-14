In a match that lived up to all its promises, filled with excitement, competitiveness, and a flurry of goals, Al-Qadisiyah turned around a two-goal deficit against their guest Al-Ahli to achieve a thrilling victory of three goals to two in the encounter held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Ahli, who managed to take the lead through their top scorer Ivan Toney with a powerful shot (26'), and then his teammate Valentin Atangana doubled the score (42'). In the second half, Al-Qadisiyah emerged, imposing their style on the field and managed to reduce the deficit through Musab Al-Juwair (62'). Then, Turki Al-Amar scored the second goal to equalize for Al-Qadisiyah (90+2'). In the final attack, Ibrahim Mahnashi stole the spotlight by scoring the third goal for Al-Qadisiyah (90+8'), ending the match with a victory for Al-Qadisiyah by three goals to two.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah revives its hopes in the competition for the league title after achieving their 18th victory, reaching 60 points in fourth place, just 4 points behind the leaders Al-Nassr, while Al-Ahli suffered their second loss, remaining at 62 points in second place.