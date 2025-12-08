توقع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي «سكوت بيسنت» نمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي بنسبة 3% بنهاية العام الحالي 2025، مشيراً إلى أن معدلات التضخم المرتفعة تعود إلى السياسات الموروثة من إدارة «بايدن».
وقال «بيسنت» في مقابلة مع شبكة «CBS» أمس الأول (الأحد): «إن النمو الاقتصادي فاق التوقعات خلال العام الحالي 2025، مشيداً بموسم التسوق القوي خلال العطلات، ما يدل على مرونة إنفاق الأسر».
وأكد وزير الخزانة أن الدخول الحقيقية للأسر بدأت تتحسن، وأن التضخم مرشح للتباطؤ بقوة خلال العام المقبل، موضحاً أن أسعار الخدمات هي التي تتسبب في ارتفاع التضخم، وهي لا علاقة لها بالرسوم الجمركية.
وتابع «بيسنت» أن إدارة الرئيس السابق «جو بايدن» تسببت في أسوأ موجة تضخم منذ 50 عاماً، وقد تكون الأسوأ على الإطلاق، مشيداً بالإجراءات التي اتخذتها الإدارة الحالية للسيطرة على الضغوط المرتفعة.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent expects the U.S. economy to grow by 3% by the end of the current year 2025, noting that high inflation rates are due to policies inherited from the Biden administration.
In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Bissent stated, "Economic growth has exceeded expectations during the current year 2025, praising the strong shopping season during the holidays, which indicates the resilience of household spending."
The Treasury Secretary confirmed that real household incomes have started to improve, and inflation is likely to slow down significantly over the next year, explaining that rising service prices are responsible for the inflation increase, which has nothing to do with tariffs.
Bissent added that the previous administration under Joe Biden caused the worst inflation wave in 50 years, and it may be the worst ever, praising the measures taken by the current administration to control high pressures.