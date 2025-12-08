The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Shara, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's liberation day.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for al-Shara, and for the government and people of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, wishing them further security and stability.

He praised the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their peoples, which everyone strives to enhance and develop in all fields.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Shara, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's liberation day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for al-Shara, and for the government and people of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, wishing them lasting security and stability.