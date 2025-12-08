عقدت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مقر المجلس بالرياض، أمس، اجتماعها الثامن ضمن أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، ومساعد رئيس المجلس الدكتورة حنان عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، والأمين العام للمجلس محمد داخل المطيري، إلى جانب رؤساء لجان مجلس الشورى المتخصصة.
واستعرضت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها، وأقرت الهيئة إحالة 18 موضوعاً إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس القادمة، شملت العديد من التقارير من بينها التقرير السنوي لجامعة الجوف، وجامعة تبوك، وجامعة طيبة، إضافة لمشاريع أنظمة، تمهيداً لعرضها تحت قبة المجلس.
كما أقرت الهيئة العامة للمجلس، خلال اجتماعها الثامن أمس عدداً من مشاريع الاتفاقيات والمذكرات المتعلقة بالتعاون والتفاهم في المجالات الصحية والثقافية وخدمات النقل الجوي والأوقاف مع عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.
The General Authority of the Shura Council, chaired by the Council President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held its eighth meeting yesterday at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh, as part of the second year of the ninth session, with the attendance of the Vice President of the Council Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, the Assistant President of the Council Dr. Hanan Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, the Secretary-General of the Council Muhammad Dakhel Al-Mutairi, along with the heads of the specialized committees of the Shura Council.
The General Authority of the Shura Council reviewed the topics listed on its agenda and approved the referral of 18 topics to the agenda of the upcoming Council sessions, which included several reports, among them the annual report of Al-Jouf University, Tabuk University, and Taibah University, in addition to draft regulations, in preparation for presenting them under the dome of the Council.
The General Authority of the Council also approved, during its eighth meeting yesterday, a number of draft agreements and memorandums related to cooperation and understanding in the fields of health, culture, air transport services, and endowments with several brotherly and friendly countries.