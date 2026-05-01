The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, on the passing of his father.

The Crown Prince said: "We received the news of the passing of your father, Major General Kamal Madbouly - may God have mercy on him - and we extend to you and the family of the deceased our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, asking the Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious paradise, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."