U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his "disappointment" towards his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for not engaging in advancing the proposed peace plan to end the war with Russia.



Zelensky has not read the proposal



In response to a question during an annual awards ceremony organized by the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Trump said: I spoke with President Putin and with Ukrainian leaders including Zelensky, and I must say that I feel a bit disappointed because President Zelensky has not read the proposal yet, and this was just a few hours ago.



He added: "I believe that Russia, as I understand, is in agreement with it, but I am not sure that Zelensky is on board. His people love him. But he is not ready."



It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not publicly announced his approval of the White House plan, but he said last week that aspects of Trump's proposal are unfeasible, although the original draft heavily favored Moscow.



Trump's relationship with Zelensky has been tumultuous since he won a second term in the White House, as he insisted that the war is a waste of American taxpayers' money. Trump has also repeatedly urged Ukrainians to concede territory to Russia to end a conflict he says has cost many lives, which has now lasted nearly four years.



Substantive phone call



Zelensky held a "substantive phone call" on Saturday with U.S. officials involved in talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida. He stated that he was updated via phone by the U.S. and Ukrainian officials participating in the discussions. He wrote on social media: "Ukraine is determined to continue working in good faith with the American side to achieve peace."



Trump's criticism of Zelensky came at a time when Russia welcomed the new national security strategy on Sunday, in statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov published by the Russian news agency TASS.



Peskov stated that the updated strategic document, which outlines the core interests of the U.S. administration in foreign policy, largely aligns with Moscow's vision.