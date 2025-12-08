كشفت مفوّضية الأمم المتّحدة السّامية لشؤون اللاجئين، عودة أكثر من 3 ملايين سوري إلى ديارهم حتّى الآن، في أعقاب سقوط نظام بشار الأسد. وأكّدت الحاجة الماسّة لدعم دولي أكبر للحفاظ على الأمن وضمان الاستقرار.


عودة طوعية لـ1.2 مليون


وأضافت المفوّضية أنّ من بين العائدين، أكثر من 1.2 مليون سوري عادوا طواعية من الدول المجاورة، وأكثر من 1.9 مليون نازح داخلي عادوا إلى مناطقهم الأصلية.

وبعد سقوط نظام بشار، بدأت سورية التعافي الاقتصادي للتخلص من آثار الدمار الناتجة عن الحرب التي استمرت نحو 14 عاماً منذ اندلاع الثورة السورية في عام 2011.


وعانت سورية حتى قبل الحرب من أزمات اقتصادية عديدة بسبب حكم عائلة الأسد سواء حافظ الأسد الذي حكم البلاد من 1971 وحتى عام 2000 أو نجله بشار الذي حكم سورية نحو 25 عاماً.


وعاش المواطن السوري تحت حكم قمعي استنزف موارد البلاد وأدخلها في أزمات عديدة انتهت بحرب أدت إلى ارتفاع معدلات الفقر لنحو 90% من المواطنين مع موجات نزوح داخل سورية وخارجها بالملايين.


مسار التعافي الاقتصادي


بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد بدأت سورية مسار التعافي الاقتصادي للتخلص من آثار الدمار الناتجة عن الحرب التي استمرت نحو 14 عاماً منذ اندلاع الثورة السورية في عام 2011.


وحتى قبل الحرب التي دمرت البنية التحتية في البلاد، عانت سورية من أزمات اقتصادية عديدة بسبب حكم آل الأسد سواء الأب حافظ الذي حكم سورية من 1971 وحتى عام 2000 أو الابن بشار الذي استمر في الحكم خلفاً لأبيه حتى ديسمبر 2024.


وعاش المواطن السوري تحت حكم قمعي استنزف موارد الدولة وأدخلها في أزمات عديدة انتهت بحرب أدت إلى ارتفاع معدلات الفقر لنحو 90% من المواطنين مع موجات نزوح داخل سورية وخارجها بالملايين.


ومع اندلاع شرارة الحرب تعرضت سورية لعقوبات اقتصادية نتج عنها انكماش الاقتصاد مع تراجع حاد في الأنشطة الإنتاجية وانهيار القطاعات الاقتصادية المختلفة وتدمير عدد كبير من المصانع وتراجع المساحات الزراعية.


وانهارت الليرة السورية بمعدلات قياسية، وارتفع سعر الدولار من مستوى 50 ليرة في عام 2011 إلى نحو 15 ألف ليرة عند سقوط بشار الأسد، قبل أن ترتفع الليرة قليلاً إلى مستوى 11 ألف ليرة للدولار حالياً.


ومع انهيار الليرة ارتفعت أسعار السلع والخدمات لمستويات كبيرة وسجل تضخم أسعار المستهلكين مستوى بلغ نحو 140%، إضافة إلى انهيار منظومة الدعم التي كانت تساعد الأسر السورية في التأقلم مع تداعيات الانهيار الاقتصادي.