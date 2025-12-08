أصدر الكونغرس الأمريكي مشروع قانون تفويض الدفاع الوطني، الذي يتضمن بنداً لإلغاء العقوبات المفروضة على سورية بموجب «قانون قيصر».


تقرير كل 6 أشهر


ويطلب مشروع القانون الصادر مساء أمس (الأحد)، من الرئيس الأمريكي أو من ينوب عنه، تقديم تقرير للكونغرس كل 6 أشهر خلال السنوات الأربع القادمة؛ لتقييم أداء الحكومة السورية واتخاذها «إجراءات ملموسة»، فيما يتعلق بملفات عدة، من بينها القضاء على تهديد «الجماعات الإرهابية».


وكانت مطالب رفع العقوبات الأمريكية بشكل كامل من بين الأهداف الأساسية لزيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى واشنطن الشهر الماضي، عندما التقى الرئيس دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض.


وكانت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، أعلنت في الـ10 من نوفمبر الماضي، تمديد تعليق على العقوبات بموجب قانون قيصر لمدة 180 يوماً، لكن رفع هذه العقوبات بشكل كامل مرهون بموافقة الكونغرس.

بنود مشروع القانون


وجاء في بند إلغاء «قانون قيصر» بمشروع قانون تفويض الدفاع الوطني، أنه خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 90 يوماً من تاريخ سنّ هذا القانون، وكل 180 يوماً بعد ذلك على مدى السنوات الأربع التالية، يقدّم الرئيس أو من ينوب عنه إلى لجان الشؤون الخارجية والخدمات المالية والقضاء في مجلس النواب، وإلى لجان العلاقات الخارجية والمصارف والإسكان والشؤون الحضرية في مجلس الشيوخ، تقريراً غير سري، مع ملحق سرّي إذا لزم الأمر، يَشهد فيه ما إذا كانت الحكومة السورية:


- تتخذ إجراءات ملموسة وحقيقية للقضاء على التهديد الذي تشكّله «داعش» وغيرها من الجماعات الإرهابية، بما في ذلك «القاعدة» وفروعها، بالشراكة مع الولايات المتحدة، ومنع عودة «داعش».


- إبعاد، أو اتخاذ خطوات لإبعاد، المقاتلين الأجانب من المناصب العليا في الحكومة السورية، بما في ذلك في مؤسسات الدولة والأمن.


- تحترم حقوق الأقليات الدينية والإثنية، بما في ذلك احترام حرية العبادة والمعتقد، وتتيح تمثيلاً عادلاً ومتوازناً في الحكومة، بما في ذلك في الوزارات والبرلمان.


- لا تقوم بعمل عسكري أحادي وغير مبرر ضد جيرانها، بما في ذلك إسرائيل، وتواصل إحراز تقدم نحو اتفاقات أمنية دولية، حسب الحاجة.


- تتخذ خطوات ملموسة وذات مصداقية لتنفيذ اتفاق 10 مارس 2025 كما تم التفاوض عليه بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، بما في ذلك إجراءات دمج متناسبة للقوات الأمنية وتمثيل سياسي.


- تتخذ خطوات فعّالة لمكافحة غسل الأموال، وتمويل الإرهاب، وتمويل انتشار أسلحة الدمار الشامل، بما يتماشى مع المعايير الدولية، وألا تقوم عن علم بتمويل أو مساعدة (مالياً أو عبر نقل الأسلحة).


بنود إلغاء «قانون قيصر»


من جانبه، أعلن رئيس الشؤون السياسية في المجلس السوري الأمريكي محمد علاء غانم «إتمام العمل على بنود إلغاء قانون قيصر وعن تثبيت المادّة المُلغية له بصيغتها النهائية في النسخة النهائية من موازنة وزارة الدفاع (البنتاجون)، التي اتفق عليها مجلسا الشيوخ والنواب».


وأضاف في منشور على «فيسبوك»، الإثنين: «بعد اليوم لا مجال لإجراء أي تعديل على هذه المادة مهما سعى الأعداء لذلك، لقد حُسمت هذه المعركة الطويلة والشرسة، ولقد انتصرنا فيها».


واعتبر أن ذلك يعني أن قانون قيصر سيلغى قبل نهاية هذا العام والإلغاء غير مشروط. تخلصنا من آلية إعادة فرض قانون قيصر بشكل آلي وفوري في حال لم تلتزم الحكومة السورية بسلسلة طويلة من الشروط الملزمة خلال 8 أشهر فقط.


وفي عام 2019، فُرضت بموجب «قانون قيصر» عقوبات واسعة النطاق على سورية استهدفت أفراداً، وشركات، ومؤسسات كانت مرتبطة بالرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد.


ويعد «قانون قيصر» أحد أكثر القوانين المفروضة على دمشق صرامة، إذ يمنع أي دولة أو كيان من التعامل مع الحكومة السورية أو دعمها مالياً أو اقتصادياً.