The General Authority of the Shura Council, chaired by the Council President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held its eighth meeting yesterday at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh, as part of the second year of the ninth session, with the attendance of the Vice President of the Council Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, the Assistant President of the Council Dr. Hanan Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, the Secretary-General of the Council Muhammad Dakhel Al-Mutairi, along with the heads of the specialized committees of the Shura Council.

The General Authority of the Shura Council reviewed the topics listed on its agenda and approved the referral of 18 topics to the agenda of the upcoming Council sessions, which included several reports, among them the annual report of Al-Jouf University, Tabuk University, and Taibah University, in addition to draft regulations, in preparation for presenting them under the dome of the Council.

The General Authority of the Council also approved, during its eighth meeting yesterday, a number of draft agreements and memorandums related to cooperation and understanding in the fields of health, culture, air transport services, and endowments with several brotherly and friendly countries.