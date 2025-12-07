"Okaz" learned from its private sources that Al-Hilal Club has cut off the path for its counterpart Al-Ittihad regarding the player Murad Hossawi's move from "Al-Arous" to "the capital" after raising its financial offer to purchase the player to 80 million, an increase of 20 million over the offer made by Al-Ittihad to the player's agent. This comes to strengthen the squad of the leader during the winter transfer period, as recommended by the team's coach Inzaghi, who is seeking to bolster his defense in preparation for the remaining matches of the season.



On another note, the Senegalese "Koulibaly" has agreed to halve his salary and renew his contract for one season with "the leader," after marathon negotiations between the two parties that led to a final agreement on the extension. The player will receive an annual salary of about 15 million euros, preferring to stay with Al-Hilal despite the offers he received during the past period.



It is worth mentioning that Koulibaly joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 coming from Chelsea, and his previous contract extends until 2026, before the management took the initiative to extend it for another season to ensure the stability of the team in the upcoming phase in which Al-Hilal will participate in the league, the King's Cup, and the Asian Elite League.