أطلقت وزارة الصحة، حملة توعوية حول الاشتراطات والالتزامات الصحية لجراحة البدانة في المنشآت الصحية؛ بهدف رفع الوعي وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة الصحية، وضمان سلامة وجودة الخدمات الصحية المقدّمة للمستفيدين.

وتأتي الحملة انطلاقاً من حرص وزارة الصحة على حماية صحة المستفيدين، من خلال توعية الممارسين الصحيين والمنشآت الصحية بأهمية الحصول على التراخيص في جراحات البدانة وعدم تجاوز الاختصاص، إلى جانب ضرورة توضيح وشرح الأعراض الطبية والمضاعفات المحتملة للمستفيدين، بما يضمن تقديم رعاية صحية آمنة وموثوقة ويعزز من جودة الخدمات المقدمة.

وتدعم هذه الجهود التوعوية، جولات رقابية للتأكد من التزام المنشآت والممارسين بتطبيق الأنظمة الصحية المعمول بها، وهي: نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المؤسسات الصحية، ونظام المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة، ونظام الأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية، ونظام المؤسسات والمستحضرات الصيدلانية والعشبية.

ودعت وزارة الصحة جميع المنشآت الصحية والممارسين الصحيين إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والقواعد المعتمدة، بما يعزز سلامة الإجراءات الطبية المقدّمة، مؤكدة استمرار جهودها في التوعية والرقابة لتحقيق أعلى معايير الجودة في الخدمات الصحية.