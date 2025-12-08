In light of the rapid digital transformations taking place in the Saudi market, and with millions of users relying on faster internet and diverse digital services, Salam has launched its innovative brand identity, a step that reflects its strategic direction towards meeting the needs of the digital consumer and supporting the connected lifestyle that has become an essential part of the daily lives of millions in the Kingdom.

This move comes at a time when flexible options, ease of access, and instant connectivity have become key elements in the user experience, prompting the company to reinvent its identity to be closer and more relevant to the audience.

Al-Dosouqi: Our New Identity and the Principle of "Live Your Design"

Amr Al-Dosouqi, the CEO of the Individual Sector at Salam, confirmed that the new identity is based on the principle of "Live Your Design" as the core of the strategic plan adopted by the company to place the customer at the heart of every decision related to their digital experience. He pointed out that the spread of smartphones at a rate of 98% and the continuous rise in data consumption have driven the company to develop flexible packages and options that allow users to design their experience according to their needs, whether through additional features, international minutes, special numbers, or various usage duration options.

Salam's Increasing Focus on the Individual Sector

Al-Dosouqi added that Salam's increasing focus on the individual sector comes at a time when the digital market is witnessing exceptional growth. With the continuous expansion of smart home technologies and the growing reliance on the internet across various age groups, Salam is working to leverage its strong digital infrastructure, which has enhanced its presence in the business sector to provide a quality experience for individual consumers, emphasizing that the company's expansion in both the individual and corporate sectors serves the same national goal and strengthens Salam's position as a key contributor to the Kingdom's digital transformation.

The CEO of the Individual Sector at Salam stated that with expectations for mobile service revenues in the Kingdom to reach $17.3 billion by 2028, and with the continued growth of the cloud gaming and digital entertainment sectors, Salam aims to solidify its position as the leading digital communications brand suitable for youth, considering that over half of the Kingdom's population spends about seven hours daily online, which enhances Salam's role in empowering users to be creative and express their digital identity.

He concluded his remarks by affirming that through redesigning its brand identity, Salam is committed to keeping pace with rapid digital transformations and continuing to invest in infrastructure, digital services, and customer-centric innovation, which enhances the competitiveness of the Saudi economy and prepares it for a more connected and advanced future.

A Significant Shift in Investment Priorities

The re-launch of the brand identity reflects a significant shift in investment priorities within the company. As part of its digital transformation strategy, Salam is working on developing its digital offerings, expanding self-service options, and building new partnerships to enhance the customer experience. Among these partnerships is its collaboration with the TYGO platform, which offers discounts of up to 50% on specific packages, in addition to working on initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence to provide more interactive and user-friendly services.

To increase public engagement with the new identity, Al-Dosouqi announced the launch of the "Travel with Salam" campaign, which offers opportunities to win travel rewards and exclusive experiences, aiming to raise awareness of the new brand and encourage interaction through Salam's channels. The campaign is set to conclude on January 25, 2026.

Launch of the #YesToPossible Campaign

In parallel, Etihad Salam, one of the leading telecommunications and digital infrastructure companies in the Kingdom, announced the launch of its new campaign #YesToPossible under the slogan "Towards New Horizons," targeting Generation Z, the most digitally connected and engaged with content. This campaign represents a key milestone in the evolution of the Salam brand, as it transforms from a traditional telecommunications service provider to a modern communications brand centered around lifestyle and digital experience.

On this occasion, Al-Dosouqi clarified that "today's generation is not only looking for fast connectivity; they want services that interact with them, reflect their lifestyle, and provide them with flexible and personalized options. With 67% of Generation Z leaning towards personalized digital experiences, the #YesToPossible campaign expresses this trend. At Salam, we focus on providing innovative solutions that cater to their interests, whether in content viewing, gaming, music, or building their projects, giving them the freedom to live their lives the way they choose."

A Wide Range of Services

It is worth noting that Salam offers through its app and website a wide range of digital services that enable customers to design their experience themselves, including flexible packages, interactive add-ons, international minutes, and special numbers.

The launch of the campaign comes at a time when IT services in Saudi Arabia are experiencing rapid growth, with the IT market expected to reach $9.39 billion by 2030, while mobile data continues to lead sector revenues until 2029, driven by the proliferation of smartphones and an increase in their usage rate to 140%. Additionally, 36% of the population benefits from high-speed internet at home, with the expansion of 5G coverage and the growing need for faster content and more flexible experiences.

Keeping Up with Developments

Salam is keen to keep pace with these developments and focuses its new strategy on providing tailored services that reflect the needs of the digital generation, transforming the communication experience into a part of daily lifestyle. As it deepens its engagement in the lives of young consumers, Salam strengthens its position as a brand that empowers creativity, supports digital transformation, and keeps up with the economic and social movement in the Kingdom.

It remains for Salam to affirm that the #YesToPossible campaign is not just a marketing campaign, but a step in a broader strategic transformation towards providing integrated, flexible services that are close to the generation that is shaping the future of the Kingdom.