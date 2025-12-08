فيما ينتظر الشروع في تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، كشف عضو المكتب السياسي لحماس باسم نعيم، عن استعداد الحركة لهدنة مع إسرائيل تستمر بين 5 و10سنوات. وأفصح أن الحركة منفتحة على خيار تخزين أو تجميد السلاح.


التخلي عن السلاح


وخلال مقابلة نشرتها وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» اليوم (الإثنين)، قال نعيم إن حماس لا تزال تحتفظ بحقها في المقاومة، ولكنها مستعدة للتخلي عن السلاح كجزء من عملية تهدف إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية.


وأعلن أن الحركة منفتحة على خيار تخزين أو تجميد السلاح للحفاظ على قدرة الفلسطينيين على الدفاع عن أنفسهم، وفق تعبيره.


وقال إن حماس منفتحة على مناقشة مثل هذه الأفكار في سياق وقف إطلاق نار طويل الأمد أو هدنة ضمن مسار سياسي يُفضي إلى دولة فلسطينية. وإن لم يكن الأمر كذلك، فنحن مستعدون لمناقشة فكرة التخزين أو التجميد بناء على ترتيبات أمنية شاملة، تُحافظ على قدرة الفلسطينيين على الدفاع عن أنفسهم في حال تعرضهم لهجوم.


حل وسط لقضية شائكة


وفي خطوة قد تمثل اختراقًا محتملًا لواحدة من أكثر القضايا تعقيدًا في مفاوضات وقف إطلاق النار الجارية، دخل ملف سلاح حماس مرحلة حساسة بعد إعلان القيادي في حماس خليل الحية استعداد الحركة لتسليم سلاحها لـ«دولة فلسطينية ذات سيادة» تُدير غزة، بشرط انتهاء الاحتلال، في وقت تتكثف فيه الجهود الأمريكية للإعلان عن «مجلس السلام» الذي سيقوده الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإدارة القطاع تحت تفويض أممي.


واعتبر نعيم أن هذه الصيغة قد توفر حلًا وسطًا للقضية الشائكة المتعلقة بمستقبل سلاح الحركة، وهو مطلب إسرائيلي أساسي طالما قوبل بالرفض القاطع من حماس في الماضي، وتشير مصادر مقربة من المفاوضات إلى أن العرض يتمثل في تسليم الأسلحة الثقيلة إلى طرف فلسطيني أو عربي موثوق به أو حتى قوات حفظ سلام أممية، بدلًا من نزع السلاح بالكامل.


الخط الأصفر في غزة


من جانبه، اعتبر رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير، أن الخط الأصفر الفاصل في غزة هو الحدود الجديدة، وأضاف خلال زيارته القوات الإسرائيلية في بيت حانون وجباليا شمالي قطاع غزة، أن الخط الأصفر سيكون بمثابة خط دفاع أمامي عن المستوطنات، وخط هجوم على أي هدف. وقال إن الجيش الإسرائيلي لديه حرية عمل في غزة، ولن يسمح لحماس بالتمركز من جديد، كاشفا أن الجيش يستعد لسيناريوهات حرب مفاجئة وفي كل الجبهات.


اقتراب المرحلة الثانية


وكان رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، أفاد أمس (الأحد)، بأن إسرائيل وحماس ستبدآن قريبًا المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار، لافتا إلى أنها ستكون «أكثر صعوبة»، وأكد أن الهدف الإسرائيلي النهائي يظل تجريد قطاع غزة من السلاح.


وتتضمن المرحلة الثانية من الخطة الإفراج عن الرهائن الذكور المدنيين والعسكريين الإسرائيليين المتبقين على قيد الحياة، مقابل عدد كبير من الأسرى الفلسطينيين، على أن تتم بعد ذلك مناقشة قضايا أخرى أكثر تعقيدًا مثل إعادة الإعمار الشاملة والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل.