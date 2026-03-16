The security authorities in Medina, across various sectors, continue to intensify their efforts to accommodate the increasing numbers of worshippers and visitors at the Prophet's Mosque, as part of their security plan for the remaining days of the blessed month of Ramadan, especially on the night of the Quran's completion. These efforts aim to provide the best services to worshippers, organize security and traffic movement to facilitate the flow of pedestrians and vehicles, and reduce congestion, ensuring that worshippers can easily reach and leave the Prophet's Mosque.

In this context, the efforts of the security authorities, represented by the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security, stand out in organizing the entry and exit of worshippers and managing crowds inside the Prophet's Mosque and its courtyards, through advanced security plans that focus on achieving smooth movement, alongside employing modern technologies such as smart surveillance systems and thermal cameras, which enhance the security and safety of worshippers and allow for the provision of humanitarian support and auxiliary services for them to perform their worship in an atmosphere of ease and reassurance.

On the traffic front, the traffic department of the region continues to implement its plan during the holy month to organize traffic movement, especially on the roads leading to the Prophet's Mosque, aiming to facilitate the safe and smooth arrival of worshippers. These efforts include designating pedestrian pathways, directing traffic according to plans that match the numerical density, as well as activating smart technologies to monitor and manage traffic flow.

The civil defense also enhances public safety measures through preventive supervision teams that monitor compliance with safety requirements, in addition to deploying human and mechanical support teams, using modern field equipment, as well as a control and command center that oversees safety systems through advanced surveillance cameras.