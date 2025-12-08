في ظل التحولات الرقمية المتسارعة التي يشهدها السوق السعودي، ومع اعتماد ملايين من المستخدمين على الانترنت الأسرع والخدمات الرقمية المتنوعة، أطلقت شركة سلام هويتها التجارية المبتكرة، في خطوة تعكس توجهها الاستراتيجي نحو تلبية احتياجات المستهلك الرقمي ودعم أسلوب الحياة المتصل الذي أصبح جزءًا أساسيًا من يوميات الملايين في المملكة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في مرحلة أصبحت فيها الخيارات المرنة، وسهولة الوصول، والاتصال الفوري عناصر رئيسية في تجربة المستخدم، ما دفع الشركة إلى إعادة ابتكار هويتها لتكون أكثر قربًا وملاءمة للجمهور.

الدسوقي: هويتنا الجديدة ومبدأ «عش تصميمك»

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع الأفراد في سلام عمرو الدسوقي، أن الهوية الجديدة ترتكز على مبدأ «عِش تصميمك» بوصفه جوهر المخطط الاستراتيجي الذي تتبناه الشركة لوضع العميل في قلب كل قرار يتعلق بتجربته الرقمية، مشيراً إلى أن انتشار الهواتف الذكية بنسبة 98%، والارتفاع المستمر في استهلاك البيانات، دفعا الشركة إلى تطوير باقات وخيارات مرنة تتيح للمستخدم تصميم تجربته وفق احتياجاته، سواء عبر المزايا الإضافية، أو الدقائق الدولية، أو الأرقام المميزة، أو خيارات مدة الاستخدام المختلفة.

تركيز سلام المتزايد على قطاع الأفراد

وأضاف الدسوقي أن تركيز سلام المتزايد على قطاع الأفراد يأتي في وقت يشهد فيه السوق الرقمي نمواً استثنائياً. فمع التوسع المستمر في تقنيات المنازل الذكية وتزايد الاعتماد على الإنترنت عبر مختلف الفئات العمرية، تعمل سلام على الاستفادة من بنيتها التحتية الرقمية القوية، التي عززت حضورها في قطاع الأعمال لتقديم تجربة نوعية للمستهلكين الأفراد، مشدداً على أن توسّع الشركة في كلٍّ من قطاعي الأفراد والشركات يخدم الهدف الوطني نفسه، ويعزز موقع سلام كمساهم رئيسي في التحول الرقمي للمملكة.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع الأفراد في سلام، إنه في ظل توقعات بوصول إيرادات خدمات الهواتف المحمولة في المملكة إلى 17.3 مليار دولار أمريكي بحلول عام 2028، ومع استمرار نمو قطاعي الألعاب السحابية والترفيه الرقمي، تسعى سلام إلى ترسيخ موقعها كأبرز علامة اتصالات رقمية ملائمة للشباب، معتبرأً أن قضاء أكثر من نصف سكان المملكة نحو سبع ساعات يومياً على الإنترنت يعزز دور سلام في تمكين المستخدمين من الإبداع والتعبير عن هويتهم الرقمية.

واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن سلام من خلال إعادة تصميم هويتها التجارية، تؤكد التزامها بمواكبة التحولات الرقمية السريعة، واستمرارها في الاستثمار في البنية التحتية والخدمات الرقمية والابتكار المتمحور حول العملاء، بما يعزز تنافسية الاقتصاد السعودي واستعداده لمستقبل أكثر اتصالاً وتطوراً.

تحول مهم في أولويات الاستثمار

وتعكس إعادة إطلاق الهوية التجارية تحولاً مهماً في أولويات الاستثمار داخل الشركة، فبصفتها جزءاً من استراتيجية التحول الرقمي، تعمل سلام على تطوير عروضها الرقمية، وتوسيع خيارات الخدمة الذاتية، وبناء شراكات جديدة لتعزيز تجربة العملاء. ومن بين هذه الشراكات، تعاونها مع منصة TYGO التي تقدم خصومات تصل إلى 50% على باقات محددة، إضافة إلى العمل على مبادرات في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي لتوفير خدمات أكثر تفاعلية وسهولة في الاستخدام.

ولزيادة تفاعل الجمهور مع الهوية الجديدة، أعلن الدسوقي عن إطلاق الشركة لحملة «سافر مع سلام» التي تقدم فرصًا للفوز بمكافآت سفر وتجارب حصرية، بهدف تعزيز الوعي بالعلامة الجديدة وتشجيع التفاعل عبر قنوات سلام. ومن المقرر اختتام الحملة في 25 يناير 2026.

إطلاق حملة #YesToPossible

وفي موازاة ذلك، أعلنت شركة اتحاد سلام، إحدى أبرز شركات الاتصالات والبنية التحتية الرقمية في المملكة، عن إطلاق حملتها الجديدة #YesToPossible تحت شعار«نحو آفاق جديدة، والتي تستهدف جيل زد (Generation Z) الأكثر ارتباطًا بالعالم الرقمي وتفاعلًا مع المحتوى. وتمثل هذه الحملة محطة رئيسية في رحلة تطور علامة سلام، حيث تتحول من مزوّد تقليدي لخدمات الاتصالات إلى علامة اتصالات عصرية تتمحور حول أسلوب الحياة والتجربة الرقمية.

وأوضح الدسوقي بهذه المناسبة أن «جيل اليوم لا يبحث فقط عن اتصال سريع؛ بل يريد خدمات تتفاعل معه، تعكس أسلوب حياته، وتمنحه خيارات مرنة وشخصية. ومع توجه 67% من جيل زد نحو التجارب الرقمية المخصصة، تأتي حملة YesToPossible# لتعبر عن هذا التوجه. في سلام نركز على تقديم حلول مبتكرة تناسب اهتماماتهم سواء في مشاهدة المحتوى، أو الألعاب، أو الموسيقى، أو بناء مشاريعهم لتمنحهم الحرية في عيش حياتهم بالطريقة التي يختارونها».

مجموعة واسعة من الخدمات

يذكر أن سلام تقدم عبر تطبيقها وموقعها الإلكتروني، مجموعة واسعة من الخدمات الرقمية التي تمكن العملاء من تصميم تجربتهم بأنفسهم، بما يشمل الباقات المرنة، الإضافات التفاعلية، الدقائق الدولية، والأرقام المميزة.

ويأتي إطلاق الحملة في وقت تشهد فيه خدمات تقنية المعلومات في السعودية نمواً بوتيرة متسارعة، فمن المتوقع أن يصل حجم سوق تقنية المعلومات إلى 9.39 مليار دولار أمريكي بحلول 2030، بينما تستمر بيانات الهواتف المحمولة بقيادة إيرادات القطاع حتى عام 2029، مدفوعة بانتشار الهواتف الذكية وارتفاع معدل استخدامها إلى 140%، كما يستفيد 36% من السكان من الإنترنت عالي السرعة في المنازل، مع توسع تغطية الجيل الخامس وتزايد الحاجة إلى محتوى أسرع وتجارب أكثر مرونة.

مواكبة التطورات

وتحرص سلام على مواكبة هذه التطورات وتركز استراتيجيتها الجديدة على تقديم خدمات مخصصة تعكس احتياجات الجيل الرقمي، وتحوّل تجربة الاتصال إلى جزء من أسلوب الحياة اليومي. ومع تعمقها في حياة المستهلكين الشباب، تعزز سلام موقعها كعلامة تمكّن الإبداع، وتدعم التحول الرقمي، وتواكب الحراك الاقتصادي والاجتماعي في المملكة.

ويبقى أن سلام تؤكد أن حملة YesToPossible# ليست مجرد حملة تسويقية، بل خطوة في مسار تحول استراتيجي أوسع نحو تقديم خدمات متكاملة، مرنة، وقريبة من الجيل الذي يصنع مستقبل المملكة.