أفصح مسؤول عسكري أوكراني، أن الاستخبارات العسكرية تخطط لتنفيذ هجمات أكثر تعقيداً ضد روسيا، بعد نجاحها في استهداف ناقلات نفط في البحر الأسود خلال الأيام الماضية.
هل عدّلت روسيا أساليب القتال؟
ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، عن قائد وحدة المُسيرات البحرية المتخصصة في جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية الأوكرانية، المعروفة بـ«المجموعة 13»، قوله: إن الهجمات الأوكرانية دفعت روسيا إلى تعديل أساليبها، مدعياً أنها قلصت فرص تنفيذ ضربات كبيرة في البحر الأسود كما حدث في وقت سابق من الحرب. واعتبر أن «الوضع بلغ اليوم على الأرجح مرحلة من الثبات».
وأضاف: «نحن نحد بفاعلية من تحركات العدو، لكن تلك الضربات البارزة التي رأيناها سابقاً لم تحدث منذ مدة طويلة. وهذا يعود إلى أن العدو عدل أساليبه».
وقال مسؤولون أوكرانيون إن مُسيرات بحرية هجومية استُخدمت في ضرب سفن تابعة لـ«أسطول الظل» الروسي من ناقلات النفط.
الهجمات بعيدة المدى
وحسب الضابط الأوكراني، فإن السفن الحربية الروسية «تكاد لا تعمل»، وغالباً لا تبتعد أكثر من 25 ميلاً (40 كيلومتراً) عن الميناء. وأضاف: «إنهم يختبئون باستمرار. وهذا، بطريقة ما، نتيجة أيضاً لعمل وحدتنا، لأنك تستطيع أن تتخيل كلفة الحفاظ على أسطول لا يمكنه العمل في البحر».
وأضاف أن المرحلة القادمة من تطور المسيرات الأوكرانية ستعتمد على دمج أعمق للذكاء الاصطناعي، عبر الاستفادة من الأرشيف المتزايد لمقاطع الفيديو وبيانات المستشعرات، لتحسين دقة الاستهداف وتقليل العبء على المشغلين.
ولفت إلى أن الجيش الأوكراني يمتلك «كمية هائلة» من البيانات التشغيلية المتاحة لتدريب نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل أوسع.
ورغم رفضه التعليق على خطط التطوير الخاصة داخل جهاز الاستخبارات، إلا أنه أفاد بأن دولاً تدرس خيار الهجمات بعيدة المدى، ترى أن هذه الأنظمة تمثل «الخطوة المنطقية التالية».
أهمية تكنولوجيا المُسيرات
وتكتسب تكنولوجيا المُسيرات أهمية حيوية لدى الجيش الأوكراني، إذ توفر أدوات رخيصة الثمن للمهمات الاستطلاعية والهجومية في مواجهة روسيا. ويدير الجيش الأوكراني وأجهزة الاستخبارات المحلية برنامجي المُسيرات البحرية بشكل منفصل. وتتولى «المجموعة 13» تشغيل عائلة مُسيرات «ماجورا» البحرية، التي تنسب إليها تنفيذ ضربات عدة ضد السفن الروسية.
وتستخدم الوحدة حالياً نسختين من المُسيرات البحرية، الأولى هي «في 5» (V5)، وهو زورق مُسير صغير يُستخدم للاصطدام المباشر، و«في 7» (V7)، وهي منصة أكبر مزودة بالأسلحة. ويتم التحكم في كلاهما عن بُعد بواسطة وحدات تحكم بحجم حقيبة السفر مجهزة بأذرع تحكم وشاشات ومفاتيح أمان.
توسع الإنتاج مع حلف الناتو
وتسعى أوكرانيا أيضاً إلى توسيع الإنتاج المشترك للمُسيرات مع عدد من دول حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) العام القادم.
وأعلنت كييف وأثينا خلال زيارة الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إلى أثينا الشهر الماضي، خططاً للعمل المشترك على تطوير مركبات بحرية غير مأهولة، وتوسيع برامج التدريب والمناورات، وتبادل المعلومات المتعلقة بالتهديدات البحرية. ورغم التعديلات التي أجرتها روسيا على أساليبها القتالية، أكد القائد أن برنامج المُسيرات البحرية الأوكراني ما زال فعالاً.
