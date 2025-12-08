تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالاً هاتفياً من الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية.
وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية والمساعي المبذولة تجاهها لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.
كما جرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية والتعاون القائم بين البلدين في عدد من المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic.
During the call, they discussed the developments in regional and international situations and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability.
They also reviewed the bilateral relations and the existing cooperation between the two countries in several areas, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.