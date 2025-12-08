The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has revealed that more than 3 million Syrians have returned to their homes so far, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. It emphasized the urgent need for greater international support to maintain security and ensure stability.



Voluntary return of 1.2 million



The Commission added that among the returnees, more than 1.2 million Syrians returned voluntarily from neighboring countries, and over 1.9 million internally displaced persons returned to their original areas.

After the fall of Bashar's regime, Syria began its economic recovery to rid itself of the devastation caused by the war that lasted nearly 14 years since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011.



Even before the war, Syria suffered from numerous economic crises due to the rule of the Assad family, whether it was Hafez al-Assad, who ruled the country from 1971 until 2000, or his son Bashar, who ruled Syria for about 25 years.



The Syrian citizen lived under an oppressive regime that drained the country's resources and plunged it into multiple crises, culminating in a war that led to poverty rates soaring to nearly 90% of the population, with millions displaced both inside and outside Syria.



Path to economic recovery



With the outbreak of the war, Syria faced economic sanctions that resulted in economic contraction, a sharp decline in productive activities, the collapse of various economic sectors, the destruction of a large number of factories, and a reduction in agricultural areas.



The Syrian pound collapsed at record rates, with the dollar rising from 50 pounds in 2011 to about 15,000 pounds at the fall of Bashar al-Assad, before the pound slightly recovered to around 11,000 pounds to the dollar currently.



With the collapse of the pound, the prices of goods and services surged to significant levels, and consumer price inflation reached about 140%, in addition to the collapse of the support system that had helped Syrian families cope with the repercussions of the economic collapse.