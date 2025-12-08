من الجامع الأموي وبمناسبة مرور عام على سقوط نظام بشار الأسد، كشف الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اليوم (الإثنين)، هدية مقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية.


وقال الشرع: «بعد زيارتنا الأولى للسعودية أكرمنا الأمير محمد بن سلمان بهدية عبارة عن قطعة من ستار الكعبة.. وآثرنا أن تكون هذه القطعة في الجامع الأموي».

الشرع متحدثاً في الجامع الأموي.

الشرع متحدثاً في الجامع الأموي.


وكان الشرع وصل إلى المسجد الأموي بدمشق صباح اليوم وسط حضور كبير من المصلين الذين توجّهوا إلى مختلف المساجد في سورية لإحياء ذكرى «فجر تحرير سورية» وإسقاط نظام الأسد.


وظهر الشرع مرتدياً لباسه العسكري الذي ارتداه خلال قيادته إدارة العمليات العسكرية لما له من رمزية وارتباط بالذكرى. وألقى كلمة من منبر المسجد الأموي، أكد فيها مضيه إلى الحفاظ على سورية من شمالها إلى جنوبها.


ويحيي السوريون، اليوم الإثنين، الذكرى الأولى للإطاحة ببشار الأسد وحكمه الاستبدادي، في حين تكافح الدولة من أجل تحقيق الاستقرار والتعافي بعد حرب دامت لسنوات.


ومن المقرر أن تشهد ساحة الأمويين في العاصمة دمشق احتفالات رسمية، وامتلأت بالفعل بحشود مبتهجة استعداداً للثامن من ديسمبر. كما ستقام احتفالات في أماكن أخرى بأنحاء البلاد.


وفر الأسد إلى روسيا قبل عام عندما سيطرت المعارضة بقيادة الرئيس الحالي أحمد الشرع على دمشق، وأطاحت به بعد حرب دامت لأكثر من 13 عاما اندلعت عقب انتفاضة ضد حكمه.


وتشهد بعض مناطق سورية احتفالات منذ أيام عدة، إذ امتلأت شوارع حماة بالآلاف يوم الجمعة ملوحين بالعلم السوري الجديد إحياء لذكرى اليوم الذي سيطر فيه مسلحون بقيادة جماعة هيئة تحرير الشام على المدينة خلال تقدمهم السريع صوب دمشق.