تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالاً هاتفياً من الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية والمساعي المبذولة تجاهها لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.

كما جرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية والتعاون القائم بين البلدين في عدد من المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.