أعلنت تايلند، اليوم (الإثنين)، أنها شنت غارات جوية داخل الأراضي الكمبودية، عقب اندلاع اشتباكات عنيفة في مناطق متعددة على طول الحدود المتنازع عليها، فيما اتهم كل من البلدين الآخر بانتهاك وقف إطلاق النار الذي توسط فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل شهرين فقط، مما يهدد بانهيار الهدنة الشائكة ويثير مخاوف من تصعيد إقليمي في جنوب شرق آسيا.

مقتل شخص وإصابة 8 آخرين في الاشتباكات

وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش التايلندي إن جندياً تايلندياً على الأقل قُتل و8 آخرين أُصيبوا في الاشتباكات الجديدة التي تصاعدت عند الساعة الـ5:00 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي (22:00 غرينتش يوم الأحد)، مضيفاً أن الدعم الجوي دُعي لضرب أهداف عسكرية كمبودية.

وأوضحت القوات الجوية التايلندية في بيان أن كمبوديا نشرت أسلحة ثقيلة، وأعادت تموضع وحدات قتالية، وأعدت عناصر دعم قد تؤدي إلى تصعيد العمليات العسكرية، مما «دفع إلى استخدام القوة الجوية للردع وتقليص القدرات العسكرية الكمبودية».

كمبوديا تنفي اتهامات تايلند

من جانبها، نفت وزارة الدفاع الكمبودية الاتهامات، ووصفت الهجمات التايلندية بأنها «هجوم فجري» على قواتها في موقعين، عقب «أيام من الأفعال الاستفزازية»، مؤكدة أن قواتها لم ترد.

وأضاف الزعيم السابق هون سن، والد الرئيس الحالي هون مانيت، في منشور على فيسبوك، أن الجيش التايلندي هو «المهاجم» الذي يسعى لاستفزاز رد، داعياً القادة الكمبوديين إلى الضبط.

وقال هون سن: «لقد حددت الخطوط الحمراء للرد بالفعل»، دون تفاصيل، مشدداً على تثقيف الضباط والجنود بضرورة الالتزام بالهدوء.

وأفاد مسؤول إقليمي كبير في كمبوديا بأن ثلاثة مدنيين كمبوديين أُصيبوا بجروح خطيرة في الاشتباكات حتى الآن، بينما أكدت وزارة الدفاع عدم رد قواتها.

إجلاء أكثر من 385 ألف مدني

وفي تايلند، يجري إجلاء أكثر من 385 ألف مدني من أربع مقاطعات حدودية، مع إيواء نحو 35 ألفاً في ملاجئ مؤقتة، وفقاً للجيش التايلندي، أما في كمبوديا، فقد أفاد السياسي المعارض مياتش سوفانارا من مدينة سامروانغ، عاصمة مقاطعة أودار مينشي المجاورة لتايلند، بأنه سمع «قصف المدفعية»، وأن أكثر من 1,100 أسرة تم إجلاؤها هناك.

ويذكر أن اشتباكات يوليو الماضي، التي استمرت 5 أيام، أسفرت عن مقتل 48 شخصاً ونزوح مؤقت لـ300 ألف آخرين، مع تبادل إطلاق الصواريخ والمدفعية الثقيلة.

النزاع الحدودي بين تايلند وكمبوديا

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في سياق نزاع حدودي تاريخي يعود لأكثر من قرن، حول نقاط غير محددة على طول الحدود البرية البالغة 817 كيلومتراً (508 أميال)، رسمها الاستعمار الفرنسي أول مرة عام 1907 عندما كانت تسيطر على كمبوديا.

وقد انفجر التوتر في مايو الماضي بعد مقتل جندي كمبودي في تبادل إطلاق نار قصير، وتصاعد تدريجياً إلى خلافات دبلوماسية واشتباكات مسلحة، قبل أن يوقفها أنور إبراهيم، رئيس وزراء ماليزيا ورئيس منظمة آسيان، وترمب، اللذان شهدا توقيع اتفاق هدنة موسع في كوالالمبور في أكتوبر.

ومن العوامل الرئيسية للتصعيد: الألغام الأرضية، إذ اتهمت تايلند كمبوديا مراراً بزرع ألغام جديدة على أجزاء من الحدود، مما أدى إلى إصابة سبعة جنود تايلنديين على الأقل بجروح خطيرة منذ يوليو.

وفي نوفمبر الماضي، أعلنت تايلند تعليق تنفيذ الهدنة بعد انفجار لغم أصاب جندياً تايلندياً، فيما نفت بنوم بنه الاتهامات.

وكشفت تحليلات خبراء في أكتوبر، بناءً على مواد قدمها الجيش التايلندي، أن بعض الألغام المكتشفة حديثة الزرع.