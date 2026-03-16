تواصل الجهات الأمنية في المدينة المنورة، بمختلف قطاعاتها، تكثيف جهودها لمواكبة الأعداد المتزايدة من المصلين والزوار في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ضمن خطتها الأمنية للأيام المتبقية من شهر رمضان المبارك، لاسيما ليلة ختم القرآن الكريم. وتهدف هذه الجهود إلى تقديم أفضل الخدمات للمصلين، وتنظيم الحركة الأمنية والمرورية بما يسهم في انسيابية حركة المشاة والمركبات، والحد من الازدحام، لضمان وصول المصلين إلى المسجد النبوي ومغادرتهم بسهولة ويسر.

وتبرز في هذا الإطار جهود الجهات الأمنية، ممثلة في القوات الخاصة لأمن الحج والعمرة، في تنظيم دخول وخروج المصلين وإدارة الحشود داخل المسجد النبوي وساحاته، عبر خطط أمنية متطورة تركز على تحقيق انسيابية الحركة، إلى جانب توظيف التقنيات الحديثة مثل أنظمة المراقبة الذكية والكاميرات الحرارية، بما يعزز أمن وسلامة المصلين، ويتيح تقديم الدعم الإنساني والخدمات المساندة لهم لأداء عباداتهم في أجواء يسودها اليسر والطمأنينة.

وعلى الصعيد المروري، يواصل مرور المنطقة تنفيذ خطته خلال الشهر الكريم لتنظيم الحركة المرورية، خصوصًا في الطرق المؤدية إلى المسجد النبوي، بهدف تسهيل وصول المصلين بأمان وانسيابية. وتشمل هذه الجهود تخصيص مسارات للمشاة، وتوجيه الحركة وفق خطط مرورية تتناسب مع الكثافة العددية، إلى جانب تفعيل التقنيات الذكية لمراقبة وإدارة حركة المرور.

كما يعزز الدفاع المدني إجراءات السلامة العامة من خلال فرق الإشراف الوقائي التي تتابع الالتزام باشتراطات السلامة، إلى جانب نشر فرق الإسناد البشري والآلي، واستخدام المعدات الميدانية الحديثة، إضافة إلى مركز التحكم والتوجيه الذي يتولى متابعة أنظمة السلامة عبر كاميرات المراقبة المتقدمة.