في قمة أوفت بكل وعودها، إذ حضرت الإثارة والندية والغزارة التهديفية، قلب فريق القادسية تأخره بهدفين أمام ضيفه الأهلي لفوز مثير بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الأهلي، إذ تمكن من التقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق هدافه إيفان توني بتسديدة قوية (د: 26)، ومن ثم ضاعف زميله فالنتين اتانغانا النتيجة (د: 42)، وفي الشوط الثاني ظهر فريق القادسية الذي فرض أسلوبه في الملعب وتمكن من تقليص النتيجة عن طريق مصعب الجوير (د: 62)، ومن ثم استطاع تركي العمار تسجيل الهدف الثاني والتعادل للقادسية (د: 90+2)، وفي الهجمة الأخيرة خطف إبراهيم محنشي الأضواء بتسجيله الهدف الثالث للقادسية (د: 90+8)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز القادسية بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة ينعش القادسية آماله في المنافسة على لقب بطل الدوري بعد أن حقق فوزه الـ18 ووصل للنقطة 60 في المركز الرابع، بفارق 4 نقاط فقط عن المتصدر النصر، فيما تلقى الأهلي خسارته الثانية وتجمد رصيده عند 62 نقطة في المركز الثاني.