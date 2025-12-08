U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent expects the U.S. economy to grow by 3% by the end of the current year 2025, noting that high inflation rates are due to policies inherited from the Biden administration.



In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Bissent stated, "Economic growth has exceeded expectations during the current year 2025, praising the strong shopping season during the holidays, which indicates the resilience of household spending."



The Treasury Secretary confirmed that real household incomes have started to improve, and inflation is likely to slow down significantly over the next year, explaining that rising service prices are responsible for the inflation increase, which has nothing to do with tariffs.



Bissent added that the previous administration under Joe Biden caused the worst inflation wave in 50 years, and it may be the worst ever, praising the measures taken by the current administration to control high pressures.