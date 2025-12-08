An Ukrainian military official revealed that military intelligence plans to carry out more complex attacks against Russia, following its success in targeting oil tankers in the Black Sea in recent days.



Has Russia modified its combat methods?



The Associated Press reported that the commander of the naval drone unit specialized in the Ukrainian military intelligence, known as "Group 13," stated that the Ukrainian attacks have pushed Russia to modify its methods, claiming that it has reduced the chances of carrying out significant strikes in the Black Sea as occurred earlier in the war. He considered that "the situation has likely reached a stage of stability today."



He added: "We are effectively limiting the enemy's movements, but those prominent strikes we saw earlier have not occurred for a long time. This is because the enemy has modified its methods."



Ukrainian officials stated that offensive naval drones were used to strike ships belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet" of oil tankers.



Long-range attacks



According to the Ukrainian officer, Russian warships "barely operate," and often do not venture more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the port. He added: "They are constantly hiding. This, in a way, is also a result of our unit's work, because you can imagine the cost of maintaining a fleet that cannot operate at sea."



He stated that the next phase of the development of Ukrainian drones will depend on a deeper integration of artificial intelligence, by leveraging the increasing archive of video clips and sensor data to improve targeting accuracy and reduce the burden on operators.



He pointed out that the Ukrainian army possesses a "huge amount" of operational data available to train AI models more broadly.



While he declined to comment on internal development plans within the intelligence agency, he indicated that countries considering the option of long-range attacks see these systems as "the logical next step."



The importance of drone technology



Drone technology is gaining vital importance for the Ukrainian army, as it provides inexpensive tools for reconnaissance and offensive missions against Russia. The Ukrainian army and local intelligence agencies manage the naval drone programs separately. "Group 13" operates the "Majora" family of naval drones, which is credited with carrying out several strikes against Russian ships.



The unit currently uses two versions of naval drones, the first is "V5," a small unmanned boat used for direct collisions, and "V7," a larger platform equipped with weapons. Both are remotely controlled by suitcase-sized control units equipped with control sticks, screens, and safety switches.



Expanding production with NATO



Ukraine is also seeking to expand joint production of drones with several NATO countries next year.



Kyiv and Athens announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Athens last month plans for joint work on developing unmanned naval vehicles, expanding training and maneuver programs, and sharing information related to maritime threats. Despite the modifications Russia has made to its combat methods, the commander confirmed that the Ukrainian naval drone program remains effective.