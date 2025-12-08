The non-oil trade balance surplus of the Kingdom with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached approximately 5.4 billion riyals in September 2025, an increase of 108% compared to the same period in 2024.



The total value of Saudi non-oil goods exports and re-exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries rose to about 12 billion riyals in September, marking a 46% year-on-year increase, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.



Non-oil goods exports during the period were distributed between re-exports amounting to approximately 8.97 billion riyals and 3.01 billion riyals as national exports.



In contrast, Saudi goods imports from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries amounted to about 6.59 billion riyals in September, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2024.



The UAE accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia's foreign trade, with the Kingdom recording a non-oil trade balance surplus of approximately 5.43 billion riyals with it.