فيما ينتظر الشروع في تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، كشف عضو المكتب السياسي لحماس باسم نعيم، عن استعداد الحركة لهدنة مع إسرائيل تستمر بين 5 و10سنوات. وأفصح أن الحركة منفتحة على خيار تخزين أو تجميد السلاح.
التخلي عن السلاح
وخلال مقابلة نشرتها وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» اليوم (الإثنين)، قال نعيم إن حماس لا تزال تحتفظ بحقها في المقاومة، ولكنها مستعدة للتخلي عن السلاح كجزء من عملية تهدف إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية.
وأعلن أن الحركة منفتحة على خيار تخزين أو تجميد السلاح للحفاظ على قدرة الفلسطينيين على الدفاع عن أنفسهم، وفق تعبيره.
وقال إن حماس منفتحة على مناقشة مثل هذه الأفكار في سياق وقف إطلاق نار طويل الأمد أو هدنة ضمن مسار سياسي يُفضي إلى دولة فلسطينية. وإن لم يكن الأمر كذلك، فنحن مستعدون لمناقشة فكرة التخزين أو التجميد بناء على ترتيبات أمنية شاملة، تُحافظ على قدرة الفلسطينيين على الدفاع عن أنفسهم في حال تعرضهم لهجوم.
حل وسط لقضية شائكة
وفي خطوة قد تمثل اختراقًا محتملًا لواحدة من أكثر القضايا تعقيدًا في مفاوضات وقف إطلاق النار الجارية، دخل ملف سلاح حماس مرحلة حساسة بعد إعلان القيادي في حماس خليل الحية استعداد الحركة لتسليم سلاحها لـ«دولة فلسطينية ذات سيادة» تُدير غزة، بشرط انتهاء الاحتلال، في وقت تتكثف فيه الجهود الأمريكية للإعلان عن «مجلس السلام» الذي سيقوده الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإدارة القطاع تحت تفويض أممي.
واعتبر نعيم أن هذه الصيغة قد توفر حلًا وسطًا للقضية الشائكة المتعلقة بمستقبل سلاح الحركة، وهو مطلب إسرائيلي أساسي طالما قوبل بالرفض القاطع من حماس في الماضي، وتشير مصادر مقربة من المفاوضات إلى أن العرض يتمثل في تسليم الأسلحة الثقيلة إلى طرف فلسطيني أو عربي موثوق به أو حتى قوات حفظ سلام أممية، بدلًا من نزع السلاح بالكامل.
الخط الأصفر في غزة
من جانبه، اعتبر رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير، أن الخط الأصفر الفاصل في غزة هو الحدود الجديدة، وأضاف خلال زيارته القوات الإسرائيلية في بيت حانون وجباليا شمالي قطاع غزة، أن الخط الأصفر سيكون بمثابة خط دفاع أمامي عن المستوطنات، وخط هجوم على أي هدف. وقال إن الجيش الإسرائيلي لديه حرية عمل في غزة، ولن يسمح لحماس بالتمركز من جديد، كاشفا أن الجيش يستعد لسيناريوهات حرب مفاجئة وفي كل الجبهات.
اقتراب المرحلة الثانية
وكان رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، أفاد أمس (الأحد)، بأن إسرائيل وحماس ستبدآن قريبًا المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار، لافتا إلى أنها ستكون «أكثر صعوبة»، وأكد أن الهدف الإسرائيلي النهائي يظل تجريد قطاع غزة من السلاح.
وتتضمن المرحلة الثانية من الخطة الإفراج عن الرهائن الذكور المدنيين والعسكريين الإسرائيليين المتبقين على قيد الحياة، مقابل عدد كبير من الأسرى الفلسطينيين، على أن تتم بعد ذلك مناقشة قضايا أخرى أكثر تعقيدًا مثل إعادة الإعمار الشاملة والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل.
As the start of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is awaited, Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naeem revealed the movement's readiness for a truce with Israel lasting between 5 and 10 years. He disclosed that the movement is open to the option of storing or freezing weapons.
Giving up arms
In an interview published today (Monday) by the Associated Press, Naeem stated that Hamas still retains its right to resistance, but is willing to give up arms as part of a process aimed at establishing a Palestinian state.
He announced that the movement is open to the option of storing or freezing weapons to maintain the Palestinians' ability to defend themselves, as he expressed.
He said that Hamas is open to discussing such ideas in the context of a long-term ceasefire or truce within a political framework that leads to a Palestinian state. If that is not the case, we are prepared to discuss the idea of storage or freezing based on comprehensive security arrangements that maintain the Palestinians' ability to defend themselves in the event of an attack.
A compromise for a thorny issue
In a move that could represent a potential breakthrough for one of the most complicated issues in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the issue of Hamas's weapons has entered a sensitive phase after Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya announced the movement's readiness to hand over its weapons to a "sovereign Palestinian state" that would govern Gaza, provided that the occupation ends, at a time when American efforts are intensifying to announce a "Peace Council" to be led by President Donald Trump to manage the sector under a UN mandate.
Naeem considered that this formula could provide a compromise for the thorny issue concerning the future of the movement's weapons, which has long been a fundamental Israeli demand that Hamas has firmly rejected in the past. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the offer involves handing over heavy weapons to a trusted Palestinian or Arab party or even UN peacekeeping forces, instead of complete disarmament.
The yellow line in Gaza
For his part, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir considered that the yellow line in Gaza is the new border. During his visit to Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun and Jabalia in northern Gaza, he added that the yellow line will serve as a front-line defense for the settlements and an attack line on any target. He stated that the Israeli army has the freedom to operate in Gaza and will not allow Hamas to re-establish itself, revealing that the army is preparing for surprise war scenarios on all fronts.
Approaching the second phase
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday (Sunday) that Israel and Hamas will soon begin the second phase of the ceasefire, noting that it will be "more difficult." He confirmed that the ultimate Israeli goal remains to disarm the Gaza Strip.
The second phase of the plan includes the release of the remaining male Israeli civilian and military hostages in exchange for a large number of Palestinian prisoners, after which more complicated issues such as comprehensive reconstruction and complete Israeli withdrawal will be discussed.