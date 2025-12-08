أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن «خيبة أمله» تجاه نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي لعدم انخراط الأخير في الدفع قدماً بمقترح خطة السلام لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.
زيلينسكي لم يقرأ المقترح
ورداً على سؤال خلال حفل جوائز تكريم سنوي نظمه مركز كينيدي، الأحد، قال ترمب: تحدثت مع الرئيس بوتين ومع القادة الأوكرانيين بمن فيهم زيلينسكي، ويجب أن أقول إنني أشعر بخيبة أمل بعض الشيء لأن الرئيس زيلينسكي لم يقرأ المقترح بعد، وكان هذا قبل ساعات قليلة.
وأضاف: «أعتقد أن روسيا، على ما أظن، موافقة عليه، لكنني لست متأكداً من أن زيلينسكي موافق عليه. شعبه يحبه. لكنه ليس مستعداً».
يذكر أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لم يعلن موافقته علناً على خطة البيت الأبيض، إلا أنه قال الأسبوع الماضي إن جوانب من مقترح ترمب غير قابلة للتنفيذ، رغم أن المسودة الأصلية كانت تميل بشدة لصالح موسكو.
وكانت علاقة ترمب مع زيلينسكي متقلبة منذ فوزه بولاية ثانية في البيت الأبيض، إذ أصر على أن الحرب هي إهدار لأموال دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين. كما حث ترمب الأوكرانيين مراراً على التنازل عن أراضٍ لروسيا لإنهاء صراع يقول إنه كلف الكثير من الأرواح، والذي يبلغ الآن ما يقرب من أربع سنوات.
مكالمة هاتفية جوهرية
وأجرى زيلينسكي السبت، «مكالمة هاتفية جوهرية» مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين المشاركين في المحادثات مع وفد أوكراني في فلوريدا. وقال إنه تم تزويده بآخر المستجدات عبر الهاتف من قبل المسؤولين الأمريكيين والأوكرانيين المشاركين في المحادثات. وكتب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «أوكرانيا مصممة على مواصلة العمل بحسن نية مع الجانب الأمريكي لتحقيق السلام».
وجاء انتقاد ترمب لزيلينسكي في الوقت الذي رحبت فيه روسيا الأحد باستراتيجية الأمن القومي الجديدة، في تصريحات للمتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف نشرتها وكالة الأنباء الروسية «تاس».
وقال بيسكوغ إن الوثيقة الاستراتيجية المحدثة، التي توضح المصالح الأساسية للإدارة الأمريكية في السياسة الخارجية، تتماشى إلى حدٍّ كبير مع رؤية موسكو.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his "disappointment" towards his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for not engaging in advancing the proposed peace plan to end the war with Russia.
Zelensky has not read the proposal
In response to a question during an annual awards ceremony organized by the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Trump said: I spoke with President Putin and with Ukrainian leaders including Zelensky, and I must say that I feel a bit disappointed because President Zelensky has not read the proposal yet, and this was just a few hours ago.
He added: "I believe that Russia, as I understand, is in agreement with it, but I am not sure that Zelensky is on board. His people love him. But he is not ready."
It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not publicly announced his approval of the White House plan, but he said last week that aspects of Trump's proposal are unfeasible, although the original draft heavily favored Moscow.
Trump's relationship with Zelensky has been tumultuous since he won a second term in the White House, as he insisted that the war is a waste of American taxpayers' money. Trump has also repeatedly urged Ukrainians to concede territory to Russia to end a conflict he says has cost many lives, which has now lasted nearly four years.
Substantive phone call
Zelensky held a "substantive phone call" on Saturday with U.S. officials involved in talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida. He stated that he was updated via phone by the U.S. and Ukrainian officials participating in the discussions. He wrote on social media: "Ukraine is determined to continue working in good faith with the American side to achieve peace."
Trump's criticism of Zelensky came at a time when Russia welcomed the new national security strategy on Sunday, in statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov published by the Russian news agency TASS.
Peskov stated that the updated strategic document, which outlines the core interests of the U.S. administration in foreign policy, largely aligns with Moscow's vision.