بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس مجلس الوزراء في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي في وفاة والده.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة والدكم اللواء كمال مدبولي -رحمه الله- ونبعث لدولتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلين المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».