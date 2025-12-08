Thailand announced today (Monday) that it has conducted airstrikes within Cambodian territory, following violent clashes in multiple areas along the disputed border, with both countries accusing each other of violating the ceasefire mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump just two months ago, threatening the fragile truce and raising concerns of regional escalation in Southeast Asia.

One person killed and 8 others injured in the clashes

The Thai army spokesman stated that at least one Thai soldier was killed and 8 others were injured in the new clashes that escalated at 5:00 AM local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday), adding that air support was called in to strike Cambodian military targets.

The Royal Thai Air Force clarified in a statement that Cambodia had deployed heavy weapons, repositioned combat units, and prepared support elements that could lead to an escalation of military operations, which "prompted the use of air power for deterrence and to reduce Cambodian military capabilities."

Cambodia denies Thailand's accusations

For its part, the Cambodian Ministry of Defense denied the accusations, describing the Thai attacks as a "sudden assault" on its forces at two locations, following "days of provocative actions," asserting that its forces did not respond.

Former leader Hun Sen, father of current President Hun Manet, stated in a Facebook post that the Thai army is the "attacker" seeking to provoke a response, urging Cambodian leaders to exercise restraint.

Hun Sen said: "I have already defined the red lines for response," without providing details, emphasizing the need to educate officers and soldiers on the importance of maintaining calm.

A senior regional official in Cambodia reported that three Cambodian civilians were seriously injured in the clashes so far, while the Ministry of Defense confirmed that its forces did not respond.

Evacuation of more than 385,000 civilians

In Thailand, more than 385,000 civilians are being evacuated from four border provinces, with around 35,000 sheltered in temporary shelters, according to the Thai army. In Cambodia, opposition politician Meach Sophanara from Samraong, the capital of the neighboring Oddar Meanchey province, reported hearing "artillery shelling," and that more than 1,100 families have been evacuated there.

It is noted that the clashes in July lasted for 5 days, resulting in the deaths of 48 people and the temporary displacement of 300,000 others, with exchanges of rocket and heavy artillery fire.

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia

This escalation comes in the context of a historical border dispute that dates back over a century, concerning undefined points along the 817-kilometer (508-mile) land border, first drawn by French colonial rule in 1907 when it controlled Cambodia.

Tensions flared in May after the killing of a Cambodian soldier in a brief exchange of gunfire, gradually escalating into diplomatic disputes and armed clashes, before being halted by Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia and Chair of ASEAN, and Trump, who witnessed the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement in Kuala Lumpur in October.

Key factors for the escalation include landmines, as Thailand has repeatedly accused Cambodia of planting new mines in parts of the border, resulting in at least seven Thai soldiers being seriously injured since July.

In November, Thailand announced the suspension of the ceasefire implementation after a landmine explosion injured a Thai soldier, while Phnom Penh denied the accusations.

Analyses by experts in October revealed, based on materials provided by the Thai army, that some of the recently discovered mines were newly planted.