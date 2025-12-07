علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن نادي الهلال قطع الطريق على نظيرة الاتحادي حول مسار اللاعب مراد هوساوي من «العروس» إلى «العاصمة» بعد أن رفع عرضه المالي لشراء اللاعب إلى 80 مليوناً، بزيادة 20 مليوناً على العرض الاتحادي المقدم لوكيل اللاعب. يأتي ذلك لتعزيز صفوف الزعيم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، إذ أوصى بذلك مدرب الفريق إنزاغي الذي يسعى لتقوية خط دفاعه استعداداً لباقي مباريات الموسم.


وعلى صعيد آخر، وافق السنغالي «كوليبالي» على تخفيض راتبه إلى النصف، وتجديد عقده لمدة موسم مع «الزعيم»، بعد مفاوضات ماراثونية بين الطرفين توصلا خلالها لاتفاق نهائي على التمديد، إذ سيحصل اللاعب على راتب سنوي يبلغ نحو 15 مليون يورو، مفضلاً البقاء مع الهلال رغم العروض التي تلقاها اللاعب خلال الفترة الماضية.


يُذكر أن كوليبالي انضم إلى الهلال في صيف 2023 قادماً من تشيلسي الإنجليزي، ويمتد عقده السابق حتى 2026، قبل أن تبادر الإدارة بتمديده لموسم آخر لضمان استقرار الفريق في المرحلة القادمة التي سيشارك فيها الهلال في الدوري، وكأس الملك، ودوري النخبة الآسيوي.