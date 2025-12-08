افتتحت هيئة المتاحف متحف البحر الأحمر في مبنى باب البنط التاريخي، بصفته جزءاً من إعادة إحياء جدة التاريخية المدرجة على قائمة التراث العالمي لليونسكو؛ ليكون متحفاً عالمياً يُعنى بتوثيق الإرث المادي وغير المادي والطبيعي للبحر الأحمر، وذلك بحضور نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المتاحف الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، بمشاركة عددٍ من المسؤولين، والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والفني والإعلامي.

وانطلقت الفعاليات بجولات إرشادية للضيوف في القاعات الدائمة للمتحف، إلى جانب افتتاح المعرض المؤقت الأول بعنوان «بوابة البوابات» للفنان السعودي معاذ العوفي، فيما توجت الفعاليات بعرض خاص للفرقة «سيلك رود»، عازفين مقطوعات مستوحاة من التنوع الموسيقي لمنطقة البحر الأحمر.

منصة شاملة

وأكّد وزير الثقافة، في كلمته، أن متحف البحر الأحمر يفتح مساحة شاسعة للإبداع ويقدم منصة ثقافية شاملة تعزز الحوار بين الحضارات، والتبادل الثقافي والمعرفي، ويعكس التزام المملكة ورؤيتها في صون إرثها الثقافي والطبيعي، ليشكل جزءاً من رحلة طموحة لإعادة إحياء جدة التاريخية، بدعم غير محدود من القيادة ، لبناء مستقبل ثقافي غني تزدهر فيه مختلف أنواع الثقافة والفنون.

ويقع المتحف داخل مبنى باب البنط التاريخي عند التقاء البر بالبحر، الذي أُعيد ترميمه وفق أعلى معايير الاستدامة البيئية في ترميم المباني التراثية، ضمن مبادرات برنامج جودة الحياة لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، للنهوض بالبنى التحتية للقطاعات الثقافية، وتعزيز حضورها الحضري المستدام، والمحافظة على الروح المعمارية لمبنى باب البنط، واستعادة دوره بوصفه بوابة إلى العالم عبر قرن مضى، ليعود اليوم معلماً ثقافياً يربط الماضي بالحاضر، وإبراز جدة التاريخية جسراً بين الثقافات على سواحل البحر الأحمر.

تجربة ثقافية

ويقدم متحف البحر الأحمر تجربة ثقافية شاملة من خلال أكثر من 1,000 قطعة أثرية وفنية موزعة على 7 محاور رئيسية داخل 23 قاعة عرض، تُجسد مسيرة التفاعل الحضاري والإنساني على ضفاف البحر الأحمر منذ العصور القديمة حتى اليوم، وتشمل المعروضات: أدوات ملاحية، وخزفاً صينياً، ومخطوطات، وصوراً نادرة، إلى جانب أعمال فنية معاصرة لفنانين من السعودية والمنطقة والعالم.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لهيئة المتاحف إبراهيم السنوسي، أن متحف البحر الأحمر يُجسد التزام وزارة الثقافة بتطوير متاحف ذات مكانة عالمية في المملكة، عبر نهج يستند إلى المعارض المتخصصة والبحث العلمي والبرامج الثقافية المتنوعة، ليكون منارة للمعرفة والإبداع والتبادل الثقافي، وتعكس الدور المتنامي للمؤسسات الثقافية السعودية في المشهد العالمي.

إحياء التراث

ويجسد افتتاح متحف البحر الأحمر رسالة جدة التاريخية لوزارة الثقافة في إحياء التراث الوطني بأسلوب مستدام، وتنمية الاقتصاد الثقافي، حيث أُسس البرنامج في 2018؛ بهدف إدارة وتنمية جدة التاريخية، والحفاظ على تراثها المادي وغير المادي.

ويعد متحف البحر الأحمر أحد المشاريع الرئيسية ضمن هذا الإحياء الحضري، ورمزاً لإمكانيات التكامل في حفظ التراث، والابتكار الثقافي المعاصر.