The Ministry of Health has launched an awareness campaign regarding the health requirements and obligations for bariatric surgery in health facilities; aiming to raise awareness and enhance compliance with health regulations, and ensure the safety and quality of health services provided to beneficiaries.

This campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Health's commitment to protecting the health of beneficiaries, by educating health practitioners and health facilities about the importance of obtaining licenses for bariatric surgeries and not exceeding their scope of practice, as well as the necessity to clarify and explain medical symptoms and potential complications to beneficiaries, ensuring the provision of safe and reliable healthcare and enhancing the quality of services offered.

These awareness efforts are supported by inspection rounds to ensure that facilities and practitioners comply with the applicable health regulations, which include: the Health Professions Practice Law, the Executive Regulations of the Health Institutions Law, the Private Health Institutions Law, the Medical Devices and Supplies Law, and the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Products Institutions Law.

The Ministry of Health has called on all health facilities and health practitioners to adhere to the approved regulations and rules, which enhance the safety of the medical procedures provided, affirming its continued efforts in awareness and oversight to achieve the highest quality standards in health services.