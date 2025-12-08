توقع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي «سكوت بيسنت» نمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي بنسبة 3% بنهاية العام الحالي 2025، مشيراً إلى أن معدلات التضخم المرتفعة تعود إلى السياسات الموروثة من إدارة «بايدن».


وقال «بيسنت» في مقابلة مع شبكة «CBS» أمس الأول (الأحد): «إن النمو الاقتصادي فاق التوقعات خلال العام الحالي 2025، مشيداً بموسم التسوق القوي خلال العطلات، ما يدل على مرونة إنفاق الأسر».


وأكد وزير الخزانة أن الدخول الحقيقية للأسر بدأت تتحسن، وأن التضخم مرشح للتباطؤ بقوة خلال العام المقبل، موضحاً أن أسعار الخدمات هي التي تتسبب في ارتفاع التضخم، وهي لا علاقة لها بالرسوم الجمركية.


وتابع «بيسنت» أن إدارة الرئيس السابق «جو بايدن» تسببت في أسوأ موجة تضخم منذ 50 عاماً، وقد تكون الأسوأ على الإطلاق، مشيداً بالإجراءات التي اتخذتها الإدارة الحالية للسيطرة على الضغوط المرتفعة.