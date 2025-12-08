أنصفت المحكمة الإدارية بإحدى المناطق، طالباً في جامعة سعودية فيما يعرف بقضية (إم الكبرى)، وقررت منحه درجة واحدة إضافية في مرحلة الماجستير، وصادقت محكمة الاستئناف على الحكم ليكتسب القطعية.

وتفصيلاً قضت المحكمة الإدارية بديوان المظالم بإلغاء قرار جامعة سعودية، امتنعت عن إضافة درجة واحدة لطالب دراسات عليا في مرحلة الماجستير (تخصص إدارة أعمال تنفيذي) في مقرر الأساليب الكمية في الإدارة، بعد أن ثبت للمحكمة أنه تم إبلاغ طلاب المقرر من خلال رسالة بريد إلكتروني رسمية بقرارها حذف أحد أسئلة الاختبار النهائي (المعروف بين الطلاب بمسألة إم الكبرى) ومنحهم الدرجة الخاصة به، دون أحد الطلاب.

وبحسب تفاصيل الحكم الذي اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»، وفق ما ورد في منطوق الحكم، بأن الطالب كان قد تقدّم بتظلم رسمياً مطالباً بإضافة درجة واحدة أسوةً بزملائه، وتمثّل الدرجة قيمة السؤال المحذوف، وهو ما امتنعت عنه الجامعة، ليتقدّم بعد ذلك بدعوى أمام المحكمة الإدارية للطعن على القرار.

وأوضحت المحكمة، أنها استندت في حكمها إلى أدلة عدة؛ أبرزها رسالة بريدية رسمية لإبلاغ الطلاب بحذف السؤال ومنحهم درجته، ومحادثات الطلاب عبر مجموعات «واتساب» التي تضمّنت نقلاً جماعياً لإفادة مسؤول المقرر، وهو ما اعتبرته المحكمة قرينة قوية على وصول القرار للطلاب وتطبيقه فعلياً أثناء الاختبار.

قرار نافذ

وبيّن منطوق الحكم، أن الجامعة لم تنكر إرسال الإفادة للطلاب، كما لم تقدّم ما يثبت مخالفتها للواقع، معتبرة أن القرار المبلّغ للطلاب يصبح نافذاً وملزماً للجهة الإدارية، ولا يجوز التراجع عنه بعد إجراء الاختبار، ما دام أثره قد ترتّب فعلاً على الطلبة.

وأكدت دائرة الاستئناف التي نظرت الاعتراض المرفوع من الجامعة، أن أسباب التظلم المقدّمة من الجامعة لم تتضمّن ما ينقض الأدلة التي استند إليها الحكم الابتدائي، وأن القرار النهائي بإلغاء الامتناع وإضافة الدرجة يأتي متوافقاً مع الأصول القضائية ومقتضيات العدالة، وانتهت المحكمة إلى إلغاء قرار الجامعة القاضي بالامتناع، والحكم بإلزامها بإضافة درجة واحدة للطالب في سجله الأكاديمي.