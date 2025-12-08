أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن «خيبة أمله» تجاه نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي لعدم انخراط الأخير في الدفع قدماً بمقترح خطة السلام لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.


زيلينسكي لم يقرأ المقترح


ورداً على سؤال خلال حفل جوائز تكريم سنوي نظمه مركز كينيدي، الأحد، قال ترمب: تحدثت مع الرئيس بوتين ومع القادة الأوكرانيين بمن فيهم زيلينسكي، ويجب أن أقول إنني أشعر بخيبة أمل بعض الشيء لأن الرئيس زيلينسكي لم يقرأ المقترح بعد، وكان هذا قبل ساعات قليلة.


وأضاف: «أعتقد أن روسيا، على ما أظن، موافقة عليه، لكنني لست متأكداً من أن زيلينسكي موافق عليه. شعبه يحبه. لكنه ليس مستعداً».


يذكر أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لم يعلن موافقته علناً على خطة البيت الأبيض، إلا أنه قال الأسبوع الماضي إن جوانب من مقترح ترمب غير قابلة للتنفيذ، رغم أن المسودة الأصلية كانت تميل بشدة لصالح موسكو.


وكانت علاقة ترمب مع زيلينسكي متقلبة منذ فوزه بولاية ثانية في البيت الأبيض، إذ أصر على أن الحرب هي إهدار لأموال دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين. كما حث ترمب الأوكرانيين مراراً على التنازل عن أراضٍ لروسيا لإنهاء صراع يقول إنه كلف الكثير من الأرواح، والذي يبلغ الآن ما يقرب من أربع سنوات.


مكالمة هاتفية جوهرية


وأجرى زيلينسكي السبت، «مكالمة هاتفية جوهرية» مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين المشاركين في المحادثات مع وفد أوكراني في فلوريدا. وقال إنه تم تزويده بآخر المستجدات عبر الهاتف من قبل المسؤولين الأمريكيين والأوكرانيين المشاركين في المحادثات. وكتب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «أوكرانيا مصممة على مواصلة العمل بحسن نية مع الجانب الأمريكي لتحقيق السلام».


وجاء انتقاد ترمب لزيلينسكي في الوقت الذي رحبت فيه روسيا الأحد باستراتيجية الأمن القومي الجديدة، في تصريحات للمتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف نشرتها وكالة الأنباء الروسية «تاس».


وقال بيسكوغ إن الوثيقة الاستراتيجية المحدثة، التي توضح المصالح الأساسية للإدارة الأمريكية في السياسة الخارجية، تتماشى إلى حدٍّ كبير مع رؤية موسكو.