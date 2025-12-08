From the Umayyad Mosque and on the occasion of the anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' revealed today (Monday) a gift presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Al-Shara' said: "After our first visit to Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman honored us with a gift consisting of a piece of the Kaaba's curtain.. and we chose to place this piece in the Umayyad Mosque."

Al-Shara' arrived at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus this morning amid a large presence of worshippers who headed to various mosques in Syria to commemorate the anniversary of the "Dawn of Syria's Liberation" and the overthrow of the Assad regime.



Al-Shara' appeared wearing his military uniform, which he wore during his leadership of military operations, due to its symbolism and connection to the anniversary. He delivered a speech from the pulpit of the Umayyad Mosque, in which he affirmed his commitment to preserving Syria from its north to its south.



On this Monday, Syrians are commemorating the first anniversary of the ousting of Bashar al-Assad and his authoritarian rule, while the state struggles to achieve stability and recovery after years of war.



Official celebrations are set to take place in the Omayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, which has already filled with jubilant crowds in preparation for December 8th. Celebrations will also be held in other locations across the country.



Assad fled to Russia a year ago when the opposition, led by the current president Ahmad al-Shara', took control of Damascus, overthrowing him after a war that lasted more than 13 years following an uprising against his rule.



Some areas of Syria have been witnessing celebrations for several days, with the streets of Hama filled with thousands on Friday waving the new Syrian flag in commemoration of the day armed groups led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham took control of the city during their rapid advance towards Damascus.