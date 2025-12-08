بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التحرير لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة للشرع، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيق مزيداً من الأمن والاستقرار.

وأشاد بتميز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، التي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التحرير لبلاده.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة للشرع، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيق دوام الأمن والاستقرار.