بلغ فائض الميزان التجاري غير النفطي للمملكة مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال سبتمبر 2025 نحو 5.4 مليار ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 108% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.


وارتفع إجمالي الصادرات السعودية السلعية غير البترولية وإعادة التصدير لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى نحو 12 مليار ريال خلال سبتمبر الماضي، بزيادة 46% على أساس سنوي، حسب البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.


وتوزعت الصادرات السلعية غير البترولية خلال الفترة على إعادة التصدير بنحو 8.97 مليار ريال، و3.01 مليار ريال كصادرات وطنية.


في المقابل، بلغت الواردات السلعية السعودية من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي نحو 6.59 مليار ريال خلال شهر سبتمبر الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة 17% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.


واستحوذت الإمارات على النصيب الأكبر من تجارة السعودية الخارجية، إذ سجلت المملكة معها فائضاً في الميزان التجاري غير النفطي بلغ نحو 5.43 مليار ريال.