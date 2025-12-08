The administrative court in one of the regions ruled in favor of a student at a Saudi university in what is known as the (Em Al-Kubra) case, deciding to grant him an additional grade in his master's program, and the appeals court upheld the ruling, making it final.

In detail, the administrative court at the Board of Grievances annulled the decision of a Saudi university, which had refused to add one grade to a graduate student in the master's program (Executive Business Administration specialization) for the course on quantitative methods in management, after it was established to the court that the students of the course were informed through an official email about the decision to remove one question from the final exam (known among students as the Em Al-Kubra question) and to grant them its grade, except for one student.

According to the details of the ruling that "Okaz" reviewed, as stated in the ruling's text, the student had submitted an official complaint demanding the addition of one grade similar to his colleagues, representing the value of the deleted question, which the university refused, leading him to file a lawsuit before the administrative court to challenge the decision.

The court clarified that it based its ruling on several pieces of evidence; most notably, an official email informing students of the question's removal and granting them its grade, as well as conversations among students in "WhatsApp" groups that included a collective transfer of information from the course supervisor, which the court considered strong evidence of the decision's communication to the students and its actual implementation during the exam.

Enforceable Decision

The ruling stated that the university did not deny sending the notification to the students, nor did it provide evidence to prove its violation of reality, considering that the decision communicated to the students becomes enforceable and binding on the administrative body, and cannot be retracted after the exam has been conducted, as its effects have indeed been realized for the students.

The appeals chamber that reviewed the objection raised by the university confirmed that the reasons for the complaint presented by the university did not include anything that would undermine the evidence relied upon in the initial ruling, and that the final decision to annul the refusal and add the grade is consistent with judicial principles and the requirements of justice. The court concluded by annulling the university's decision to refuse and ruling to compel it to add one grade for the student in his academic record.