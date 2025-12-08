The U.S. Congress has issued a National Defense Authorization Act that includes a provision to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria under the "Caesar Act".



Report every 6 months



The bill, released last night (Sunday), requests that the U.S. President or their designee submit a report to Congress every 6 months over the next four years; to assess the performance of the Syrian government and its taking of "concrete actions" regarding several issues, including the elimination of the threat posed by "terrorist groups".



Among the primary objectives of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara's visit to Washington last month, when he met with President Donald Trump at the White House, was the demand for the complete lifting of U.S. sanctions.



The U.S. Treasury Department announced on November 10 that it had extended a suspension of sanctions under the Caesar Act for 180 days, but the complete lifting of these sanctions is contingent upon Congressional approval.

Provisions of the bill



The provision for the repeal of the "Caesar Act" in the National Defense Authorization Act states that within a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of the enactment of this law, and every 180 days thereafter over the following four years, the President or their designee shall submit a non-classified report, with a classified annex if necessary, to the Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, and Judiciary Committees in the House of Representatives, and to the Foreign Relations, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committees in the Senate, stating whether the Syrian government:



- Is taking tangible and real actions to eliminate the threat posed by ISIS and other terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, in partnership with the United States, and preventing the return of ISIS.



- Is removing, or taking steps to remove, foreign fighters from high positions in the Syrian government, including in state and security institutions.



- Is respecting the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, including respecting freedom of worship and belief, and providing fair and balanced representation in the government, including in ministries and parliament.



- Is not engaging in unilateral and unjustified military action against its neighbors, including Israel, and continues to make progress towards international security agreements as needed.



- Is taking concrete and credible steps to implement the March 10, 2025 agreement as negotiated between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including proportional integration measures for security forces and political representation.



- Is taking effective steps to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with international standards, and is not knowingly financing or assisting (financially or through the transfer of weapons).



Provisions for repealing the "Caesar Act"



For his part, the head of political affairs at the Syrian American Council, Mohammad Alaa Ghanem, announced the "completion of work on the provisions to repeal the Caesar Act and the finalization of the repealing clause in the final version of the Pentagon's budget, which was agreed upon by both the Senate and the House of Representatives".



He added in a post on Facebook on Monday: "From today, there is no room for any amendment to this clause, no matter how much the enemies strive for that. This long and fierce battle has been resolved, and we have won it".



He considered this to mean that the Caesar Act will be repealed before the end of this year and that the repeal is unconditional. We have eliminated the mechanism for the automatic and immediate re-imposition of the Caesar Act if the Syrian government does not comply with a long series of binding conditions within just 8 months.



In 2019, extensive sanctions were imposed on Syria under the "Caesar Act" targeting individuals, companies, and institutions linked to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



The "Caesar Act" is considered one of the strictest laws imposed on Damascus, as it prohibits any country or entity from dealing with or financially or economically supporting the Syrian government.