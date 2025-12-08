As the start of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is awaited, Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naeem revealed the movement's readiness for a truce with Israel lasting between 5 and 10 years. He disclosed that the movement is open to the option of storing or freezing weapons.



Giving up arms



In an interview published today (Monday) by the Associated Press, Naeem stated that Hamas still retains its right to resistance, but is willing to give up arms as part of a process aimed at establishing a Palestinian state.



He announced that the movement is open to the option of storing or freezing weapons to maintain the Palestinians' ability to defend themselves, as he expressed.



He said that Hamas is open to discussing such ideas in the context of a long-term ceasefire or truce within a political framework that leads to a Palestinian state. If that is not the case, we are prepared to discuss the idea of storage or freezing based on comprehensive security arrangements that maintain the Palestinians' ability to defend themselves in the event of an attack.



A compromise for a thorny issue



In a move that could represent a potential breakthrough for one of the most complicated issues in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the issue of Hamas's weapons has entered a sensitive phase after Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya announced the movement's readiness to hand over its weapons to a "sovereign Palestinian state" that would govern Gaza, provided that the occupation ends, at a time when American efforts are intensifying to announce a "Peace Council" to be led by President Donald Trump to manage the sector under a UN mandate.



Naeem considered that this formula could provide a compromise for the thorny issue concerning the future of the movement's weapons, which has long been a fundamental Israeli demand that Hamas has firmly rejected in the past. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the offer involves handing over heavy weapons to a trusted Palestinian or Arab party or even UN peacekeeping forces, instead of complete disarmament.



The yellow line in Gaza



For his part, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir considered that the yellow line in Gaza is the new border. During his visit to Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun and Jabalia in northern Gaza, he added that the yellow line will serve as a front-line defense for the settlements and an attack line on any target. He stated that the Israeli army has the freedom to operate in Gaza and will not allow Hamas to re-establish itself, revealing that the army is preparing for surprise war scenarios on all fronts.



Approaching the second phase



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday (Sunday) that Israel and Hamas will soon begin the second phase of the ceasefire, noting that it will be "more difficult." He confirmed that the ultimate Israeli goal remains to disarm the Gaza Strip.



The second phase of the plan includes the release of the remaining male Israeli civilian and military hostages in exchange for a large number of Palestinian prisoners, after which more complicated issues such as comprehensive reconstruction and complete Israeli withdrawal will be discussed.